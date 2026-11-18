The Global Clinical Engineering Alliance (GCEA) today announced the launch of the Institute for Clinical Engineering & Health Technology Excellence (ICEHTE) to improve the safety, reliability, and performance of healthcare technology worldwide. The Institute’s first programs will focus on accreditation, disaster resilience, and recognition of outstanding practitioners and health technology products.

GCEA established the Institute after eligible voting members unanimously approved the constitutional amendments enabling its creation. The Institute will bring together clinical and biomedical engineers, healthcare organizations, national professional associations, academic institutions, industry, and policymakers to develop practical guidance and share expertise across healthcare systems.

“The Institute is uniquely positioned to work with national organizations to develop clinical engineering benchmarks and interoperability standards, strengthen professional competencies, and organize international competitions that recognize outstanding clinical engineers and distinguished health technology products. By working together, we can improve how healthcare technologies are selected, implemented, and managed for the benefit of patients,” said Dr. Yadin David, founder and Executive Director of the Institute.

First Programs

International Clinical Engineering Accreditation and Peer Review. Healthcare organizations will assess their clinical engineering and health technology management services against benchmarks informed by international practice. Peer review will help them identify strengths and gaps, set improvement priorities, and track progress in service quality and safety.

Healthcare organizations will assess their clinical engineering and health technology management services against benchmarks informed by international practice. Peer review will help them identify strengths and gaps, set improvement priorities, and track progress in service quality and safety. Disaster Preparedness and Resilience. Practical guidance, training, and international cooperation will help healthcare institutions and clinical engineering teams prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies while keeping essential medical equipment available and maintaining continuity of care.

Practical guidance, training, and international cooperation will help healthcare institutions and clinical engineering teams prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies while keeping essential medical equipment available and maintaining continuity of care. Recognition of Excellence in Health Technology Practitioners and Products. Practitioner awards will recognize leadership in the safe, effective, and sustainable use of healthcare technology. Product awards will consider usability, maintainability, interoperability, training requirements, lifecycle cost, and service support.

Future initiatives are expected to address professional development, benchmarking, interoperability, and digital health.

An Invitation to Collaborate

The Institute invites professionals and organizations worldwide to help shape its programs and share lessons from their healthcare systems.

Learn more at www.icehte.org or watch the Institute’s introductory video.

The Institute for Clinical Engineering & Health Technology Excellence advances clinical engineering and health technology management through international collaboration, professional development, and practical programs.