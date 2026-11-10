SoftwareOne and Substly Partner to Bring SaaS and AI Visibility to Danish IT Providers

The partnership helps SMB-focused IT providers turn insight into customers’ software use into recurring advisory services.

Substly today announced a partnership with SoftwareOne in Denmark. SoftwareOne will introduce Substly’s SaaS management platform to its Danish partner network, helping IT providers show customers which SaaS and AI services are actually used, review spending and identify opportunities for new services.

As more software is purchased outside IT, customers often lack a clear picture of their subscriptions and AI use. Substly gives IT providers that visibility without heavy integrations or additional licence requirements.

Partners can use these insights to offer an initial software review, help customers manage more of their SaaS services and build recurring advisory services around costs, usage and changing needs.

“IT providers do a great job that customers don’t always see. With Substly, that work becomes visible, and new business can grow from it,” says Ola Stål, Founder and CEO, Substly.

For SoftwareOne, the partnership supports its ambition to help partners build their own services around the licence business.

“Our partners want to play a bigger role with their customers. The licences are often in place, but the questions that matter to management are about what is actually used, what it costs and where AI is heading. Substly gives our partners an easy way into that conversation – and a reason to come back,” says Martin Fischer Nielsen, ISV Growth Advisor, SoftwareOne.

The partnership starts in Denmark. Substly already works with IT providers in Sweden and Denmark and plans to expand its partner model across the Nordics.

IT providers can book a walkthrough to explore how to build a recurring service around Substly’s product.

About Substly

Substly is a Swedish SaaS management platform for small and mid-sized businesses, delivered through IT providers. It provides visibility into Microsoft 365 usage and SaaS and AI services across the business. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden. substly.com

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor, headquartered in Switzerland, with around 13,000 employees across more than 70 countries. softwareone.com