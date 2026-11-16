Hollywood Studios, Inc. today announced the official introduction of Hollywood Studios Café™, an international hospitality and franchise initiative designed to bring the creativity, excitement and global appeal of Hollywood to major destinations around the world. Combining premium café culture, entertainment-inspired design, artificial intelligence and innovative digital experiences, Hollywood Studios Café™ aims to create social destinations where coffee, creativity, technology and community come together.

More than a traditional coffeehouse, the concept is envisioned as a gathering place for creators, entrepreneurs, entertainment professionals, executives, families and visitors seeking exceptional hospitality in an inspiring environment.

Coffee. Creativity. Community.

A New Chapter for the Hollywood Studios™ Brand

Hollywood Studios Café™ represents an expansion of the Hollywood Studios™ brand beyond its core technology platform and into international hospitality and lifestyle experiences. Hollywood Studios™ is developing a secure AI-powered platform with proprietary, patent-pending technology for the global creative economy, connecting entertainment professionals, supporting intellectual property protection, enabling collaboration and providing advanced intelligence for creative development and business decisions.

The café initiative extends that vision into physical destinations where people can connect, exchange ideas, develop relationships and experience the Hollywood Studios™ brand in an entirely new environment.

“Hollywood has always represented creativity, imagination and opportunity,” said Sir Steven Saxton, Chairman of Hollywood Studios™. “With Hollywood Studios Café™, we’re taking that spirit beyond the screen and into communities around the world. Our vision is to create extraordinary destinations where people connect, ideas flourish and technology enhances the experience. We believe this represents an exciting opportunity to build a truly global hospitality and lifestyle brand.”

Where Hollywood Meets Hospitality and Innovation

Hollywood Studios Café™ is designed to combine the atmosphere of a premium international café with the creative identity of Hollywood. The concept envisions signature coffee offerings, international food and beverage selections, cinematic interiors, distinctive architecture and welcoming social spaces. Planned digital and AI-powered features may support interactive experiences, personalized engagement and connections to the broader Hollywood Studios™ ecosystem. Individual locations are expected to adapt to local culture and hospitality preferences while retaining a recognizable global brand identity. The objective is to create destinations people visit not only for exceptional coffee and hospitality, but also for inspiration, connection and community.

International Leadership and Global Expansion

Hollywood Studios Café™ is being developed under the leadership of Tariq Ahmed Nizami, Co-Founder and President of Hollywood Studios Café™, who is spearheading international business development, strategic partnerships and franchise expansion.

“Hollywood is recognized around the world as a symbol of imagination, creativity, dreams and extraordinary experiences,” said Nizami. “Our vision is to bring that magic to people everywhere through Hollywood Studios Café™, creating international lifestyle destinations where premium hospitality, technology, innovation and community come together.”

The initial international strategy includes evaluating opportunities in the USA, China, Europe, India, Lain America, Asia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, other Gulf markets and additional international destinations.

Potential development opportunities are being explored with hospitality operators, property developers and strategic commercial partners.

“We are building much more than a café franchise,” Nizami added. “Our ambition is to establish a globally recognized hospitality brand that creates memorable experiences, builds lasting communities and connects with customers across cultures and generations. We aim to set new standards for the cafés of tomorrow.”

Global Franchise and Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Hollywood Studios Café™ intends to pursue expansion through strategic licensing relationships, franchise partnerships, master franchise agreements and multi-unit development arrangements. The company welcomes expressions of interest from qualified hospitality operators, real estate developers, franchise groups, investors and entrepreneurs. Priority will be given to partners with relevant operating experience, access to suitable commercial locations and a commitment to brand standards and customer experience. Potential formats include premium standalone cafés, flagship destinations and locations within mixed-use developments, hospitality properties and lifestyle centers. Specific locations, agreements and opening schedules will be announced as plans are finalized.

Hollywood Studios™ is a technology company developing a secure, AI-powered ecosystem using proprietary, patent-pending technology for the global creative economy. Its Hollywood Studios™ platform is designed to connect creators, producers, talent, entertainment executives, musicians, artist, designers, investors and other industry professionals worldwide. Its proprietary, patent-pending technology is designed to support intellectual property protection, secure collaboration, AI-assisted development, project evaluation, entertainment intelligence and tracking of creative contributions and AI usage to help preserve provenance and chain of title. Website: www.hollywoodstudios.ai

Hollywood Studios Café™ is a division of Hollywood Studios™, developing an international premium café, hospitality and lifestyle brand inspired by the creativity and global appeal of Hollywood. The concept combines contemporary café culture, entertainment-inspired environments, innovative technology and community-focused experiences. The brand is pursuing opportunities through strategic partnerships, franchise development, licensing and commercial relationships.

www.hollywoodstudioscafe.com