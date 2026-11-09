Ten Sunswap Endurance units will operate across Tesco’s refrigerated trailer fleet as the retailer expands its use of battery and solar-powered transport refrigeration.

Tesco is doubling its Sunswap Endurance fleet from five to ten units, following the successful integration of the first five into daily operations.

The first five Endurance units have operated from Tesco's Peterborough depot since February 2025, performing well alongside the rest of Tesco's fleet. The additional five will be used at Tesco's new distribution centre in Aylesford.

The expansion provides further evidence of electric transport refrigeration operating successfully within retail operations, while supporting Tesco's commitment to achieve net zero across its own operations by the end of 2035 and across its value chain by 2050.

Sunswap Endurance is a purpose-built, battery electric transport refrigeration system with trailer-top solar charging, built as one system, designed from the ground up to replace conventional fuel refrigeration without compromising operational performance.

Tesco's triple-temperature trailers use Endurance to keep fresh, chilled, and frozen products at separate temperatures in different compartments on the same delivery run. Holding three temperature zones on one delivery run using an electric unit shows the range of what Endurance can do.

Sunswap worked with manufacturer Gray & Adams to bring Endurance into Tesco's refrigerated trailer fleet, with the companies collaborating to deliver a solution suited to Tesco's operational requirements.

For deliveries into towns, cities, and residential areas, Endurance also operates significantly more quietly than conventional refrigeration.

Tesco uses the units like any other trailer, with no changes to its delivery routes. Sunswap's connected technology also gives Tesco visibility over its refrigeration performance, energy consumption, and unit utilisation, providing its fleet team with detailed insight into how each unit is performing in day-to-day operation.

Sunswap is also developing Endurance continuously, using data from operating fleets and feedback from customers to shape each build.

Michael Lowe, CEO, Sunswap, said:

"Doubling the electric refrigeration fleet is an important next step for Tesco, and a clear signal for the industry. The first units have been operating as part of Tesco's day-to-day fleet, so this expansion reflects the confidence built through real-world use.

"This is exactly how we want to work with customers: run the technology in daily operation, learn from the data, and grow the deployment together."

Cliff Smith, Fleet Engineering Manager, Tesco, said:

“As part of our journey to net zero in our own operations by 2035 and across our full value chain by 2050, we're working hard to reduce emissions across our transport fleet.

“Expanding our fleet with innovative technology is one way we're making progress. Following the successful integration of our first five Sunswap units, we're adding five more trailers to help make deliveries even more efficient, allowing us to transport fresh, chilled and frozen products at different temperatures in a single journey.”

Ryan Mazgaj, Sales Manager, Gray & Adams, commented:

“Tesco has been a key customer of ours for many years, and we have worked with Sunswap since 2023. Our trailers are built to carry new technology as it arrives, and we worked collaboratively with both Sunswap and Tesco to allow Endurance to be integrated without compromising the operational specification they require. Projects like this one show how the industry continues to move forward, and we are pleased to have played our part.”

Sunswap is a British manufacturer of zero-emission transport refrigeration. The company assembles Endurance, a battery-primary, solar-assisted unit, at the Sunswap Technology Centre in Leatherhead, Surrey, and Endurance has operated in commercial fleets since 2024. Operators including Tesco, DFDS, Ocado and Noble Foods run Endurance, and distribution partners in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Australia and Chile support customers locally.

www.sunswap.co.uk