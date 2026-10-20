Diabeloop Announces the Completion of Its Balance Sheet Restructuring and Looks Ahead to the Next Phase of Its Development

The company continues the European rollout of DBLG2 and prepares new features and expanded indications to simplify diabetes management and reach more people.

Diabeloop, a French company developing self-learning algorithms to automate and personalize insulin delivery, announces its exit from safeguard proceedings following the approval of its safeguard plan by the Grenoble court on October 13, 2026. This milestone marks a new stage in the company’s development as it continues the deployment of DBLG2, its best-in-class self-learning automated insulin delivery algorithm, available through an app on compatible smartphones.

The safeguard proceedings, initiated in October 2025 to enable the restructuring of the company’s debt, accompanied a period of transformation for Diabeloop.

Throughout this period, Diabeloop delivered on key milestones, including, in the US, the FDA 510(k) clearance of DBLG2 as an interoperable automated glycemic controller (December 2025) and the associated European commercial launch of the Kaleido (ViCentra) and Dana-i (Sooil) AID systems. Its priorities now include supporting the EU rollout of DBLG2 and the US market entry, simplifying everyday interactions and working toward broader access to automated insulin delivery.

Building on concrete progress

DBLG2 brings Diabeloop’s automated insulin delivery algorithm directly to a compatible smartphone. Connected to a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump, the AI driven algorithm analyzes glucose data and automatically adjusts insulin delivery, without requiring a dedicated handset.

In July 2026, Diabeloop announced the availability of DBLG2 automated insulin delivery system for prescription in Germany, marking a concrete step in the commercial rollout of its smartphone-based technology.

In France, the company also expanded data connectivity for DBLG1, enabling users to synchronize their system data with a remote monitoring platform used by healthcare professionals.

These developments reflect Diabeloop’s continued focus on deploying its technology and supporting its use in everyday diabetes care.

Preparing the next developments

Diabeloop is now moving forward on three fronts. First, it is preparing to bring DBLG2, already available with Android to compatible iOS smartphones, with a commercial launch planned by the end of 2026 in supported markets.

Second, the company is bringing to patients new and unique features around meal declaration, designed to relieve patients of the burden of carbohydrate counting while maintaining time in range. Diabeloop was the first company to bring unannounced meal management to users in Europe, since mid-2025, but this new feature brings another easy-to-use option to manage meal declaration without degrading glucose control.

Third, Diabeloop is working on upcoming extensions of its indications to new patient populations including Type 2 diabetes. These extensions would significantly broaden the number of people who could benefit from its technology and open new markets and use cases for automated insulin delivery. Further details will be shared as regulatory milestones are reached.

A clear direction for the months ahead

“This decision marks an important step for Diabeloop. Throughout this period, our team has continued to develop our technology and bring new solutions to users, securing FDA clearance for DBLG2, launching our next-generation system in Europe and preparing the US market entry. We are now looking ahead with clear priorities: supporting the rollout of DBLG2, making everyday diabetes management simpler, and working to bring our technology to more people. I would like to thank our employees, healthcare professionals, partners, and shareholders for their continued commitment and trust.” said François Miceli, Chief Executive Officer of Diabeloop.

Diabeloop will pursue these priorities in close collaboration with its partners, including ViCentra, Dexcom, Sooil, Terumo, Sequel Medtech and with healthcare professionals, with the ambition of making automated insulin delivery more accessible and easier to use.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Grenoble, France, Diabeloop develops self-learning algorithms designed to automate and personalize insulin delivery. Its technologies integrate with its partners’ continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to support people living with diabetes. For more information, visit www.diabeloop.com.