A Luxury Villa Imagined in Isolation, Created for Connection: Introducing Villa Unity, Koh Samui

From a private spa floor to a 15-metre infinity pool, the new hillside estate offers space to unwind, come together and enjoy island life.

Richard and Jimlim Roocroft arrived on Koh Samui one day before the island closed during the pandemic in 2020. What began as a temporary move eventually led to Villa Unity, a five-bedroom private estate in Bophut Hills that plans to welcome its first guests from December 1, 2026.

The idea grew from a question: what would they want in a house if they could not leave it? Five years on, the estate was designed with spaces for people to gather and quieter places to retreat. Its name reflects the importance the owners place on spending time together.

Originally from the UK, Richard has lived in Thailand for a decade and never imagined that a move to Koh Samui would lead to him and Jimlim creating a villa like this together.

Across five architectural levels, the exclusive-use estate accommodates up to 10 guests in five individually designed en-suite bedrooms, overlooking a green valley towards the Gulf of Thailand and Koh Phangan.

An entire floor is devoted to private wellness. A hot tub, infrared sauna, steam room and cold plunge sit alongside a massage studio and hair and nail salon, with a shaded sala for time between sessions. A separate gym, fitness studio and outdoor yoga area extend the possibilities for movement and relaxation. Use of the spa facilities is included; treatments and visiting practitioners are arranged separately at additional cost.

“We wanted somewhere everyone could find their own favourite place, yet always come back together,” say Richard and Jimlim Roocroft, owners of Villa Unity.

Architecture by James Atkinson of Fractal Architecture and Design follows the hillside through a sequence of terraces inspired by the island’s cultivated slopes. Granite excavated during construction was hand-chiselled for planters and interior walls in the massage and entertainment rooms. Arrival passes cascading water features and fruit gardens before the house opens towards the sea.

Interiors by Julius Kanand of JK Spaces give the rooms individual character through furniture, textures and unexpected details. In the main double-height space, a custom aluminium-chain chandelier moves subtly in the breeze, catching light and casting shifting reflections. The 15-metre infinity pool, open living areas and landscaped terraces create places to gather, while the suites offer privacy within the estate.

Days can move from swimming and a privately arranged massage to dinner prepared by a visiting chef, followed by a film in the cinema or drinks at the entertainment bar. A villa manager and daily housekeeping are included. Private chef services are available by prior arrangement at additional cost; personal training and island excursions can also be arranged.

Nearby, Samui Elephant Haven offers separately booked guided visits with rescued elephants, a short walk from the estate’s entrance. The independent sanctuary’s café provides a view of the herd over coffee or a meal. Fisherman’s Village and Bophut Beach are also nearby.

Villa Unity is available to book directly and through Airbnb Luxe, a curated collection of high-end homes individually assessed for design, amenities and guest experience. For property information and bookings, visit www.villa-unity.com.

Villa Unity is a privately owned five-bedroom estate in Bophut Hills, Koh Samui, Thailand, accommodating up to 10 guests on an exclusive-use basis. Architecture is by James Atkinson of Fractal Architecture and Design, with interiors by Julius Kanand of JK Spaces.