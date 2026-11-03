A tax intended to address the competitive and fiscal advantages enjoyed by global technology giants must not impose an additional tax burden on the European businesses that compete with them, invest in original content and sustain European democracy.

Ahead of the European Council meeting on 26–27 November, the European Publishers Council (EPC) calls on EU leaders to reject the proposed digital services tax in its current form. As outlined by European Council President António Costa, the tax risks penalising European media companies that already contribute to national tax revenues, undermining investment in independent journalism and reinforcing publishers’ dependence on dominant technology platforms.

The proposal, presented on 21 November as part of negotiations on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework (MFF), envisages a 3% levy on revenues from online advertising, digital intermediation and the monetisation of user data. Although presented as targeting global technology giants, its broadly defined scope and turnover thresholds risk capturing European press publishers as well.

Publishers rely on advertising and subscription revenues to fund their journalism. Taxing their advertising revenues directly, or allowing dominant technology platforms to pass on their tax liabilities through additional fees and surcharges, threatens investment in newsrooms, local reporting and media pluralism.

Angela Mills Wade, Executive Director of the EPC, said:

“Publishers invest substantially in creating original content, providing employment and sustaining independent journalism. Their businesses are rooted in the markets they serve, where they employ staff, invest and pay taxes. Their economic activities should not be treated in the same way as those of global technology platforms that monetise the content, audiences and data of others.”

Key Concerns for European Press Publishers

Publishers are not Big Tech: European publishers operate at national, regional and local levels, often on narrow margins. Their business models and taxable economic presence are fundamentally different from those of global technology platforms.

European publishers operate at national, regional and local levels, often on narrow margins. Their business models and taxable economic presence are fundamentally different from those of global technology platforms. A disproportionate burden on publishers: A levy on turnover rather than profits would place additional pressure on publishers’ operating margins and reduce their capacity to reinvest in journalism.

A levy on turnover rather than profits would place additional pressure on publishers’ operating margins and reduce their capacity to reinvest in journalism. Undermining investment in first-party data: Taxing publishers’ own digital advertising revenues would penalise efforts to develop independent advertising capabilities and reduce reliance on dominant platforms, running counter to the EU’s wider digital and competitiveness objectives.

Taxing publishers’ own digital advertising revenues would penalise efforts to develop independent advertising capabilities and reduce reliance on dominant platforms, running counter to the EU’s wider digital and competitiveness objectives. Risk of tax pass-through: Experience with national digital services taxes demonstrates that dominant platforms can use their market power to pass additional costs on to business users through fees and surcharges.

Experience with national digital services taxes demonstrates that dominant platforms can use their market power to pass additional costs on to business users through fees and surcharges. Cumulative taxation and compliance burdens: Without adequate coordination, an EU-wide tax risks creating overlapping tax liabilities and additional compliance costs.

Angela Mills Wade added:

“It would be deeply contradictory for the EU to pursue policies aimed at strengthening media independence, democratic resilience and European digital competitiveness while introducing a tax that undermines the business models sustaining them. Nor should dominant platforms be permitted to use their market power to transfer the economic burden of their tax liabilities to the businesses that depend on them.”

The EPC Calls on EU Leaders to Ensure:

An explicit exclusion for publishers’ own advertising revenues: Exclude revenues from advertising associated with publishers’ own editorial content, including advertising supported by the use of first-party data.

Exclude revenues from advertising associated with publishers’ own editorial content, including advertising supported by the use of first-party data. A clear distinction between content creation and digital intermediation: Distinguish businesses investing in original editorial content from platforms monetising the content, audiences and data of others.

Distinguish businesses investing in original editorial content from platforms monetising the content, audiences and data of others. Effective safeguards against tax pass-through: Prevent dominant platforms from using their market power to transfer their tax burden through higher fees, surcharges or reduced revenue shares.

Prevent dominant platforms from using their market power to transfer their tax burden through higher fees, surcharges or reduced revenue shares. A dedicated media and competition impact assessment: Require the European Commission to assess the consequences for media sustainability, competition in digital advertising markets and media pluralism, taking account of the objectives of the European Media Freedom Act.

Require the European Commission to assess the consequences for media sustainability, competition in digital advertising markets and media pluralism, taking account of the objectives of the European Media Freedom Act. Coherence across EU policies: Ensure that any proposed tax is consistent with the objectives of the European Media Freedom Act, the European Democracy Shield, the Digital Markets Act and the ongoing Digital Omnibus negotiations.

Independent, pluralistic journalism is a pillar of European democracy. EU taxation policy must not undermine the commercial foundations on which it depends.