When Marcia’s late mother’s coin collection was stolen during British Columbia’s Bald Range wildfire evacuation, more than 100 people from around the world helped build her a new one. A new film from International Stacker shows how the collection came together and captures the moment Marcia received it. Watch the film: https://youtu.be/hboNHpT9tAo

When Marcia evacuated during the Bald Range wildfire in August, she took her late mother’s coin collection with her. The collection was stolen while she was staying with her sister in Kelowna. Global Okanagan reported the theft on August 11.

After seeing the report, YouTube creator International Stacker asked his community, the Crustacean Nation to help build Marcia a new collection. More than 100 people from around the world contributed. In late October, International Stacker traveled to Summerland to present the rebuilt collection in person.

“When I heard what those coins meant to Marcia, I asked the community if we could help. More than 100 people stepped up. I got to deliver the album, but they’re the ones who made it possible,” said International Stacker.

The film picks up where the original news report left off, following the effort from the first donations to the moment Marcia opened the album.

Watch the film: https://youtu.be/hboNHpT9tAo

Read Marcia’s story: https://www.internationalstacker.com/marcia

Original Global Okanagan report: https://globalnews.ca/video/12017799/summerland-evacuees-coin-collection-stolen

International Stacker covers coin collecting and the gold and silver markets. The channel has more than 71,000 YouTube subscribers, with more than 100,000 combined followers and subscribers across YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The channel’s community, Crustacean Nation, comes together through livestreams, meetups and Hidden Hoard treasure hunts. The hunts are sponsored by Hero Bullion and give viewers a chance to find hidden silver.