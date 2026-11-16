In the first three days after 7 October, a Warsaw-based account drew nearly 372 million views on X. Leaked messages show its founder weighing the fundraising value of taking Israel’s side. US tax records reveal how much money subsequently reached the foundation behind it.

A child stood in the foreground as armed men entered a family home. Visegrad24 told its readers that Hamas was dragging men from their houses in Gaza to make them fight the Israeli army. “It’s quite possible that these children will never see their father again,” the account warned. The footage had already appeared online on 3 October 2023, four days before the Hamas-led attack on Israel. It showed a raid in the Yemeni city of Mukalla.

By the time it circulated that video, Visegrad24 had become one of the most widely viewed English-language sources about the war on X. Its founder, Stefan Tompson, had also begun discussing what that audience might be worth. In a private exchange dated 22 October, he weighed the likely reaction to impartial coverage against the influence and financial resources he believed a pro-Israel position could attract. “My goal is to fundraise off of this,” he wrote.

That day, Gaza’s health ministry reported that 4,651 Palestinians had been killed. The United Nations estimated that 1.4 million people had been displaced. Fourteen lorries carrying food, water and medical supplies crossed from Egypt. None carried fuel.

The exchange emerged in a November 2026 investigation drawing on financial records, donor correspondence and screenshots of private conversations. Tompson issued a blanket denial in response to the investigation. His public support for Israel had long been explicit. What the messages add is his account of how he intended to finance that advocacy, and what some of the people he approached wanted from a feed with such an extraordinary reach.

An audience built in three days

Visegrad24 began in 2020 as an account covering Central and Eastern Europe. It gained an international following during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. When Hamas attacked Israel the following year, its team published tributes to Israeli victims, breaking updates and clips of demonstrations in Western cities that the account characterised as support for Hamas.

Researchers at the University of Washington counted 399 relevant Visegrad24 posts in the first three days. Those posts accumulated 371,770,355 views. Six established news accounts in the same study recorded 112 million views between them. Visegrad24, with about 641,000 followers at the time, had drawn more than three times their combined total. The figures counted views, including repeat viewing by the same person.

Tompson, who ran a public relations business in Poland, was candid about his profession. “I don’t call myself a journalist. I’m a PR expert,” he said in January 2024. On a visit to Tel Aviv that month, his team set up a studio in a seafront hotel and interviewed survivors of the Nova music festival attack, politicians and campaigners. In private, he had also described the war as an opportunity to attack Muslims in Europe, even as he expressed misgivings about Israel’s conduct and the prospect of a wider war.

What the donors could see

By November 2023, Tompson was telling a confidant that he had joined private groups of technology investors who challenged company founders over expressions of support for Palestine. In one group, Jewish Alliances, which a member described as a forum for combating antisemitism, Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire recommended Visegrad24 to the other participants. Tompson described what happened when members contacted him directly. “Usually they want a retweet,” he wrote.

Maguire privately offered $25,000 and help raising more. He subsequently said that compliance requirements had prevented him from making the donation. Other approaches appear to have produced payments. The leaked records indicated a $20,000 contribution from Hindenburg Research and a further $15,000 linked to an email address associated with its founder, Nathan Anderson. Anderson did not respond to the original reporter’s request for comment.

The clearest public evidence sits in two US tax filings. The Intermarium Foundation, which Visegrad24 identifies as the charity behind its operation, reported $852,125 in contributions in 2024 alone. Its return lists Tompson as a director and his sister Alexandra as chief executive. The investigation put receipts over a longer period at more than $1 million.

A separate filing by the US donor-advised fund DonorsTrust records a $175,000 grant to Intermarium. Among the many entries in its schedule of charitable payments, the purpose of this one takes just three words: “to support Visegrad24”. The entry identifies the organisation through which the money passed. The individual who recommended the grant is unnamed.

From Gaza to Columbia University

By the spring of 2024, Visegrad24 was sending undercover contributors onto American campuses. On 16 April, it published material from Columbia University in New York portraying faculty support for pro-Palestinian activism as evidence of radicalism. Readers looking for news about Gaza were now also being invited to scrutinise the conduct of Americans who protested against Israel’s war.

Prospective donors got a more detailed account of what Visegrad24 could produce. A presentation about a campaign aimed at Qatar claimed credit for 97 posts across several accounts in a single month and 12 original videos, including one featuring the British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson. The pitch used the number of posts, the range of accounts and the circulation of individual clips to demonstrate what financial backing could buy.

The available records do not identify a donor who commissioned the Columbia coverage or the post about the family in Yemen. They do show what different audiences knew. Prospective backers could inspect a campaign presentation and, in some cases, contact the founder directly to request publicity. A reader who encountered the footage from Mukalla was given a confident account of what had happened to a family in Gaza. The detail that would have allowed that reader to judge the claim was the date. The video was already public before the war began.

Sources and attributions