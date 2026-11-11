TO THE NEW Joins SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner Network to Scale AI-Assisted Development

TO THE NEW, an AI-native digital engineering company, today announced that it is a SpaceX Super Intelligence Transformation Partner. The collaboration brings SpaceXSI’s AI-native development platform together with TO THE NEW's engineering and transformation expertise to help enterprises adopt AI across software development and embed it more deeply into engineering workflows.

As part of the collaboration, TO THE NEW will work with enterprises to identify relevant opportunities for AI-assisted development, assess use cases within their engineering environments, and support the adoption of Cursor within broader development workflows. The engagement also brings forward-deployed engineering expertise closer to enterprise teams, helping organizations apply AI-assisted development in day-to-day software engineering and establish practices that can scale across teams.

The collaboration combines SpaceXSI’s development platform with TO THE NEW's engineering execution to address the practical requirements of enterprise adoption: use-case evaluation, workflow integration, engineering practices, and organizational readiness. The goal is to help enterprises move from individual experimentation with AI coding tools toward more consistent, repeatable use of AI across software development.

"Enterprise engineering teams need more than access to a strong AI coding tool. They need a partner who can operationalize it inside real development workflows, with the right guardrails and practices in place," said Toni Adams, Head of Partnerships, SpaceXSI. "TO THE NEW's engineering depth and forward-deployed model make it possible to bring Cursor into day-to-day enterprise software delivery in a way that actually sticks."

"AI is changing how software is built, but enterprise adoption requires more than giving developers access to new tools. It requires organizations to rethink how engineering teams work, how development processes evolve, and how to adopt AI responsibly at scale. Our partnership with SpaceXSI enables us to help customers navigate that transformation while bringing AI more meaningfully into their software engineering practices," said Narinder Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, TO THE NEW.

By bringing together Cursor's coding capabilities, TO THE NEW's engineering expertise, and a forward-deployed engineering approach, the partnership is focused on helping enterprises evolve from individual developer adoption toward broader, repeatable AI-native development workflows.

TO THE NEW is an AI-native digital engineering company headquartered in Singapore, with a presence across India, the USA, UAE, and Australia. Founded in 2008, the company helps enterprises build, modernize, and transform products, platforms, and experiences through AI-powered engineering. Its capabilities span product engineering, cloud, data and AI, enterprise AI, and digital experiences, serving 100+ global clients across diverse industries. TO THE NEW has a team of 2,200+ engineers across 25+ client locations and 6 global delivery centers.

TO THE NEW has been recognized by leading analyst firms including Gartner, Everest Group, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities across digital engineering, cloud, data and AI, and media and entertainment. The company is an AWS Premier Partner and Databricks Silver Partner, and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 10 consecutive years.

To learn more about TO THE NEW, visit www.tothenew.com or contact connect@tothenew.com.