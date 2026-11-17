Spain’s Marina Escobar Domingo has won the Islantilla Open 2026, the LET Access Series season finale, at Islantilla Golf (Huelva, Spain). Two shots clear overnight, she finished on 208 (-8), three shots ahead of compatriot María Villanueva, who carded a 68, the round of the day, South Korea’s Ayeon Yang and England’s Billie-Jo Smith, who shared second on 211 (-5).

Escobar was still taking it in: “I’m just really happy I was able to get it done. It’s been a tough year, and I’m just glad I was able to choose the right decisions and work on the things that I needed to work on, mentally and physically. I’m just happy that it worked out my way.”

Speaking in Spanish, she added: “Right now I don’t think I’ve realised what I’ve done yet. This year has been a bit complicated for me, but I’ve been able to work on parts of my game that I might not have worked on if I had kept competing so much.”

Her advice to her ten-year-old self would be to be patient: “A few months ago, or years back, I felt it was going to be really hard for me to close out a tournament, and I didn’t see myself with the tools for it. Having done it gives me a lot of confidence. You have to trust and be patient, and if you do things well and work with a good team like mine, it can happen.”

And to the fans: “Thank you so much for the support. This is the best tournament we play every year, and I’m so happy to have won here at home, with the support of my people.”

Villanueva, who matched the round of the day, was delighted for her compatriot: “Today I played very good. I was a little nervous during the round because I felt like I was doing the right thing, so maybe if I made a few putts I could give myself a chance. On the last hole I wanted to make a birdie, it didn’t happen, but I’m happy that Marina is winning.”

Now heading to Q-School, she added: “At the end I got the good feelings back, and I see myself doing good things in the future.”

Yang and Smith both closed with a 71 to complete the three-way tie for second.

Ireland’s Canice Screene matched the round of the day with a 68 and finished fifth on 212 (-4): “It was good. I played probably the most solid I have played this week. I made some good birdies and I probably left five which lipped out. It could have been better, which is frustrating looking where I am on the leaderboard, but I’ve obviously really happy and grateful to finish the season like this and good vibes going into Q-School.”

She added: “As Q-School is so close to the LETAS finale this year, you can carry that momentum forward. That’s what I’m looking to do and knowing I have been working a lot on my putting and I have seen big improvements in the last couple of events, that’s making me look forward to it.”

Germany’s Chiara Horder was sixth on 213 (-3), while French amateur Alice Kong and Sweden’s Moa Svedenskiöld shared seventh on 214 (-2).

France’s Lauren Holmey was presented with the 2026 LET Access Series Order of Merit trophy at Islantilla Golf, finishing on 2,145.14 points after a season with one win and nine top-ten finishes in 17 events.

The final round also settled the seven Ladies European Tour cards for 2027: Holmey, Sweden’s Moa Svedenskiöld, Switzerland’s Natalie Armbruester, Sweden’s Elsa Svensson, England’s Bel Wardle, Australia’s Hannah Reeves and the Czech Republic’s Tereza Zapletal Kozelůhová.

Germany’s Theresa de Bochdanovits, tied ninth this week, came agonisingly close, finishing eighth on the Order of Merit, just 3.5 points short of seventh.

To follow the Islantilla Open and see the best images of the week, follow us on Instagram: @islantillaopen.

The final event of the 2026 LET Access Series season, the development tour of the Ladies European Tour, played at Islantilla Golf (Huelva, Spain).