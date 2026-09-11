Agreement moves proposed floating LNG development near Prince Rupert into its next phase of technical and commercial development.

Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp. (Kanata) and Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (Hanwha Ocean) announced today that they have signed a Heads of Agreement to advance the proposed Kanata LNG project in northwestern British Columbia.

The agreement provides a framework for the next phases of technical and commercial work on the project. It builds on the companies’ memorandum of understanding announced on June 16, 2026, and the indicative partnership terms announced on September 10, 2026. With the latest agreement, the parties will commence the next phase of defined technical and commercial development work, with the objective of shipping its first cargo in 2032, subject to further studies, approvals, financing, FID and execution.

Kanata LNG is proposed as a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export facility in the Prince Rupert region, with a planned capacity of up to 12 million tonnes per annum. The project will create another route for Western Canadian natural gas to reach Asian markets, drawing on Hanwha Ocean’s experience in offshore engineering and floating energy infrastructure.

“This agreement is an important step forward for Kanata LNG. We believe Canadian natural gas has a strong future in Asian markets, and Hanwha Ocean brings valuable experience to the work ahead. Our goal is to develop a commercially sound project with meaningful First Nations participation and long-term benefits for the region.”

Robert F. Delamar, Chief Executive Officer, Kanata

“This agreement moves our cooperation with Kanata into a structured phase of project development. We will apply Hanwha Ocean’s offshore engineering and shipbuilding capabilities to the proposed Prince Rupert floating LNG project, with a focus on technical feasibility and commercial competitiveness.”

Philippe Levy, President, Hanwha Ocean Energy Plant Unit

Kanata has also offered participating First Nations the opportunity to acquire up to a 50 per cent ownership interest in the project, subject to negotiations, financing agreements and applicable approvals.

Further work continues on engineering, natural gas supply and transportation arrangements, project siting, Indigenous engagement and consultation, environmental and regulatory processes, and financing. No final investment decision has been made. Any future participation by Hanwha Ocean in equity investment, Project financing, FEED, EPCI, O&M or LNG offtake remains subject to the applicable Gate process, further due diligence, internal approvals and separate definitive agreements, except to the extent expressly provided in the signed Heads of Agreement.

Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp. is a Canadian energy and infrastructure development company focused on low-carbon energy projects and opportunities to bring Canadian resources to international markets. Kanata seeks to develop energy projects with meaningful First Nations economic participation. www.kanataclean.com

Hanwha Ocean is a leading global shipbuilding and offshore/onshore EPCIO company with more than four decades of experience across energy infrastructure projects, naval shipbuilding, and commercial vessel construction. Leveraging its engineering, manufacturing, and project execution capabilities, the company delivers offshore energy facilities and floating production solutions, with a track record spanning more than 280 offshore and onshore energy projects worldwide. www.hanwhaocean.com

This release includes forward-looking information about a proposed project, including possible capacity, engineering and commercial work, First Nations participation, regulatory processes, financing and potential future agreements. Such information is subject to significant risks, uncertainties and approvals. There is no assurance that the project will proceed as proposed or at all. Actual outcomes may differ materially as a result of technical, commercial, regulatory, environmental, financing, market and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is provided only as of the date of this release.