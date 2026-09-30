Combining flagship underwater vision, dual-frequency sonar, and AI Auto Cruise, CHASING CanFish F2 launches with a limited-time early-bird price of $1,199 for the first 72 hours and a complimentary $99 backpack for eligible backers in the first 72 hours.

CHASING, a global leader in underwater robotics and intelligent water technologies, has officially launched CHASING CanFish F2, the world's first 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout, on Kickstarter at 10:00 a.m. EST on November 17, 2026, opening the campaign to fishing enthusiasts worldwide.

CHASING CanFish F2 integrates a flagship 1080p underwater camera, dual-frequency sonar, and AI Auto Cruise into a single scouting system. Designed to go beyond the limitations of conventional fish-finding electronics, it provides anglers with a more comprehensive understanding of underwater environments, fish activity, and lakebed structure to support more informed fishing decisions.

To celebrate the launch, CHASING is offering a limited-time early-bird price of $1,199 during the first 72 hours, representing a savings of $1,300, or approximately 52%, compared with the $2,499 retail price. Backers who support the campaign within the first 72 hours are also eligible to receive a complimentary CHASING Rolltop Casual Backpack valued at $99.

Beyond Detection: See What's Really Happening Underwater

For experienced anglers, choosing a productive fishing spot involves more than identifying water depth or detecting fish activity. Understanding lakebed conditions, submerged obstacles, and rig presentation can be equally important. However, conventional fish finders primarily rely on sonar signals, which cannot directly show fish behavior or provide real-time visual confirmation of underwater conditions.

CHASING CanFish F2 introduces flagship underwater vision into the scouting process, allowing anglers to directly observe what's happening beneath the surface and complement their experience with visual insights.

Equipped with a flagship 1080p Full HD underwater camera, CHASING CanFish F2 supports electrically adjustable camera depth of up to 30 meters and 320° horizontal rotation. Its starlight-level low-light full-color imaging technology, combined with an integrated LED light strip, enables full-color underwater viewing even at night. Unlike the black-and-white images commonly associated with traditional infrared night vision, CHASING CanFish F2 delivers richer color information, helping anglers observe underwater environments and fish activity more intuitively.

For carp anglers, the camera can be used to inspect baited areas, check rig presentation, and observe how carp approach bait and feed, reducing uncertainty about what's happening underwater.

For bass anglers, it provides a direct view of submerged vegetation, fallen timber, and other underwater structures, helping them assess potential fishing areas before casting.

By combining real-time underwater observations with their own fishing experience, anglers can make more informed decisions about spot selection and fishing strategies.

Three Scouting Technologies, One Integrated System

Beyond its flagship underwater camera, CHASING CanFish F2 combines dual-frequency sonar and AI Auto Cruise to provide complementary insights into the underwater environment.

Dual-Frequency Sonar: Detect Fish Activity and Water Depth

Operating at 110 kHz and 310 kHz, the dual-frequency sonar combines broader scanning coverage with more detailed detection. Its Fish Arch Imaging feature helps anglers interpret fish activity, estimate fish size, and understand the depths and distribution of detected fish, providing additional information for fishing spot selection.

AI Auto Cruise: Explore Underwater Terrain and Structure

Through the CHASING Go2 App, anglers can define a scouting area ranging from 2 × 2 meters to 50 × 50 meters. CHASING CanFish F2 then automatically follows a predefined scanning route and generates an underwater contour map upon completion, helping anglers better understand lakebed depth variations and terrain features.

Together, underwater vision, dual-frequency sonar, and contour mapping offer three complementary perspectives, enabling anglers to detect underwater activity and visually examine conditions within their fishing areas.

CHASING CanFish F2 also features GPS positioning, one-tap return, app-based monitoring, and remote controller operation. Its replaceable battery system supports up to six hours of operation, making it suitable for a variety of fishing environments.

Tested by Experienced Anglers in Professional Competitions and Real Fishing Conditions

Ahead of its Kickstarter launch, CHASING CanFish F2 was introduced to experienced anglers and tested across different fishing environments.

From October 19 to 24, 2026, CHASING served as an official sponsor of the 28th World Carp Classic at Lake Orellana, Spain, where CHASING CanFish F2 was demonstrated to professional carp anglers competing in the event.

During the competition, experienced anglers, including members of the championship-winning team, used CHASING CanFish F2 to inspect underwater fishing areas and rig placement. The live underwater footage provided a direct view of details that conventional sonar-based equipment cannot visually display.

Beyond carp fishing, CHASING CanFish F2 also underwent bass fishing field tests at Lake Guntersville in Alabama, USA, and Lake Zújar in Spain.

American angler Andrew Nordbye and Marcus Ölschläger, a Spain-based angler with nearly 30 years of fishing experience who has competed in MLF events in Spain, tested the product's underwater viewing and scouting capabilities in real fishing conditions.

These real-world applications demonstrate how direct underwater observation can complement conventional sonar technology, offering experienced anglers additional ways to evaluate underwater conditions and refine their fishing strategies.

Kickstarter Early-Bird Offers Now Available

With CHASING CanFish F2 officially live on Kickstarter, anglers worldwide can now support the project and access limited-time launch benefits.

The campaign includes two early-backer offers:

First 72 Hours — $1,199 Early-Bird Price: Save $1,300, approximately 52% off the $2,499 retail price.

Save $1,300, approximately 52% off the $2,499 retail price. First 72 Hours — Complimentary Launch Gift: Eligible backers will receive a CHASING Rolltop Casual Backpack valued at $99 at no additional cost.

For anglers looking to explore underwater environments, visually verify fishing spots, and make more informed decisions on the water, the Kickstarter campaign offers an opportunity to back CHASING CanFish F2 at a limited-time introductory price.

CHASING CanFish F2 is now live on Kickstarter, with limited-time early-bird offers available.

Explore the product, review available rewards, and back the campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chasingcanfishf2/chasing-canfish-f2-the-worlds-first-3-in-1-fishing-scout?ref=eb6rei

Founded in 2016, CHASING Innovation is a global leader in underwater robotics and intelligent water technologies. CHASING operates across three core sectors: industrial underwater robotics, robotic pool cleaners, and smart fishing technologies. With eight generations of in-house product development, over 400 core intellectual property rights, and products available in more than 100 countries and regions, CHASING delivers innovative underwater solutions for both professional and consumer applications. Guided by its vision, "Explore the Unexplored," CHASING is committed to making underwater technology smarter and more accessible.