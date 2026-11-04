Newly published details of Joe Biden’s final conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu have reignited accusations that the former US president’s public frustrations with Israel concealed a deeper political commitment to supporting its military campaign in Gaza. As Biden attempts to defend his legacy in a new memoir, journalist Owen Jones argues that Washington’s military assistance and diplomatic protection tell a far more revealing story than its repeated expressions of concern for Palestinian civilians.

A newly published transcript of former US President Joe Biden’s final telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has exposed a striking contrast between the private admiration Biden expressed for the Israeli leader and the criticism he has directed at him in his newly released presidential memoir.

According to a transcript obtained by The Jerusalem Post and published on 17 November 2026, Biden told Netanyahu that he admired him, praised his courage and expressed personal affection for the Israeli prime minister during a telephone call on 15 January 2025, just five days before leaving the White House.

The conversation took place after more than 15 months of devastating Israeli military operations in Gaza, during which tens of thousands of Palestinians had been killed, much of the territory had been destroyed and international human rights organisations had accused Israel of committing grave violations of international law.

By that point, Netanyahu was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare. Israel has rejected the allegations, and the warrant does not constitute a criminal conviction.

Yet Biden's farewell words revealed a warmth that appeared difficult to reconcile with the increasingly critical account of Netanyahu presented in his memoir, Promise Me, America, published on the very day the transcript emerged.

The disclosure has prompted renewed scrutiny of Biden's handling of the Gaza war, particularly the extent to which his administration's public criticism of Israeli military operations translated into meaningful restrictions on American weapons deliveries, diplomatic support or political protection.

A Farewell That Tells a Different Story

The most revealing aspect of the transcript is not simply Biden's affection for Netanyahu, whose political career he had followed for more than four decades, but the timing of his expressions of admiration.

The conversation occurred on the day negotiators announced a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, following months of negotiations involving Washington, regional mediators and representatives of the incoming Trump administration.

Biden's praise could therefore be interpreted partly as recognition of Netanyahu's participation in securing the agreement. The available transcript does not establish precisely which of Netanyahu's decisions Biden was praising.

Nevertheless, his personal endorsement has drawn attention because it followed repeated public and private warnings from Washington about the destruction of Gaza and the mounting civilian death toll.

According to the published account, Biden described Netanyahu as a good man, expressed admiration for him and acknowledged that despite their disagreements, he still loved him as a friend.

The language was notably affectionate considering the political tensions that had dominated their relationship throughout the war.

In his memoir, Biden portrays himself as a president struggling to restrain an Israeli prime minister who repeatedly disregarded American advice.

He writes that Netanyahu would promise to take greater precautions to protect Palestinian civilians, only for further Israeli military operations to kill more people. Biden also accuses the Israeli leader of prioritising his political survival over Israel's longer term interests.

Elsewhere, the former president argues that Israel's response to the Hamas led attacks of 7 October 2023 ultimately went too far, although he maintains that he was right to support Israel militarily.

That distinction is central to Biden's defence. He acknowledges the catastrophic consequences of the war but continues to justify the American decisions that enabled Israel to sustain its military operations.

His memoir offers no fundamental repudiation of the weapons deliveries that became one of the most controversial aspects of his presidency.

Owen Jones Accuses Biden of Political Deception

British journalist and political commentator Owen Jones has responded to the revelations with an unusually severe condemnation of Biden, accusing the former president of helping facilitate what Jones describes as Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a video commentary examining the transcript and Biden's record, Jones argues that the American president's apparent private frustration with Netanyahu was repeatedly presented to the public as evidence that Washington was moving towards imposing meaningful consequences on Israel.

Yet, Jones contends, the much anticipated confrontation between the two governments never materialised in a manner capable of substantially changing Israeli military conduct.

For Jones, the contradiction is not simply one of personal hypocrisy. It raises questions about whether the Biden administration's language of restraint was intended primarily to reassure domestic audiences while allowing its strategic relationship with Israel to continue largely undisturbed.

The journalist points to a succession of reports throughout 2023 and 2024 depicting Biden as increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu.

On 13 October 2023, NBC News reported that American officials had privately urged Israel to exercise restraint. By 5 November, The Washington Post was reporting White House frustration with Israel's military campaign, although officials were said to see few available alternatives.

On 12 December 2023, Biden publicly acknowledged that Israel was losing international support because of its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, while calling for changes in Netanyahu's government.

Further accounts during January and February 2024 described Biden's growing impatience, his disparaging private descriptions of Netanyahu and the possibility of a serious breach in relations.

One particularly revealing report appeared in February 2024, when NBC News described Biden's private criticism of Netanyahu while observing that Washington had not substantially changed its policy towards Israel.

The contrast between increasingly critical political language and continuing military assistance is the central argument Jones advances against the former president.

Rather than treating the reports as evidence of genuine pressure, he argues that they helped create an impression of diplomatic resistance that was not reflected in the administration's most consequential decisions.

Jones suggests that the administration's public messaging also reflected domestic political pressures, particularly as opposition to the Gaza war grew among Democratic voters and younger Americans.

Biden had initially intended to contest the 2024 presidential election, and his administration faced increasing criticism from activists, human rights organisations and members of his own party over its continued support for Israel.

The perception that the White House was privately challenging Netanyahu potentially offered some reassurance to voters demanding a more forceful American response to civilian casualties.

There is, however, a distinction between establishing that American policy remained supportive of Israel and proving that individual expressions of frustration were deliberately fabricated.

The published record demonstrates that Biden's disagreements with Netanyahu were real, even where Washington ultimately declined to impose the consequences that critics demanded.

Nevertheless, the persistence of military assistance despite repeated warnings raises legitimate questions about the practical meaning of those disagreements.

Biden Knew the Dangers of Indiscriminate Bombing

One of the most significant elements of Jones's criticism concerns Biden's own recollections of a conversation with Netanyahu during his visit to Israel on 18 October 2023.

Speaking to MSNBC in January 2025, Biden recalled warning the Israeli leader against the widespread bombing of civilian communities.

According to Biden, Netanyahu responded by invoking American and Allied military operations during the Second World War, including the destruction of German cities and the atomic bombings of Japan.

Biden said he had reminded Netanyahu that the postwar international system was created partly to prevent the repetition of such devastation.

The exchange is important because it demonstrates that concerns about the methods Israel might employ were being raised at the highest level of the American government within days of the beginning of the military offensive.

Jones interprets Biden's recollections as evidence that the president understood the dangers of large scale civilian casualties from the outset.

The comparison with the Second World War also raises fundamental questions about the application of international humanitarian law.

The Allied bombing campaigns against German and Japanese cities remain subjects of historical and legal controversy because of their devastating effects on civilian populations.

However, the military and legal circumstances of the Second World War were substantially different from those governing the conflict in Gaza.

The Geneva Conventions and subsequent international legal instruments require parties to armed conflicts to distinguish between civilian populations and military targets, prohibit indiscriminate attacks and impose restrictions on operations expected to cause excessive civilian harm relative to the anticipated military advantage.

The presence of Hamas fighters or military installations within residential areas does not remove those obligations.

Israel has consistently maintained that its military operations target Hamas and other armed groups, that it attempts to minimise civilian casualties and that Hamas's extensive tunnel infrastructure and use of populated areas complicate military targeting.

Those arguments remain central to Israel's defence of its operations, but they do not remove the requirement for individual attacks to comply with international humanitarian law.

Biden's earlier warning does not, by itself, establish his legal responsibility for subsequent military operations.

It does, however, undermine any suggestion that the potential human consequences of Israel's campaign were unforeseen within the White House.

Billions in Weapons Despite Warnings of Civilian Deaths

The strongest evidence supporting criticism of Biden's policies lies in the scale of American military assistance delivered or approved during the war.

Research conducted by Brown University's Costs of War project calculated that the United States approved at least $17.9 billion in security assistance for Israeli military operations between 7 October 2023 and 30 September 2024.

The study, published on 7 October 2024, concluded that this represented a record level of annual American military assistance to Israel, exceeding any previous year since the United States began providing military aid to the country in 1959.

The assistance included military financing, weapons, ammunition, equipment and missile defence systems.

The researchers also estimated that American military operations elsewhere in the Middle East related to the wider conflict had cost an additional $4.86 billion, bringing the combined estimate to at least $22.76 billion.

These figures provide a material context for the public disputes between Biden and Netanyahu.

While the administration expressed concern about civilian casualties and humanitarian conditions, the United States continued to provide substantial military resources that supported Israel's capacity to conduct operations.

Washington did impose one significant restriction in May 2024, suspending a shipment containing large bombs over concerns about their potential use during an Israeli offensive in Rafah.

Biden presented that decision as evidence that American support was not entirely unconditional. However, the restriction was narrow compared with the overall volume of military assistance.

The distinction became particularly clear in the final weeks of his presidency.

On 3 January 2025, less than two weeks before Biden's farewell conversation with Netanyahu, his administration notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel.

The package included munitions for aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery, as well as missiles, bombs and guidance equipment.

Although the proposal required further approval and should not be confused with weapons already delivered, it illustrated the administration's continued commitment to Israel's military capabilities despite the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

For critics such as Jones, the significance of these decisions is that military assistance remained the governing reality of American policy, regardless of the president's expressions of concern.

The argument is not simply that American weapons were available to Israel, but that Washington maintained a substantial military supply relationship despite repeated warnings from humanitarian organisations, United Nations officials and some American government agencies about the consequences of Israeli military operations.

This raises a question that runs throughout the controversy: whether a government can credibly claim to oppose particular military practices while continuing to provide the equipment and diplomatic support that allow those practices to continue.

Washington's Diplomatic Protection at the United Nations

American support was not restricted to weapons and financial assistance.

Throughout the conflict, the Biden administration also used its diplomatic influence to shield Israel from international pressure, including at the United Nations Security Council.

One of the clearest examples occurred on 20 November 2024, when the United States vetoed a draft resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza alongside the release of all hostages.

The remaining 14 members of the Security Council voted in favour.

Washington defended its decision by arguing that the proposed ceasefire was not sufficiently tied to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

American officials maintained that a sustainable agreement needed to secure both an end to the fighting and the release of captives, rather than allowing those issues to be treated separately.

Nevertheless, the veto prevented the adoption of a resolution supported by every other member of the Council.

The vote came at a time when international humanitarian agencies were issuing increasingly urgent warnings about Gaza's civilian population, including widespread displacement, destruction of essential infrastructure and restrictions on access to food, medical supplies and other necessities.

It also occurred after Donald Trump's victory in the November 2024 presidential election, when Biden was approaching the end of his presidency.

For Jones and other critics, the decision illustrates a broader pattern in which Washington's diplomatic position gave Israel additional room to continue military operations, even as the United States publicly expressed concern about their humanitarian consequences.

The episode also complicates Biden's retrospective account of a presidency primarily characterised by attempts to restrain Netanyahu.

US Officials Warned That Israel Was Blocking Humanitarian Assistance

Another major controversy concerns evidence that American officials had concluded Israeli authorities were deliberately obstructing humanitarian supplies.

In September 2024, investigative news organisation ProPublica reported that two important branches of the American government had determined earlier that year that Israel was deliberately preventing the delivery of essential aid to Gaza.

According to the investigation, the US Agency for International Development and the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration separately concluded that Israeli restrictions were interfering with deliveries of food and medicine.

Such findings were significant because American law restricts certain forms of military assistance to governments that prohibit or restrict the delivery of US humanitarian aid.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected those internal assessments when making the administration's formal determination.

In a report to Congress, Blinken maintained that the United States had not concluded that the Israeli government was unlawfully preventing the delivery of American humanitarian assistance.

The disagreement exposed tensions within the administration between officials responsible for humanitarian assistance and those overseeing Washington's strategic relationship with Israel.

It also raised questions about the extent to which legal safeguards governing American military assistance were being applied consistently.

The administration defended its decisions and maintained that it was seeking to improve humanitarian access through diplomatic engagement.

Critics argued that the absence of meaningful consequences encouraged Israeli officials to disregard American demands.

The controversy intensified in October 2024 when Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israeli ministers demanding substantial improvements to humanitarian conditions within 30 days.

The letter warned that failure to take the requested measures could have implications for American policy.

When the deadline expired on 12 November, however, Washington announced no change to its military assistance.

State Department officials said Israel had taken some steps to improve access, although they acknowledged that conditions remained deeply unsatisfactory.

Humanitarian organisations disputed the adequacy of Israel's response and warned that the situation in Gaza continued to deteriorate.

For the administration's critics, the episode epitomised the gap between threatening consequences and actually imposing them.

Jones argues that Israeli authorities had little reason to believe Washington would fundamentally alter its policy because previous expressions of American dissatisfaction had not resulted in significant penalties.

His argument is that the effectiveness of diplomatic pressure depends not merely on the warnings issued, but on whether the recipient government believes those warnings will be enforced.

The Humanitarian Catastrophe Biden Helped Sustain

The scale of destruction in Gaza forms the essential background to the dispute over Biden's conduct.

Israel launched its military offensive following the Hamas led attacks of 7 October 2023, during which approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel and around 250 were taken hostage.

Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed serious crimes during those attacks, including the deliberate killing of civilians and hostage taking.

Israel stated that its objectives were to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities, prevent future attacks and secure the release of hostages.

The resulting military campaign, however, caused destruction on a scale that prompted widespread international condemnation and repeated allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, figures subsequently reported by United Nations agencies, more than 74,000 Palestinians had been killed by October 2026, with the injured numbering more than 175,000.

A United Nations humanitarian impact assessment dated 28 October 2026 recorded 74,564 reported Palestinian fatalities and 175,770 injuries since the beginning of the conflict.

The reported death toll includes thousands of children, while significant parts of Gaza's housing, medical facilities, educational infrastructure and public services have been damaged or destroyed.

Even after the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, Israeli military operations continued to cause casualties.

A United Nations humanitarian report published on 13 November 2026 warned that airstrikes, shooting and shelling were still affecting populated areas, while severe shortages of essential medicines, supplies and adequate shelter continued to threaten civilians.

Heavy rainfall during November compounded the suffering of displaced families, flooding temporary accommodation and damaging tens of thousands of shelters.

The continuing humanitarian emergency demonstrates that the consequences of the war extend beyond the periods of its most intensive military operations.

For those examining Biden's legacy, these consequences cannot be separated from the military and diplomatic decisions taken during his presidency.

The question is not whether American officials personally ordered individual Israeli attacks, but whether Washington possessed the means to influence their conduct and failed to use those means effectively.

International Legal Scrutiny of Netanyahu

The controversy over Biden's farewell praise has particular significance because of the international criminal proceedings involving Netanyahu.

On 21 November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The warrants concern alleged war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally directing attacks against civilians, alongside alleged crimes against humanity including murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

Israel disputes the court's jurisdiction and rejects the accusations against its officials.

Separately, Amnesty International concluded in December 2024 that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, basing its findings on documented military conduct, destruction of civilian infrastructure, restrictions on essential supplies and statements by Israeli leaders.

In September 2025, an independent United Nations Commission of Inquiry also concluded that Israeli authorities and security forces had committed genocide in Gaza.

The commission found that the pattern of conduct by Israeli forces, together with statements made by senior Israeli officials, supported its assessment of genocidal intent.

Israel rejected the commission's findings.

These are findings by investigative bodies rather than final criminal convictions of individual Israeli leaders. The legal distinction is important, particularly when considering accusations against foreign governments that supplied Israel with military assistance.

Jones goes considerably further than simply accusing Biden of political hypocrisy.

He argues that the United States was an indispensable participant in the destruction of Gaza because American weapons, military assistance and diplomatic support enabled Israel to sustain operations on their eventual scale.

His argument is that describing the United States as merely complicit understates the importance of its role.

This contention raises the legal question of whether American officials could bear responsibility for knowingly facilitating violations of international humanitarian law.

Establishing individual criminal responsibility would require evidence satisfying the relevant legal standards, including the nature of the assistance, knowledge, intent where required and the relationship between particular decisions and alleged crimes.

No criminal court ruling has established that Biden personally committed or aided genocide.

Nevertheless, the distinction between direct participation in atrocities and material assistance to those responsible has become central to the debate about Washington's responsibilities under international law.

Biden's Long Standing View of Israel as a Strategic American Asset

Jones also places Biden's support for Israel within a much longer history of American foreign policy.

In a speech to the US Senate in June 1986, Biden described American assistance to Israel as a valuable investment serving US strategic interests in the Middle East.

The speech has subsequently circulated widely because of its unusually explicit presentation of Israel's importance to American regional policy.

Biden argued that the United States would need a comparable ally in the region even if Israel did not exist.

That formulation presented American support not merely as a moral commitment or expression of solidarity with Jewish national aspirations, but as a strategic calculation concerning American power and influence.

The argument remained consistent with Biden's political identity over the following decades.

Throughout his career, he repeatedly described himself as a committed supporter of Israel, even when disagreeing with individual Israeli governments.

His memoir reinforces that position, defending the continued supply of weapons to Israel while warning that future American leaders might prove less willing to offer unconditional political support.

For Jones, the significance of this history is that Biden's approach to Gaza was not an isolated miscalculation.

He presents it as the consequence of a long established strategic doctrine in which Israel's military strength and regional influence were regarded as essential American interests.

That interpretation helps explain why disagreements over civilian casualties did not necessarily translate into a fundamental reconsideration of the alliance.

It also suggests that the relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv cannot be understood solely through the personal views of individual presidents or prime ministers.

The alliance is sustained by military cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional strategic calculations and a network of political institutions that has developed over decades.

Such structural relationships may help explain why American administrations have frequently continued to support Israeli governments despite serious disagreements over particular policies.

Former Biden Officials Acknowledge Failures

Some of the most damaging assessments of the administration's Gaza policy have emerged from former officials who participated in it.

In June 2025, former State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told Sky News that he believed Israel had committed war crimes during its military operations in Gaza.

Although Miller rejected the characterisation of the campaign as genocide, he acknowledged that the administration could probably have exerted greater pressure on Israel to reach a ceasefire.

His remarks were particularly significant because he had spent much of the war publicly defending American policy and presenting the State Department's official assessments of Israeli conduct.

Other former officials have subsequently described similar concerns.

In a detailed investigation published by The New Yorker on 20 July 2026, journalist David D. Kirkpatrick examined internal disagreements within the Biden administration over weapons deliveries and diplomatic pressure.

Former national security adviser Jake Sullivan acknowledged that officials had repeatedly considered withholding weapons from Israel.

According to Sullivan, Biden generally deferred such measures because the administration believed an agreement to release hostages and establish a ceasefire might be close.

Looking back, Sullivan acknowledged that Washington should have exerted greater pressure to secure a different Israeli military approach.

The investigation also described how some American officials recognised the risks of continuing to support an Israeli government that repeatedly resisted demands to reduce civilian harm.

Jon Finer, Biden's former deputy national security adviser, outlined concerns about the role of civilian suffering in the strategies pursued by both Israel and Hamas.

Philip Gordon, who served as national security adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, described the administration's continuing public backing of Israel as creating a moral hazard, particularly when Netanyahu contemplated operations that could escalate the conflict beyond Gaza.

These assessments are important because they come from individuals who were familiar with the decisions being made inside the White House.

They also expose the limits of the argument that Washington had no realistic means of influencing Israeli policy.

Options were considered, including broader restrictions on offensive weapons, but the administration generally chose not to implement them.

In her own memoir, 107 Days, published in September 2025, former Vice President Harris also expressed frustration with Biden's inability to convey sufficient empathy for Palestinian civilians suffering under Israeli bombardment.

Taken together, the accounts suggest that serious doubts about the administration's approach existed within its senior ranks, even as its overall policy remained strongly supportive of Israel.

The Question of Responsibility

The release of Biden's memoir and the publication of his final conversation with Netanyahu have reopened a debate that extends beyond the two leaders.

Biden's defence rests on several arguments: that Israel had a legitimate right to respond to the October 2023 attacks, that Hamas's military infrastructure made operations particularly difficult, that Washington tried to reduce civilian suffering and that restricting American support might have undermined negotiations or encouraged further regional escalation.

Those considerations formed the basis of many decisions taken during his presidency.

His critics, however, argue that humanitarian obligations cannot be reduced to questions of diplomatic convenience, and that continuing to supply weapons after repeated warnings about their potential misuse creates responsibilities that cannot be dismissed through retrospective expressions of regret.

The testimony of former officials, the findings of humanitarian investigations and the documented scale of American military assistance have strengthened scrutiny of the administration's conduct.

Jones's response reflects a broader demand that political leaders should be assessed according to the consequences of their decisions rather than the sympathy they express after leaving office.

For him, the Biden administration's record cannot be separated from the destruction experienced by Palestinians in Gaza, regardless of how the former president now seeks to explain his intentions.

Yet the farewell transcript also reveals something about the durability of personal and strategic relationships at the highest levels of government.

Even after prolonged disagreements over military tactics, humanitarian aid, Israeli settlements and Palestinian statehood, Biden ended his presidency by offering Netanyahu a conspicuously affectionate personal endorsement.

Their relationship had survived political disputes that dominated international headlines and contributed to growing disillusionment among American voters.

In his memoir, Biden presents the Gaza war as a tragedy he tried, with insufficient success, to restrain.

For Palestinians who lost relatives, homes and livelihoods during the conflict, the historical assessment of those claims will inevitably involve a different set of questions.

What did the American government know about the conduct of the war? How much influence did it possess? What measures could it have taken to prevent civilian deaths? And why did it continue providing military assistance when its own officials were expressing increasingly serious concerns?

The newly disclosed conversation cannot answer those questions by itself.

What it does provide is another revealing glimpse into the relationship between two leaders whose decisions had profound consequences for Gaza and the wider Middle East.

For Biden, Promise Me, America represents an opportunity to explain his presidency and defend his legacy.

For his critics, including Owen Jones, the more important historical record lies not in the former president's retrospective reflections or private expressions of friendship, but in the weapons Washington supplied, the diplomatic decisions it made and the warnings it chose not to enforce.

Ultimately, the enduring question surrounding Biden's Gaza policy is not whether he privately disagreed with Netanyahu, or whether he personally regretted the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

It is whether the United States could have used its extraordinary influence to prevent a substantial part of that suffering, and why the administration chose to maintain the support that enabled Israel's campaign to continue.

The answer will play a decisive role in determining how Biden's presidency, and America's responsibility for the war in Gaza, are remembered.

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