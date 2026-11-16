COMMON SCENTS Launches Its Global Online Store

Founded in Shanghai in 2019, designer menswear label COMMON SCENTS expands its global presence with the launch of its official international online store, introducing its complete collections and AW26 “Soft Noise” to customers worldwide.

“Essential, yet distinctive.” This is how COMMON SCENTS understands clothing.

Founded in Shanghai in 2019, COMMON SCENTS draws on everyday life and the experience of getting dressed, approaching familiar forms of clothing with a restrained and precise eye.

The COMMON SCENTS global online store is now live, presenting the brand’s full product range and opening with the AW26 collection, Soft Noise, available to customers worldwide.

COMMON SCENTS was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai. Guided by the idea of being “essential, yet distinctive,” the brand continues to explore proportion, fabric, construction, and detail, forming a design language that is restrained and clear.

“Common” refers to a shared experience of everyday life, and to a shared aesthetic. From this starting point, COMMON SCENTS responds to the many relationships between clothing and life through its product lines: the main line unfolds each season’s design expression; 「e.collection」 focuses on function and everyday wear; 「UNIFORM」 takes workwear as its starting point to consider how clothing relates to the workplace, and to identity. Each line has its own focus; together, they form the brand’s understanding of contemporary dressing.

The brand’s expression also extends beyond clothing. COMMON PEOPLE, its non-profit portrait series, documents individual experience in everyday life. The brand also creates alongside like-minded creatives, so that the things they hold in common become visible through exchange—and new possibilities take shape.

Today, COMMON SCENTS operates eight directly operated stores across Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, with a following of more than one million across its platforms. In March 2026, the brand became the first Chinese menswear designer label to open at HAUS NOWHERE Shenzhen.

AW26 Soft Noise: Finding Your Own Rhythm in Everyday Life

Soft noise is a faint, persistent sound heard in recording environments—somewhere between silence and noise.

The idea also describes the rhythm of life this season: present and real, without insisting on being noticed.

AW26 begins with the everyday, seeking one’s own tempo between the classic and the contemporary. Familiar forms of dress are reconsidered, with subtle shifts in fabric, construction, and detail that reveal themselves gradually through repeated wear.

Everyday Life, Still the Starting Point

Since 2019, COMMON SCENTS has kept its attention on the relationship between clothing and everyday life—through its exploration of garment detail, its documentation of how individuals dress, and its collaborations with other creatives. The launch of the global online store allows the brand’s products and design perspective to reach a wider international audience.

“We have never wanted to be defined by a single label. Instead, we keep our focus on the clothes themselves—refining essential pieces made to be worn again and again, and building lasting trust through the quality of what we make. With the launch of our global online store, we hope this restrained design language will reach more people who share our sensibility.”

Shop Worldwide

The COMMON SCENTS global online store is now live at commonscents-official.com.

The site offers an official shopping channel for multiple international markets and supports international shipping. Available destinations, shipping fees, and return and exchange policies are listed at checkout.

commonscents-official.com