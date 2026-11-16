SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT is an innovative parasol that uses zero-energy radiative cooling technology to protect you from extreme summer heat, offering 80% heat shielding, 99.99% light blocking, UPF 50+ UV protection, and maximum shade with minimum bulk.

SPACECOOL INC., a Japanese climate-tech company that develops SPACECOOL, a radiative cooling material enabling zero-energy cooling, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for “SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT,” designed to protect people from intense sunlight and heat.

Featuring SPACECOOL radiative cooling material in its fabric, SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT delivers world-leading heat-shielding performance of 80%, greatly reducing heat coming from the sun. It also combines 99.99% light blocking and UPF 50+ UV protection with maximum shade and minimum bulk. The product brings cooling technology already used in buildings and infrastructure into everyday personal heat protection.

Project URL: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spacecool/spacecool-heat-shield-vt-carry-your-own-tree-shade?ref=awex9d

—SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT: A Parasol Engineered to Block Sunlight and Radiate Heat into Space

SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT is a parasol that combines the radiative cooling material “SPACECOOL Fabric Type2” with the unique “Transform Structure.” This design provides maximum shade with minimum bulk.

The top surface of the parasol uses SPACECOOL Fabric Type2, while the extended section uses a heat-shielding material to create generous shade underneath.

Unlike conventional parasols that primarily block direct sunlight, SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT is designed to reduce heat buildup in the canopy itself through radiative cooling.

Its main features are as follows:

1) 80% Heat Shielding — High Heat-Shielding Performance

Testing by a third-party evaluation organization in Japan confirmed heat-shielding performance of 80%. By greatly reducing the heat coming from the sun, SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT creates more comfortable shade even on extreme hot days.

2) 99.99% Light Blocking — Blocks Harsh Sunlight

It blocks 99.99% of strong sunlight, reducing glare and creating comfortable shade even in places with little natural cover.

3) UPF 50+ — 99.9%+ UV Protection

With a UPF rating of 50+, it blocks more than 99.9% of UV rays, helping protect the skin during outdoor activities.

4) Maximum Shade with Minimum Bulk

SPACECOOL Heat Shield VT features a unique Transform Structure that expands from approximately 45 cm to 60 cm. When opened, the parasol has a diameter of approximately 108 cm, providing wide coverage from the head to the shoulders and beyond.

Despite its wide coverage, it weighs only approximately 320 g, making it easy to carry for commuting, travel, outdoor events, and other everyday activities.

Its design provides generous shade without the bulk of a conventional large parasol.

For more information about the rewards, including pricing and availability, as well as the SPACECOOL development story and its international recognition, please visit the Kickstarter project page.

Project URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spacecool/spacecool-heat-shield-vt-carry-your-own-tree-shade?ref=awex9d

SPACECOOL is an innovative radiative cooling material that not only blocks solar heat and suppresses heat absorption, but also emits heat into outer space as infrared radiation through the so-called atmospheric window.

Through its proprietary multilayer structure, SPACECOOL achieves solar reflectivity and thermal emissivity of up to 95%, allowing its surface temperature to fall below the ambient air temperature even under direct sunlight, without using electricity or other energy sources.

SPACECOOL is used in a wide range of applications, including building roofs, outdoor air-conditioning units, electrical equipment, and temporary facilities. By suppressing temperature rises, it helps reduce air-conditioning energy consumption, improve equipment stability, and create more comfortable environments.

Through these applications, SPACECOOL contributes to both climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Founded in April 2021, SPACECOOL INC. is a Japan-based climate tech startup. The company researches, develops and markets SPACECOOL, a radiative cooling material that leverages the natural phenomenon of radiative cooling to enable zero-energy daytime cooling—something conventional technologies could not achieve. By applying SPACECOOL to buildings, outdoor infrastructure, as well as people, animals, and plants, the technology reduces energy demand and CO₂ emissions, alleviates heat stress, and enhances productivity. With these benefits, SPACECOOL aims to become a game-changer in the fight against global warming.

*“SPACECOOL” is a registered trademark.