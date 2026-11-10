Zapnito Launches MCP Server to Bring Verified Expert Knowledge Directly Into AI Tools

Enterprise organizations can now put the knowledge of their expert communities to work inside the AI tools their teams already use, with full security and governance controls.

Zapnito, the platform behind expert knowledge communities for organizations including Springer Nature, Wiley, IATA, UICC, FEBS, Outsell and DataIQ, today announced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The native server connects AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT to their communities’ live, verified expert knowledge.

"Our clients have one thing unique to them in common. They have spent years building what AI cannot generate: verified human expertise and communities. Whether it is an open community or closed network of experts," said Charles Thiede, Founder and CEO at Zapnito. “Our MCP server powers their human intelligence engine beyond what we could do before. Expertise travels wherever people work, and it always leads back to the people."

Scale human expertise

AI is flooding the market with generative content, and trust in what people consume is falling. Human knowledge and peer connection are becoming more valuable, not less. Zapnito’s MCP server further unlocks that value. Admins can ask in natural language combined actions and answers live from their communities, ridding them of multistep workflows. The insights from discussions, content and answers of verified experts, known, credentialed people, now available live to teams in Claude, ChatGPT and any MCP-compatible tool, helping our clients accelerate further contributions, connections and gain deeper insights into their networks. This collective intelligence becomes a competitive advantage for our clients; verified, structured and domain specific knowledge-sharing.

Governed and maintained

Zapnito’s MCP server is built with the same security rigor Zapnito has always applied, with ongoing governance as AI evolves. As new models, tools and standards emerge, Zapnito keeps the connection secure and up to date. Access to community knowledge is handled centrally within Zapnito, rather than through third-party bridges or in-house integrations, so organizations aren’t left managing extra connectors, credentials or data flows. Because MCP is an open standard, clients can use the AI tools they prefer and switch at any time, while their knowledge stays in Zapnito, protected and under their control.

Availability

Zapnito's MCP server is available from Nov. 10 to Zapnito clients of all tiers. It works with Claude, ChatGPT and any MCP-compatible tool. To see it in action, book a demo at zapnito.com/ai/mcp

About Zapnito

Zapnito is the trusted platform for organizations expertise. Its platform helps knowledge publishers, professional and trade bodies, NGOs and B2B technology companies run branded communities where verified experts connect, share knowledge and build on what others know. Zapnito is rated 4.6 by Gartner Peer Insights.