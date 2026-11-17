Belgium’s Sophie Bert is the first-round leader of the Islantilla Open 2026, the LET Access Series season finale, after a 69 (-3) on a day that tested every player. Morning fog delayed the start by an hour and a half: tee times were due to begin at 9:30 and the first group went out at 11:00. Once play was under way, the day brought rain, wind and sunshine. Only nine of the 84 players broke par. South Korea’s Ayeon Yang is one shot back on 70 (-2), and seven players share third place on 71 (-1).

Bert was pleased with her day: “Very happy with today, just tried to play it shot by shot, and we got to do it, so I’m happy with it.” On the fog delay: “I just hung out with one of my good friends, Ffion, who was staying at the hotel, so we had a great time together.” The conditions held no surprises for her: “Well, I’m from Belgium, so rain, we’re very used to it, and at Kansas State, my previous college, there was a lot of wind, so I’ve gotten used to that one too.” Looking ahead: “I’m trying to keep it going like it was today, but I don’t want to put any expectations on myself, just try to do it shot by shot and see how low we can go.” And on the venue: “It’s really nice, it’s a lovely golf course.”

Ayeon Yang described a long day: “Actually, we started very late because there were so many delays in the morning because of the fog.” With the greens soft, she explained that she had to play more aggressively and add around ten metres to every shot. She expects another test tomorrow: “I have to focus just for making par, because this course is not easy at all, and it’s going to be windy tomorrow, and the green is difficult for us.” Her approach under pressure is simple: “I don’t think about the miss.”

Sharing third on 71 (-1) are England’s Billie-Jo Smith, Ireland’s Canice Screene, Scotland’s Laura Beveridge, Germany’s Theresa de Bochdanovits and Chiara Horder, France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora and Spain’s Marina Escobar Domingo.

Among the players chasing a Ladies European Tour card, Germany’s Theresa de Bochdanovits, a winner at Terre Blanche in her rookie season, is in the group sharing third. Level par and tied tenth are, among others, Malaysia’s Genevieve Ling, Iceland’s Andrea Bergsdóttir, Sweden’s Emelie Borggren and Italy’s Maria Vittoria Corbi and Erika De Martini.

Two rounds remain. The cut after Thursday’s second round falls at the top 45 and ties, and the final round and prize-giving are on Friday 20 November. Entry and parking are free for spectators. To follow the tournament and get to know the players, follow the Islantilla Open on Instagram: @islantillaopen.

The final event of the 2026 LET Access Series season, the development tour of the Ladies European Tour, played at Islantilla Golf (Huelva, Spain).

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