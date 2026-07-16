Rozman joins Magnus Carlsen, Judit Polgár and Anna Cramling among a growing group of leading chess figures backing ChessParty as co-owners, representing different generations and audiences across the global chess community.

ChessParty, the world’s first large-scale physical gathering place for the modern chess community, today announced that Levy Rozman, better known as GothamChess and the world’s largest chess creator, is joining ChessParty as co-owner, global ambassador and talent.

ChessParty was created to bring the global chess community together in real life. Its live events combine world-class players and creators with competition, entertainment, community experiences and opportunities for fans to participate, creating a physical meeting place for a chess culture that has increasingly grown online.

With Rozman joining Magnus Carlsen, Judit Polgár and Anna Cramling on the ownership side, ChessParty is increasingly bringing together some of the most influential figures from different parts of the chess world.

Together, they reflect much of the breadth ChessParty is designed to unite. Rozman has become the defining creator for a new, digital-first generation of chess fans. Carlsen represents the very top of today’s competitive game. Polgár, one of the most important and groundbreaking players in chess history, brings a unique connection to the game’s competitive heritage and its global community. Cramling represents a generation where playing chess, creating content and building community naturally overlap.

Their involvement reflects a shared belief in ChessParty’s ambition: to create a physical gathering place where these different parts of chess can meet, from lifelong tournament followers to millions who have discovered the game through YouTube, streaming and social media.

Rozman’s decision to become a co-owner follows his participation in the inaugural ChessParty in Stockholm in 2026, where he experienced the concept and its audience first-hand. The event attracted more than 7,400 visitors from 31 countries, demonstrating the potential for bringing the global chess community together around a shared live experience.

More Than an Ambassador

Rozman’s role will extend well beyond appearing at individual events. As co-owner, ambassador and talent, he will contribute actively to the development of future ChessParty events and content.

“ChessParty brings together everything I love about chess: competition, entertainment, and connecting with fans in a completely new way. I’m excited to join the ChessParty team not only as a brand ambassador and talent, but also as a shareholder. I believe in the vision of making chess more accessible, exciting, and entertaining for audiences around the world. I can’t wait to be part of the upcoming events and help take ChessParty to the next level!” says Levy Rozman.

Rozman has built GothamChess into the world’s largest chess channel on YouTube, with more than 8.7 million subscribers and nearly 7 billion views. Across platforms, he has more than 15 million followers. Through entertainment, education and storytelling, he has become one of the central figures in bringing chess to a new and much broader global audience.

He is also a New York Times bestselling author and has expanded the GothamChess brand across publishing, live entertainment and digital chess education.

For ChessParty, the fact that Rozman has chosen to deepen his involvement after experiencing the first event carries particular significance.

Backing ChessParty’s Ambition

“Levy is arguably the most sought-after creator in chess. Anyone building an event or commercial concept around chess would want him involved. What makes this particularly meaningful to us is that Levy has experienced ChessParty first-hand and has now chosen not simply to participate or lend us his name, but to become part of the company,” says Anders Lindstad, founder of ChessParty.

“Levy, Magnus, Judit and Anna each represent a different but hugely important part of what chess has become. Levy has transformed the way millions of people discover, follow and engage with chess today. Magnus represents the very top of today’s competitive game. Judit is one of the most groundbreaking figures in chess history, with a unique standing across generations of players and fans. Anna represents a generation where playing chess, creating content and building community naturally overlap.”

“The fact that all four have chosen to become co-owners is a significant recognition of what we are building. ChessParty is about bringing those different parts of the chess community together in one physical meeting place, and having Levy, Magnus, Judit and Anna involved at ownership level gives us a very strong foundation for doing exactly that.”

From Digital Audience to Physical Community

Chess has undergone an extraordinary transformation in recent years. Online platforms and creators have built a young, global and highly engaged audience, while the live-event landscape has not developed at the same pace.

ChessParty’s premise is simple: the global chess audience already exists. What is still missing is a large-scale physical gathering place built around the way people experience chess today.

The format is designed to bring together groups that traditionally meet in different parts of the chess world: elite players, tournament players, creators, casual fans, families, communities, brands and partners.

Following the Stockholm launch, ChessParty is now preparing the next phase of its international development, with plans for a selected number of flagship events in new markets.

The commercial model combines ticketing, sponsorship, hospitality, brand activations and destination partnerships, with the ambition of creating a recurring series of flagship events in selected international markets.

“Stockholm showed us that people want to experience this community together in real life, and that they are willing to travel internationally to do so,” Lindstad says. “We are now focused on developing the concept carefully, strengthening the organisation and proving that it can work across selected markets.”

As part of this next phase, ChessParty is also expanding its shareholder base to support its international development.

As part of the long-term partnership with Rozman, GothamChess and ApolloMasters, the management company representing Rozman, will become shareholders in ChessParty. Rozman will also participate actively in selected future ChessParty events and initiatives as the company develops its international calendar.

ChessParty is a global series of large-scale live events where the online world of chess comes to life.

Built around the social side of modern chess, ChessParty brings together digital-first fans, creators, leading players, families, communities and partners through live entertainment, social play, meet & greets, participation and competition — creating a neutral physical home where the different worlds of chess can meet, connect and discover each other.

The inaugural ChessParty in Stockholm attracted more than 7,400 visitors from 31 countries. ChessParty will be part of DreamHack Stockholm on November 27–29, 2026, before returning with the next full-scale ChessParty Stockholm on April 23–24, 2027.

Tickets and more information: https://chessparty.com/

Levy Rozman is an International Master and the creator behind GothamChess, the world’s largest chess channel on YouTube. His audience includes more than 8.7 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million followers across platforms, while his YouTube videos have generated nearly 7 billion views.

He is the author of the New York Times bestsellers How to Win at Chess and How to Win at Chess, Next Level, and has expanded the GothamChess brand across live entertainment, publishing and digital chess education.

Magnus Carlsen is The Greatest Chess Player Of All Time, a Norwegian Grandmaster, five-time World Chess Champion, the current world No. 1.



He has held the top position in the FIDE world rankings continuously since 2011 and holds the highest rating ever recorded in chess, with a peak Elo rating of 2882.

Carlsen represents the very top of contemporary competitive chess, while also having played a significant role in the development of digital chess through his involvement in technology, gaming and media ventures.

As a ChessParty co-owner and ambassador, he connects the highest level of elite competition with the wider global chess audience.

Judit Polgár is a Hungarian Grandmaster widely regarded as the greatest female chess player of all time and one of the most groundbreaking figures in the history of the game.

She is the only woman ever to have been ranked among the world’s top 10 players, reaching world No. 8 and a peak rating of 2735. At 15 years and four months, she became the youngest Grandmaster in history at the time, breaking Bobby Fischer’s previous record.

Polgár retired from competitive chess in 2014 and has since continued to work internationally through chess education, commentary and the Judit Polgar Chess Foundation.

As a ChessParty co-owner and ambassador, she brings a unique connection to the competitive heritage of chess and generations of players and fans around the world.

Anna Cramling is a Swedish Woman FIDE Master, chess player, streamer and content creator who has built an international audience of more than three million followers across social platforms.

A member of the Swedish national chess team, Cramling combines competitive chess with entertainment, live streaming and direct interaction with a rapidly growing online community. Her main YouTube channel currently has approximately 1.7 million subscribers.

Cramling represents a generation for whom playing chess, creating content and building communities around the game naturally overlap.

As a ChessParty co-owner and ambassador, she connects competitive chess with the digital-first audience discovering and following the game through creators and social media.