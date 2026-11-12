Susana Fernández, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Islantilla Beach Golf Resort, the Mayor of Lepe, Adolfo Verano, and Isla Cristina’s Councillor for Tourism, Isabel López, welcomed the 84 players at the opening ceremony.

The Islantilla Open 2026, the final event of the LET Access Series season, was officially opened tonight at a ceremony held at DoubleTree by Hilton Islantilla Beach Golf Resort, attended by the players, the tournament team, volunteers and the authorities of Lepe and Isla Cristina, the two towns that share Islantilla. From Wednesday 18 to Friday 20 November, the course will decide the last Ladies European Tour places for 2027 and the Order of Merit title.

“It is an absolute privilege to open our doors to host the grand final of the 2026 LET Access Series season. Over the next three days, our golf course will be the decisive stage where an exciting year ends,” said Susana Fernández, the resort’s General Manager, who thanked Anpora Group, the resort’s owner, “for your vision, for your firm and ongoing commitment to top-level sport”.

Speaking to the players, she added: “We want you to worry about nothing other than enjoying your golf and giving your very best out on the course. We will take care of everything else.” She closed with the words that opened the tournament: “The Islantilla Open 2026 is officially open.”

The Mayor of Lepe, Adolfo Verano, recalled how Islantilla began: “Having the future stars of European women’s golf here today is a real boost for a project that started 35 years ago, when two towns decided, hand in hand, to build something different: quality tourism, focused especially on sports such as golf and sailing.”

He added: “We are sure they are the seeds of future visitors. Good luck to all the players; I am sure we will see most of them again in Islantilla.” He also thanked Anpora Group, represented by its CEO, Silvia Reina, for its commitment to the area.

Isabel López, Isla Cristina’s Councillor for Tourism and First Deputy Mayor, said that “it is essential for us that this competition serves as a showcase for a destination as wonderful as this one”, and congratulated all the players, especially the nine Spanish players and Huelva’s own Constanza Guerrero.

The tournament has a €100,000 prize fund, the biggest of the season, and a field of 84 players, with a cut to the top 45 and ties after round two.

France’s Lauren Holmey, who leads the LET Access Series Order of Merit, Switzerland’s Natalie Armbruester and Sweden’s Moa Svedenskiöld and Elsa Svensson have already secured their cards; England’s Bel Wardle, Australia’s Hannah Reeves, the Czech Republic’s Tereza Zapletal Koželuhová and Germany’s Theresa de Bochdanovits are among those fighting for the last places.

Tuesday 17 is the practice day and the first round starts on Wednesday 18. The final round and prizegiving are on Friday 20. Entry and parking are free for spectators.

To follow the tournament and get to know the players, follow the Islantilla Open on Instagram: @islantillaopen.

The final event of the 2026 LET Access Series season, the development tour of the Ladies European Tour, played at DoubleTree by Hilton Islantilla Beach Golf Resort (Huelva, Spain).

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