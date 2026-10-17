Commercial cloud services helped the Israeli military expand surveillance, process Palestinians’ personal data and analyse intelligence used to prepare attacks during a campaign a UN commission has found genocidal. Revelations about 3.5 million photographs uploaded to Amazon expose another part of that infrastructure.

Cloud infrastructure supplied by major American technology companies helped Israel expand the surveillance and intelligence operations supporting its campaign in Gaza, which a United Nations commission of inquiry has concluded amounted to genocide.

Military sources have described how intercepted Palestinian communications stored on Microsoft’s Azure platform were used to prepare deadly airstrikes. Newly disclosed documents detail a separate Israeli military project that uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon’s cloud for facial recognition, alongside the migration of extensive databases containing information about Palestinians living under occupation.

The assistance described in the investigations was practical and consequential: commercial storage and computing capacity enabled the military to retain and process vast quantities of information, supporting systems used to monitor Palestinians, identify people at checkpoints and develop operational intelligence.

The disclosures also expose the contractual arrangements surrounding that infrastructure. Documents concerning Google and Amazon’s Project Nimbus describe provisions intended to prevent the companies from withdrawing services even when Israeli use breached their ordinary terms, potentially restricting an important means of intervention against abuse.

The UN commission concluded in September 2025 that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel rejected its findings and said its operations sought to dismantle Hamas while minimising civilian harm.

From intercepted conversations to military operations

The clearest reported connection between commercial cloud infrastructure and lethal operations concerns Unit 8200, Israel’s military intelligence agency, and its use of Microsoft’s Azure platform.

An investigation based on leaked documents and interviews with Microsoft and Israeli intelligence sources described a vast archive of intercepted Palestinian telephone conversations. Israeli intelligence sources said information held in that archive had been used to prepare airstrikes in Gaza and support arrests and other military operations in the West Bank.

The significance of the cloud partnership lay partly in its scale. Sources described military storage limitations that had previously constrained how many recordings could be retained. Microsoft’s infrastructure enabled a much larger collection, with an ambition expressed internally as storing a million calls an hour.

The reported operational connection therefore extended from the collection of communications to their availability for intelligence work. Retaining and searching those records gave the military access to information that sources said informed attacks and other operations.

Microsoft initially denied awareness that its services were being used to store intercepted civilian conversations. Its subsequent investigation led it to disable selected storage and artificial intelligence services, while retaining its wider relationship with Israel’s defence ministry.

Amazon’s role in identifying and tracking Palestinians

The latest revelations concern Amazon Web Services, or AWS, and a military department commonly known as Rolling Stone.

In early 2024, the department uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon’s cloud to use Rekognition, the company’s image analysis and facial recognition service. The department informed Amazon of the planned upload, according to the documents described in the investigation.

Rolling Stone sits within an Israeli military software unit and manages extensive databases concerning Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Its name comes from a longstanding information system used to consolidate records about the Palestinian population.

Those records include personal and family details, property information, checkpoint crossings, work permits and information relating to criminal activity. Through Israel’s control of population registries, the department also holds millions of photographs taken for Palestinian identity cards.

The image upload took place during the early months of Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza, as the military increased its reliance on commercial technology to meet its demands for storage and computing power.

The 3.5 million figure refers to photographs, with the number of distinct individuals pictured unknown. The reporting also leaves unresolved where that particular collection originated and has not connected it to a specific airstrike.

Its significance lies in the evidence it provides of Amazon’s infrastructure supporting the military’s ability to store and analyse images of Palestinians on a vast scale.

Surveillance at checkpoints during mass displacement

After the ground invasion of Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces routinely collected photographs of Palestinians passing through military checkpoints, including people displaced by bombardment.

Military sources described cameras capturing faces as people approached the checkpoints, with facial recognition used to compare the images against records held in Rolling Stone’s systems. A source familiar with those operations said Amazon’s cloud infrastructure was used because of the volume of photographs being collected.

Documents also indicate that AWS technology supported checkpoint operations at points during 2024.

For Palestinians passing through these sites, identification could carry immediate consequences. The investigation describes checkpoints where people were singled out for detention, with some subsequently held without outside contact. It does not establish that Rekognition determined any particular arrest.

The collection of images drew on a surveillance system already established in the West Bank, where Israeli soldiers have used facial recognition and smartphone applications to identify Palestinians and retrieve information about them.

One such application, Blue Wolf, allows soldiers to scan faces and check records, including whether a person has been flagged for arrest. Images held by Rolling Stone have been used in these identification programmes.

The new reporting also describes Israeli soldiers working from AWS’s Tel Aviv offices in early 2024 while exploring ways to support a facial recognition programme in Gaza. Whether their work became operational, or involved the same collection of 3.5 million photographs, remains unclear.

AWS said customers regularly visited its offices for briefings and meetings, rejecting suggestions that the visits represented anything beyond routine customer engagement.

The military also used Rekognition during the early stages of the campaign to help identify hostages captured in the Hamas led attacks of 7 October 2023. Separate facial recognition efforts sought to identify people suspected of being militants.

Moving military intelligence into a protected cloud

The facial recognition project formed part of a broader transfer of Israeli military information into Amazon’s systems.

Documents describe Rolling Stone moving substantial quantities of data into AWS during 2023. A military source involved in the migration said the department intended to transfer all its databases from military servers into Amazon’s infrastructure.

“The plan [at Rolling Stone] was to migrate pictures, videos, all the confidential intelligence information – everything,” the source said.

The reporting establishes substantial transfers, while leaving the completion of that entire plan unconfirmed.

Sensitive information was stored in a segregated environment described by Amazon and its military customer as a “walled garden”, with enhanced physical and digital security. The material included information relating to military operations and intelligence collection.

Amazon publicly launched its Israel cloud region in August 2023 as part of a wider government transition to commercial cloud services. The migrations described in the investigation included information transferred from military systems, alongside data moved from existing AWS facilities in Ireland.

This placed extensive records about Palestinians, gathered through systems of occupation and surveillance, within infrastructure owned and operated by an American technology company.

Contracts designed to preserve Israeli access

Project Nimbus, the $1.2 billion cloud agreement awarded to Amazon and Google in 2021, established the commercial foundation for their services to the Israeli state.

The programme serves government bodies and includes military customers. Google’s role in these disclosures concerns the wider cloud agreement and its contractual protections; the evidence about the specific photographic collection concerns Amazon.

Earlier investigations described provisions intended to prevent the providers from restricting or suspending Israeli access, including when use of their technology breached ordinary service terms.

Such provisions bear directly on the companies’ ability to respond to misuse. Microsoft eventually withdrew selected services after investigating surveillance allegations; the reported Nimbus restrictions were designed to constrain similar unilateral action.

The reporting said withdrawal could expose the companies to financial penalties and legal action.

A further provision described in leaked contract material concerned a payment system intended to alert Israel when its data had been disclosed to foreign authorities under secrecy restrictions.

Known as the “winking mechanism”, it reportedly encoded the receiving country’s telephone dialling code in a payment. The documents described transfers of 1,000 shekels for the United States and 3,900 shekels for Italy, due within 24 hours of disclosure. A payment of 100,000 shekels would apply if even identifying the country was prohibited.

Neither company confirmed whether the arrangement had ever been used.

Google denied evading legal obligations and said a request for proposals should not be treated as a final agreement. It maintained that its stated service terms and acceptable use policy continued to govern the contract. The investigators said their evidence included a finalised agreement.

AWS said it assessed disclosure requests against applicable law, complied with confidentiality requirements and had no process for circumventing binding secrecy obligations.

Israel’s finance ministry rejected the suggestion that it required companies to break the law.

Microsoft’s intervention left wider services intact

On 25 September 2025, Microsoft announced that it had disabled selected cloud storage and AI services for a unit within Israel’s defence ministry.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, said: “We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians.”

The company said its review had found evidence supporting elements of the surveillance investigation, including information about Azure storage consumption in the Netherlands and the use of AI services.

Microsoft examined its own business records and internal communications without accessing the ministry’s stored content. Its statement supported elements of the reporting without independently confirming every allegation about the surveillance system or its operational use.

In a subsequent final summary, Microsoft said the external investigation by Covington & Burling had concluded and its factual findings remained unchanged.

The same document confirmed that Microsoft continued providing Israel’s defence ministry with software, professional services, Azure cloud services and Azure AI services. The restrictions applied to particular subscriptions and technologies within an ongoing commercial relationship.

Microsoft also outlined changes to the review of national security contracts, employee guidance and channels for raising concerns.

The surveillance reporting described plans to move telephone recordings to AWS, but did not establish that the planned transfer to Amazon had been completed. Those recordings were a separate dataset from the photographs uploaded for facial recognition, which preceded Microsoft’s intervention.

The gap between corporate assurances and military use

AWS said it had no visibility into customers’ workloads and declined to discuss its relationship with the Israeli military without the customer’s consent.

“We respect the privacy of our customers, and we do not discuss our relationship without their consent,” a spokesperson said.

The Israeli military declined to comment on engagements or services connected to operational requirements.

Amazon’s technical documentation describes facial matching as a process that returns similarity scores, with customers supplying the reference collections and deciding how results are interpreted. Performance can vary with lighting, image quality, head position and whether parts of a face are obscured.

The company recommends human review before results from its face comparison service are used for decisions affecting rights, privacy or access to services. The investigation does not disclose the military project’s thresholds, review procedures or measured accuracy.

These gaps matter because the services described were supporting military surveillance during a campaign found genocidal by a UN investigative body. The central questions concern what assistance the infrastructure provided, what the companies knew about its use and what power they retained to stop it.

The UN commission’s recommendations extended to corporate involvement. It urged states to ensure that companies within their jurisdiction were not assisting the commission of genocide and to pursue accountability where warranted.

The investigations describe several forms of operational support: storage for intercepted communications, computing capacity for intelligence analysis, infrastructure for military databases and technology for identifying people under occupation. Contractual provisions sought to protect continuity of access, while Microsoft’s limited withdrawal demonstrated that at least some services could be stopped.

For Palestinians, those commercial arrangements became part of systems through which their conversations, movements, identities and family information could be retained and examined by the military conducting the campaign in Gaza.

Sources and attributions