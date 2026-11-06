Persiana Media Group Enters South Asia with Persiana World and Persiana Pulse on Türksat 6A

Persiana Media Group will begin broadcasting two television channels, Persiana World and Persiana Pulse, via the East beam of Türksat 6A on January 1, 2027. The launch marks the group’s entry into South Asia, a region with nearly 1.7 billion people according to the World Bank’s 2025 regional data.