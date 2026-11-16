MugenX AI Lab Launches Global Strategic Partnerships to Expand Global AIDC, NeoCloud and Sovereign AI Infrastructure

MugenX AI Lab has announced four cross-border partnerships — with Hyperfusion, Digital Reef, Aleria and Xange.com — extending its AI data centre (AIDC) and NeoCloud platform from its Asia base into the Middle East, Europe and sovereign markets.

MugenX AI Lab, the specialized operator of Artificial Intelligence Data Centre (AIDC) and NeoCloud product lines, today unveiled a suite of cross-border collaborations to scale its global sustainable AI and cloud infrastructure ecosystem. A joint venture between MugenX AI Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) and Hyperfusion, a UAE-based full-stack AI and GPU-as-a-Service provider, MugenX AI Lab builds on an established footprint across Asia — including Japan and Southeast Asia — with a deep base of enterprise customers and ecosystem partners. Moving beyond traditional hardware supply models, the firm integrates a full end-to-end technology stack — hardware, software, and capital — and is now extending its reach into the Middle East, Europe, and sovereign markets worldwide.

To accelerate its international expansion, MugenX AI Lab is working with UAE-based Hyperfusion to open access to the Middle Eastern market, with Digital Reef to build out European AI data centre capacity, with Aleria to deploy Sovereign AI across Mongolia, Indonesia, and other sovereign nations, and with Xange.com to implement digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) infrastructure for environmental markets and land restoration.

The announcement follows the 17th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP17), held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in August 2026 under the theme “Restoring Land, Restoring Hope”. MugenX AI Lab will cooperate with Xange.com by providing support and compute power for its dMRV system, enabling nations to comply with the Paris Agreement — including Article 6.2 Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) — and participate in transparent, credible international environmental markets. Xange.com’s Environmental Intelligence software and market infrastructure solutions help governments build national emissions inventories, monitoring systems, and environmental asset programs.

Quotes

“MugenX AI Lab’s deep-rooted advantages in Asia lay a solid foundation for our global rollout, and our collaboration with Hyperfusion unlocks critical market access across the Middle East. As we deepen ties with Digital Reef for European AIDC development, we are building a seamless cross-continental operational network covering Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Our full-stack technical capabilities allow us to deliver standardized, sustainable AIDC and NeoCloud managed services tailored to regional sovereign and enterprise demands, uniting local infrastructure resources with our proven global operational expertise.”

Jose D. Barros, Director of MugenX AI Lab

“Our UAE-based Hyperfusion partnership acts as MugenX AI Lab’s key gateway to the Middle East. The region’s surging demand for high-performance, compliant AI and cloud infrastructure matches MugenX AI Lab’s professional AIDC and NeoCloud operational strengths. Together, we will co-develop localized operating models that cater to Middle Eastern enterprise and government clients, linking MugenX AI Lab’s Asia-rooted full-stack technical capabilities with regional market resources to drive long-term cross-border digital infrastructure growth.”

Quentin Reyes, Hyperfusion Representative

“Bringing our Environmental Intelligence software to MugenX AI Lab ensures that its global expansion is backed by verifiable, audit-ready environmental tracking. This partnership provides sovereign markets and enterprises with the turnkey infrastructure needed to comply with international environmental standards.”

Esteban van Goor, Xange.com Representative

“Sovereign AI has become an irreplaceable digital asset for countries prioritizing data security and local digital sovereignty. Our partnership with MugenX AI Lab creates a clear path to roll out Aleria’s Sovereign AI solutions in Mongolia, Indonesia and a broader range of sovereign markets. Backed by MugenX AI Lab’s robust AIDC and NeoCloud global operation platform, we can deliver localized, secure AI stacks that align with each nation’s regulatory, data governance and carbon sustainability requirements, bridging advanced AI technology with regional sovereign digital development needs.”

Eric Leandri, Aleria Representative

“Building high-density data centres in Europe today requires both clean, resilient power infrastructure and world-class cloud management, where the opportunity to partner with MugenX AI Lab provides a unique turnkey solution. We are combining opportunities within our physical, powered land pipeline across the UK and the rest of Europe (including Spain) with MugenX AI Lab’s operational expertise to deliver scalable, sovereign AI infrastructure in markets where there is significant demand.”

Piers Slater, Digital Reef Representative

Company Descriptions

MugenX AI Lab

MugenX AI Lab is a joint venture between MugenX AI Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) and Hyperfusion, a UAE-based full-stack AI and GPU-as-a-Service provider. MugenX AI Lab is the specialized operator of the AIDC and NeoCloud product lines — NeoCloud being a global network of next-generation GPU computing nodes — combining an established footprint across Asia, including Japan and Southeast Asia, with a deep base of enterprise customers and ecosystem partners. The firm integrates hardware, software and capital to deliver enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure.

Hyperfusion

Hyperfusion is a UAE-based full-stack AI and GPU-as-a-Service provider. Organizations build, train and deploy AI workloads on the latest GPUs hosted in Hyperfusion’s UAE data centres, through an OpenAI- and Hugging Face-compatible API with a library of thousands of open-weight models, fixed task-based pricing and full GCC data residency. Its hardware partners include NVIDIA, AMD, ASUS and Supermicro.

Digital Reef

Digital Reef (www.digital-reef.io), the digital infrastructure business of London, UK-based Reef Origin (www.reeforigin.com), is a sustainability-focused global real estate, infrastructure and technology developer and investor with a pipeline of projects valued at over $40 billion. Digital Reef is developing a global 3.3GW data centre pipeline delivering ecosystems that co-locate sustainable digital, clean energy, food, water, industry, community, and ecology infrastructure, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Aleria

Aleria is an Abu Dhabi–headquartered AI company — “Your Sovereign AI Factory” — that builds and operates sovereign AI systems turning organizational data into operational intelligence. Its platform spans AI agents, proprietary and third-party models, enterprise data fusion, and infrastructure layers from private cloud to fully air-gapped, offline deployments, with no external API calls and no shared compute. For national-scale programs, Aleria offers a Sovereign AI Factory built on NVIDIA DGX architecture in UAE data centres, with deployments proven across UAE government entities and leading financial institutions.

Xange.com

Xange.com International Holding S.à r.l. (www.xange.com) is a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company, serving governments and enterprises with digital MRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and Article 6-aligned environmental market participation.