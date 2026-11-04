The Zuckerman Group and Naccarato Real Estate Group Announce Cross-Border Real Estate Partnership Connecting Toronto and South Florida

Strategic collaboration connects real estate expertise across Toronto and South Florida, providing coordinated services for clients with property interests in both markets.

The Zuckerman Group™, affiliated with LoKation Real Estate in South Florida, and Naccarato Real Estate Group, affiliated with Keller Williams Empowered, Brokerage in the Greater Toronto Area, today announced a strategic cross-border real estate partnership serving clients with property interests in both markets.

Operating under the shared vision “Two Markets. One Trusted Connection,” the partnership provides coordinated real estate services for clients buying, selling, relocating, or managing existing property interests across Canada and South Florida.

The announcement reflects the longstanding relationship between Canadian property owners and Florida's residential real estate market. According to the 2026 Profile of International Residential Transactions in Florida published by Florida Realtors, Canadian buyers accounted for approximately 24% of international residential purchases in Florida during the August 2025–July 2026 reporting period, representing approximately $1.6 billion in residential transactions. The Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach metropolitan area accounted for approximately 47% of the state's international residential purchases.

While these figures reflect new purchases rather than the broader population of existing Canadian property owners, they underscore the importance of Canadian participation in Florida's residential real estate market.

Connecting Two Markets Through Local Expertise

The partnership combines Naccarato Real Estate Group's expertise throughout the Greater Toronto Area with The Zuckerman Group's knowledge of South Florida's residential real estate market, with a particular focus on Palm Beach County and extending south through Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The collaboration is designed to serve clients whose real estate needs extend beyond a single geographic market. These include Canadian homeowners considering the sale of an existing Toronto-area property while purchasing in South Florida, seasonal residents evaluating changes to their Florida property holdings, investors seeking opportunities in either market, and families transitioning between residences.

“Our clients' real estate needs don't necessarily stop at the Canadian border,” said Christian Naccarato of Naccarato Real Estate Group. “Some are exploring their first South Florida purchase, while others already own properties in both markets and require professional representation for transactions on either side. This partnership allows us to deliver a more connected experience while maintaining the personalized service and local expertise our clients expect.”

The collaboration emphasizes ongoing communication, coordinated client service, and access to professionals with firsthand knowledge of their respective markets. Each team provides local representation within its jurisdiction while maintaining communication with its counterpart to support clients undertaking transactions across both regions.

“Many Canadian families already have meaningful real estate interests in both Toronto and South Florida. Their needs extend well beyond purchasing a vacation home,” said Roxy Zuckerman of The Zuckerman Group™. “Whether they are selling a property in one market, purchasing in another, or navigating multiple transactions across both regions, our partnership with Christian provides a trusted connection and coordinated local expertise throughout the process.”

Navigating the Complexities of Cross-Border Property Ownership

Real estate transactions and property ownership involving Canada and the United States can present considerations beyond the purchase or sale itself. Depending on individual circumstances, these may include cross-border tax treatment, capital gains implications, estate and succession planning, ownership structures, financing, and other legal or financial matters.

To help clients address these considerations, The Zuckerman Group™ and Naccarato Real Estate Group facilitate introductions to trusted independent professionals within their respective networks, including cross-border tax advisors, attorneys, estate planning specialists, and financial professionals. This approach allows clients to coordinate their real estate transactions with specialized guidance when appropriate.

Introducing the GTA–South Florida Real Estate Connection

As part of the partnership, the teams have launched a dedicated online platform where prospective clients and existing cross-border property owners can learn about the collaboration, explore real estate opportunities, and connect directly with professionals serving both markets.

Learn more: https://www.thezuckermangroup.com/gta-fl

Naccarato Real Estate Group is a Greater Toronto Area real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams Empowered, Brokerage. The team provides residential real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the Greater Toronto Area, emphasizing strategic market knowledge, personalized client service, and successful real estate outcomes.

The Zuckerman Group™ is a South Florida real estate team affiliated with LoKation Real Estate, serving buyers, sellers, and investors across South Florida, with a particular focus on Palm Beach County and the broader corridor extending south to Miami. The Zuckerman Group specializes in residential real estate, including luxury properties, new construction, existing homes, and relocation opportunities. The Zuckerman Group emphasizes personalized representation, local market expertise, discretion, and long-term client relationships.