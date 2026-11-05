DesignNBuy Launches AI Design Suite for Print and Promo Businesses

Six AI tools let customers create artwork from a prompt, an image or a web link, get design ideas for merchandise and fix their own photos, all inside the store and without a designer

DesignNBuy, a web to print software and product personalisation software company, has launched an AI design suite for print and promotional product businesses. The suite is designed to help online customers who arrive without a finished design get one made, from artwork generation to photo clean-up, without leaving the store.

The tools in the suite

AI Print Artwork Generator creates designs for business cards, flyers, brochures, backdrops and other print products. Customers can start from a prompt, a reference image, or a link to their website, LinkedIn or Google Business profile. Brand fonts and colours can be added.

creates designs for business cards, flyers, brochures, backdrops and other print products. Customers can start from a prompt, a reference image, or a link to their website, LinkedIn or Google Business profile. Brand fonts and colours can be added. Design Ideas Generator suggests text-and-clipart designs for t-shirts, tote bags and other promotional products.

suggests text-and-clipart designs for t-shirts, tote bags and other promotional products. Clipart Generator creates SVG clipart when the library doesn’t have the graphic a customer needs.

creates SVG clipart when the library doesn’t have the graphic a customer needs. Image Outpainting extends phone photos sideways so they fit wider print formats.

extends phone photos sideways so they fit wider print formats. AI Outline Generation creates an outline for any image, for stickers, cut lines and other uses.

creates an outline for any image, for stickers, cut lines and other uses. Magic AI Eraser removes unwanted objects from a photo once the customer marks them.

Design help for customers who start without a design

Many online print customers don’t have artwork ready, and many promotional product buyers don’t know what to put on a t-shirt or tote bag. The design step is where they need help. With the AI design suite, a customer describes what they want, or shares a link to their website, and gets a design to work from inside the store. The business can offer this without hiring designers.

“Imagine it, say it, and it’s ready to print. That’s the experience we’re building. With AI, we want to make online artwork creation ten times easier than traditional online design tools,” said Abhishek Agarwal, CMO, DesignNBuy Inc.

The AI design suite works with DesignNBuy’s integrations for Magento (including Hyvä themes), Shopify and Shopware, so merchants in Europe and elsewhere can add AI design to their existing stores.

Founded in 2009, DesignNBuy provides a web-to-print storefront and online product designer tools for printers, promotional product companies and e-commerce merchants. More than 2,000 businesses in over 60 countries use its solutions. Learn more at designnbuy.com.