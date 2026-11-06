Persiana Media Group Enters South Asia with Persiana World and Persiana Pulse on Türksat 6A
Persiana Media Group will begin broadcasting two television channels, Persiana World and Persiana Pulse, via the East beam of Türksat 6A on January 1, 2027. The launch marks the group’s entry into South Asia, a region with nearly 1.7 billion people according to the World Bank’s 2025 regional data.
The launch is part of Persiana Media Group’s strategy to expand its multilingual entertainment offering beyond its established Persian-language markets. Persiana World and Persiana Pulse will lead the group’s expansion into South Asia. Tuning details and availability by country will be announced separately.