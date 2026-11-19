Aviva today announces the launch of its new Lifetime Pet Insurance product for cats and dogs, helping owners cover the cost of veterinary treatment throughout their pets’ lives.

Aviva launches new Lifetime Pet Insurance for cats and dogs

Offering greater choice and flexibility - customers can choose annual vet fee limits from £1,000 to £12,000, alongside a range of excess and co-payment options

Lifetime cover means customers can continue to claim year after year for ongoing conditions that develop after cover has started, subject to annual limits and provided the policy remains active.

Customers also have access to Joii Pet Care, which includes 24/7 advice via unlimited chat and video consultations with qualified vet professionals

Initially available exclusively through MoneySuperMarket, before expanding to other major price comparison websites

Launch supports Aviva’s ambition to grow its presence in the UK pet insurance market

The new product gives customers greater choice and flexibility when purchasing pet insurance, with a range of annual vet-fee limits, core cover, services such as televet, and optional add-ons, making it easier for them to choose insurance that suits their needs.

The launch forms part of Aviva’s ambition to grow its presence in the UK pet insurance market, building on the insurer’s existing pet insurance offerings available through its Direct Line and Churchill brands.

Flexible lifetime cover

Customers can choose from annual vet fee limits ranging from £1,000 to £12,000, covering treatment for a range of illnesses and injuries, alongside variable excess and co-payment options.

Under the lifetime cover model, if a pet develops an ongoing condition, such as diabetes, after cover has started, customers can continue to claim for treatment year after year, subject to annual limits and provided the policy remains active.

Cover also includes dental treatment following an accident; emergency boarding if a policyholder or family member is unexpectedly hospitalised for more than four consecutive days and is unable to look after their pet; support if a pet is lost or stolen; and cover when travelling with pets in eligible EU countries. Third-party liability protection of up to £2 million is also included for eligible dogs.

Customers also benefit from access to Joii Pet Care, providing unlimited 24/7 chat and video consultations with RCVS*-registered vets via the Joii Pet Care app, as well as personalised treatment plans, symptom checking across 160+ conditions and pet health information.

Aviva Lifetime Pet Insurance will initially be available exclusively through MoneySuperMarket, one of the UK’s leading price comparison websites, before expanding to other major price comparison websites throughout 2027.

Core features:

Pet Types Covered: Dog, cat, multi-pet (cats and/or dogs)

Dog, cat, multi-pet (cats and/or dogs) Annual Vet Fee Limit (£): 1k / 2k / 3k/ 4k / 5k/ 6k / 7k / 8k / 10k / 12k

1k / 2k / 3k/ 4k / 5k/ 6k / 7k / 8k / 10k / 12k Excess: £100/£200/£300

£100/£200/£300 Co-Payment: Voluntary (0%, 10% or 20%)

Voluntary (0%, 10% or 20%) Dental Accident: Up to vet fee limit

Up to vet fee limit Dental Illness: Available as an optional add-on

Available as an optional add-on Behavioural Treatment: Not included

Not included Complementary Treatment: £1,000 (£500 for hydro/physio)

£1,000 (£500 for hydro/physio) Third Party Liability (Dogs): £2m (£250 excess)

£2m (£250 excess) Overseas Treatment: Up to annual vet fee limit

Up to annual vet fee limit Emergency Boarding: £750

£750 Lost or Stolen: Purchase price up to £1.5k (with proof, 50% without)

Purchase price up to £1.5k (with proof, 50% without) Farewell Cover: Available as an optional add-on

The technology supporting the new product builds on Aviva’s established partnership with ICE-Tech, providing a proven, scalable and flexible policy administration system to support the growth of Aviva’s pet insurance business.

Calum Weston, Managing Director, Pet, at Aviva, said:

“We’re delighted to launch Aviva Lifetime Pet Insurance. It’s an exciting milestone and reflects our ambition to broaden our pet insurance offering, giving customers even more choice when it comes to protecting the things that matter most.

“By launching through price comparison websites initially, we can meet customers where they’re already shopping for pet cover, bringing Aviva’s trusted brand to an important channel for customers comparing pet insurance.”

“Pets’ needs can change throughout their lives, particularly if they develop a condition requiring ongoing treatment. That’s where lifetime cover can make a real difference, helping owners continue to protect their pets year after year.

“Whether someone is welcoming a new puppy or kitten into their home, or looking after an older companion, we’re giving pet owners the reassurance that help is available when it’s needed most.”

Sara Newell, Commercial Director at MoneySuperMarket, said:

“We’re delighted to partner with Aviva to offer its new Lifetime Pet Insurance exclusively through MoneySuperMarket. We know pet owners want to find the right protection for their pet at a price that works for them. Adding Aviva’s new product gives customers even more choice, helping them compare their options, choose their pet insurance with confidence and earn SuperSaveClub rewards when they buy through MoneySuperMarket.”