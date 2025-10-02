On 2 October 2025, the Mikeno, a civilian vessel carrying essential aid, was tracked entering Gaza’s territorial waters — breaching a naval blockade enforced for 17 years by what Palestinians and legal experts call the illegal occupier Israel. Against all international law, Israel has blocked such ships for over a decade, intercepting aid missions with force and abduction. The Mikeno’s brief breakthrough has electrified Gaza, unsettled Israel, and reignited global outrage at a siege condemned as collective punishment.

A rupture in the siege

In the early hours of Thursday morning, screens across Gaza flickered with hope. The Mikeno’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracker showed the vessel inside Gaza’s waters. By 08:21 UTC, the signal froze. Radio calls went unanswered. The livestream cameras cut out.

But for Gazans watching in real time, that frozen dot on the map meant something profound. “The people aboard are the bravest people on earth,” said Dr. Haidar Eid, a Palestinian academic in Gaza City. “They risked everything to bring us food and medicine — a civilian vessel blocked against all international law by the occupier. Even if captured, they will be remembered as those who broke the siege.”

The flotilla of defiance

The Mikeno sailed as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of over 40 boats carrying some 500 passengers. Doctors, parliamentarians, climate activists, and lawyers joined together to deliver food staples, water filters, and medicine directly to Gaza.

Luizianne Lins, a Brazilian congresswoman aboard one of the vessels, made her mission clear before capture: “It is illegal under international law and immoral by any human standard to block a civilian vessel carrying essential aid. That is why we sail — to show the world that law and justice are with Gaza.”

The flotilla’s name, “Sumud” — Arabic for steadfastness — reflected not only the determination of its passengers but also the resilience of Palestinians living under siege.

Israeli interception: abduction at sea

On Wednesday evening, Israel launched its operation. Warships surrounded the flotilla, spotlights cutting across the dark waters. Orders boomed over loudspeakers: “Switch off your engines!”

Video clips later posted online showed climate activist Greta Thunberg, one of the flotilla’s most high-profile participants, surrounded by Israeli soldiers after her ship was seized.

At least 21 vessels were towed to Ashdod port. Contact with another 18 was lost, presumed intercepted. Passengers described being sprayed with liquid, blinded by searchlights, and forced at gunpoint to power down.

Israel’s foreign ministry insisted: “None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts breached the lawful naval blockade.” But flotilla organisers rejected this narrative. “Doctors, MPs, activists — these are the people Israel dares to call terrorists,” said Ann Wright, a retired U.S. Army colonel who has joined multiple flotillas. “This was a civilian humanitarian mission, and Israel responded as if it were war.”

Targeting the high-profile first

Flotilla organisers said Israel deliberately targeted the largest ships and most recognisable figures first. The Alma and Sirius were boarded early, with Greta Thunberg among those arrested.

“They wanted to neutralise the headlines,” said Zaher Birawi, flotilla spokesperson. “By capturing Greta’s ship and others with MPs, they tried to crush the news narrative. But they could not stop the Mikeno.”

Marinette still at sea

Another vessel, the Marinette, was still in contact with organisers as of Thursday morning. “Marinette is online and in great spirits,” said Zaher Birawi. “They were behind the fleet, which likely spared them from the first attacks.”

Israel quickly vowed to intercept the Marinette as well, declaring it would never be allowed to reach Gaza.

Gaza under siege: an illegal occupation

Since 2007, Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza by land, air, and sea. The UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch have all condemned the blockade as illegal collective punishment.

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, explains: “By restricting fuel, medicine, food, and basic movement, Israel violates the Fourth Geneva Convention. This is not security — this is an occupying power deliberately punishing civilians. It is illegal and immoral.”

Hospitals function with rolling blackouts. Water is contaminated. Unemployment hovers near 50 percent. More than 80 percent of Gazans rely on humanitarian aid.

And yet, every civilian vessel carrying essential supplies is blocked — against all international law.

Remembering the Mavi Marmara

The Mikeno’s passage revived memories of the 2010 Freedom Flotilla, when Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara in international waters, killing 10 activists.

“I saw my friends executed on deck,” recalled Hüseyin Oruç, a Turkish activist who survived. “We carried food and medicine. Israel came with helicopters and bullets. That massacre proved the blockade is enforced with blood.”

Subsequent flotillas in 2015, 2018, and 2021 were stopped long before reaching Gaza. Until now.

The Mikeno is the first vessel in 15 years to breach the blockade and enter Gaza’s waters.

International outrage

Condemnation followed swiftly.

Yolanda Díaz , Spain’s deputy prime minister: “This is a crime against international law. We demand the release of all detainees.”

, Spain’s deputy prime minister: “This is a crime against international law. We demand the release of all detainees.” Brazil’s foreign ministry : “Israel’s military action endangers peaceful protesters. The safety of our 15 nationals, including lawmaker Luizianne Lins, now rests with Israel.”

: “Israel’s military action endangers peaceful protesters. The safety of our 15 nationals, including lawmaker Luizianne Lins, now rests with Israel.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan : “This was a dastardly attack. Their only crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people.”

: “This was a dastardly attack. Their only crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people.” Turkey’s foreign ministry: “This is a terrorist act.”

Yet in Washington, London, and Brussels, statements were muted, falling back on the language of “security concerns.”

The illegality of the blockade

International law experts stress the illegality of Israel’s actions. The San Remo Manual permits blockades only in armed conflict, and never if they starve civilians or deny humanitarian relief.

“The blockade of Gaza is both unlawful and immoral,” said Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine. “It is designed not for military necessity, but to punish a population. Intercepting a civilian vessel carrying essential aid is a clear violation of international law.”

By seizing ships in international waters, Israel also risks being accused of piracy. Survivors of the Mavi Marmara continue to pursue legal cases against Israel in international courts.

The uncertain fate of the Mikeno

As of Thursday evening, no images of the Mikeno have been released by Israel. Organisers remain without contact. Its fate is unknown.

But its symbolic meaning has already landed. “The blockade is not destiny,” said Dr. Haidar Eid. “It can be broken. And that is what terrifies Israel.”

A legacy of courage

The Global Sumud Flotilla may not have delivered all its aid. Most of its passengers may now sit in Israeli detention. The blockade may continue tomorrow.

But for Gaza, the Mikeno proved the point: a civilian vessel carrying essential aid, blocked against all international law by illegal occupier Israel, managed to breach the siege.

“It carried more than food,” said Luizianne Lins before her capture. “It carried the dignity of the world refusing to accept collective punishment. That is our true cargo.”

For Palestinians on the shore, the moment is already written into memory.

“The siege was broken,” said Dr. Eid. “Not forever, not completely, but broken. And it was broken by the bravest people on earth.”

Timeline: Civilian Flotillas Against Israel’s Illegal Naval Blockade of Gaza

2010 – The Mavi Marmara Massacre

The Mavi Marmara, part of the Freedom Flotilla, is stormed by Israeli commandos in international waters.

Ten activists are killed, dozens injured.

The massacre sparks global outrage but the blockade remains.

2011 – Freedom Flotilla II

A second attempt is organised with ships departing from Greece.

Israeli and Greek authorities prevent the vessels from sailing; most are blocked before reaching international waters.

2015 – The Marianne of Gothenburg

A Swedish trawler carrying solar panels and aid attempts to reach Gaza.

Intercepted by Israel and towed to Ashdod.

Passengers detained and deported.

2018 – Freedom Flotilla Coalition

Four boats, including the Al Awda (“The Return”), attempt to breach the blockade.

Israeli forces board the vessels, violently beating and tasering activists.

Passengers detained, aid confiscated.

2021 – Women’s Boat to Gaza (postponed)

Plans for a women-led flotilla delayed due to pandemic restrictions and security crackdowns.

The project underscores international solidarity but never sails.

2025 – The Mikeno Breakthrough