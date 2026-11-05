The new villa joins Maloba’s five-suite luxury lodge, as the reserve celebrates the birth of four cheetah cubs and continues restoring former farmland.

Maloba Private Game Reserve, near Kimberley in South Africa’s Northern Cape, has opened a four-bedroom private villa on more than 20,000 hectares of former farmland being restored for wildlife. The exclusive-use Luxury Farm & Gardens Villa accommodates up to eight guests and opened on 1 November, ten months after four cheetah cubs were born on the reserve.

The villa expands Maloba’s existing accommodation, joining its five-suite luxury lodge, which opened in 2025.

Restoration work has been undertaken across at least 15,000 hectares, including the removal of approximately 800 kilometres of agricultural fencing, the demolition of disused buildings and the clearance of debris to reconnect fragmented wildlife habitats.

From Farmland to Wildlife Habitat

Guided by its philosophy, The Day Before Yesterday, Maloba is working to restore land transformed by decades of agricultural activity.

The reserve continues to control invasive Prosopis trees and prickly pear cactus, while managing water points to reduce grazing pressure and encourage indigenous vegetation to recover.

Rhinos were first reintroduced in 2023, followed by two male cheetahs in October 2023 and a female in February 2024. In January 2026, the female gave birth to four cheetah cubs.

Leopards, vultures, aardvarks, porcupines, caracals and black-footed cats have also been recorded returning naturally.

“When we began restoring this land, we knew that removing fences would only be the beginning. We are still tackling invasive vegetation, rehabilitating damaged areas and creating space for wildlife to establish itself again. The birth of four cheetah cubs is an encouraging milestone, but restoring an ecosystem takes patience and a commitment that extends far beyond the opening of a safari lodge.”

— René Klop, Managing Director, Maloba Private Game Reserve

A New Private Safari Experience for Families

The Luxury Farm & Gardens Villa welcomes children of all ages, unlike Maloba’s lodge suites, which welcome guests aged eight and above.

The villa features four en-suite bedrooms, a private swimming pool, sauna and Jacuzzi. A private chef, butler, safari guide and dedicated 4x4 vehicle allow families and friends to explore the reserve on their own schedule.

Located beside Maloba’s Farm & Gardens, the villa connects guests with the reserve’s agricultural activities, where seasonal produce is grown for its kitchens.

Rates start from ZAR 41,000 per villa per night for up to four guests in two bedrooms. Three bedrooms for six guests start from ZAR 50,000, while four bedrooms for eight guests start from ZAR 57,500. A three-night minimum stay applies.

Maloba is situated in a malaria-free region, approximately 30 minutes by road from Kimberley Airport. Flights are available from Johannesburg and Cape Town, subject to schedules. Return road transfers are included.

Conservation Beyond the Guest Experience

The Maloba Conservation Foundation supports 24-hour anti-poaching operations, wildlife monitoring, habitat restoration and environmental education.

Working with conservation organisations and universities, the Foundation also organises Conservation Days for local children and is developing a camel thorn nursery to support indigenous tree planting.

The villa’s opening offers families a new way to experience Maloba while its long-term conservation work continues.