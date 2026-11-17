The cooperation combines ATMOS’s expertise in orbital transportation and atmospheric re-entry with MBDA’s defence systems and military payload capabilities to explore a potential new category of conventional defence capabilities aimed at strengthening European deterrence.

ATMOS Space Cargo GmbH (ATMOS) and MBDA Deutschland GmbH (MBDA) have signed a cooperation agreement on the design, development and demonstration of a Precision Orbital Deep Strike (PODS) capability. The agreement combines ATMOS’s expertise in orbital transportation and atmospheric re-entry with MBDA’s capabilities in defence systems and military payloads.

On the ATMOS side, the work is led by ATMOS WORKS, the company’s unit for European government and defence customers.

Europe’s conventional deterrence relies on complementary capabilities, from resilient infrastructure and air and missile defence to long-range precision strike. The cooperation between ATMOS and MBDA examines how orbital transportation and atmospheric re-entry technologies could complement Europe’s existing conventional deterrence architecture.

The initial scope covers systems architecture, technical feasibility, payload integrationstudies and potential technology demonstrations. PODS is being explored and developed as a future conventional defence capability. Any future deployment and use would be subject to applicable law and decisions by the responsible governmental and military authorities.PODS is a dedicated defence system. ATMOS’s civilian PHOENIX vehicles remain a separate product dedicated to orbital logistics and return for research and industry.

Through the cooperation, ATMOS and MBDA aim to strengthen Germany’s and Europe’s industrial capabilities by combining complementary expertise in space and defence technologies. Specific development activities and future projects remain subject to further evaluation and separate agreements. The parties lay particular emphasis on the fact that all their activities under this cooperation agreement, as well as any future collaborations in that field, are and will remain subject to rigorous screening for, and compliance with, applicable legal and regulatory requirements. They will obtain any authorisations identified as being required from the competent authorities.

“Europe must be able to develop, build and operate its critical defence capabilities through its own industry, and that starts with infrastructure. Orbital transportation and return form a new layer of strategic infrastructure, and infrastructure determines what Europe can achieve on its own terms.

Together with MBDA, we are assessing how proven defence systems and new orbital technologies can be combined to strengthen Europe’s conventional deterrence and enable future defence capabilities,” said Sebastian Klaus, CEO of ATMOS Space Cargo.

“The cooperation agreement with ATMOS demonstrates our common drive for innovation with the aim of providing a highly innovative sovereign European capability for our Armed Forces. We are really looking forward to this exciting project.

The initiative also directly supports MBDA’s broader strategic vision in the space domain, reinforcing both space for defence and the defence of space. MBDA continues to pioneer solutions that secure future European defence capabilities,” said Thomas Gottschild, Managing Director of MBDA Deutschland and EVP Strategy & Future Growth.

ATMOS Space Cargo is a European space company with sites in Lichtenau (Germany), Strasbourg (France), and Krakow (Poland). ATMOS develops reusable systems for orbital transport and atmospheric return.

ATMOS WORKS is the department of ATMOS Space Cargo GmbH for European government and defence customers. Building on ATMOS’s proprietary re-entry technology, ATMOS WORKS supports these customers with in-orbit demonstration and validation, secure return of sensitive payloads, and rapid-response space operations.