DontSendMeACard.com has helped charities raise £2,346,518 through its innovative greeting card alternative, with more than 2.1 million e-cards sent to date.

Charitable fundraising platform DontSendMeACard.com is celebrating having passed the £2.3 million mark in donations for charities through its innovative alternative to traditional greeting cards, with the total continuing to grow.

The achievement reflects the growing popularity of the DontSendMeACard.com concept and brand, the platform’s design and user experience, and the work of its charity partners in encouraging their supporters to send e-cards and raise funds for their causes.

The platform allows people to send charity-designed e-cards for Christmas, birthdays and many other occasions, while making a donation to a charity of their choice.

Since launching, more than 2.1 million e-cards have been sent through DontSendMeACard.com, generating a total of £2,346,518 in donations for good causes.

The platform now works with more than two thousand charities, giving users a wide choice of causes to support when sending an e-card.

Co-founder Alex Furness said:

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved. We've built a completely new business model from the ground up, creating an alternative to traditional greeting cards that allows people to put the money they would otherwise spend on cards towards supporting good causes.

"To see more than £2.3 million donated, while building a platform trusted by thousands of charities, is a huge achievement for the team. We're continually improving the technology and experience for both our charity partners and users, and this milestone demonstrates how many people have joined our mission to put the money traditionally spent on greeting cards and stamps to better use, supporting charities instead."

Alongside its charitable impact, the platform also offers an environmental benefit by reducing the need for paper greeting cards. Based on an estimated saving of 140g of CO2e per card1, the 2.17 million e-cards sent through the platform represent an estimated 304 tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided.

Over the past 12 months, the team has focused on strengthening the platform's security, reliability and performance, investing in the technology and infrastructure needed to support its growing user base and charity partners.

With these improvements in place, DontSendMeACard.com is well positioned for its next phase of growth.

Claire Bagnall-Hunt, Senior Commercial Trading Executive at Alzheimer’s Society said:

"Working with DSMAC has been an easy way to bring additional income into our charity at key seasonal times, with £89,832 donated to Alzheimer’s Society so far. It really brings festive joy at the end of the year; fundraising through e-cards really does help make a difference to people living with dementia."

The milestone comes at an exciting time for the platform, with Christmas traditionally being its busiest period. As people look for more meaningful ways to connect with friends, family and colleagues during the festive season, DontSendMeACard.com is encouraging more people to rethink the traditional Christmas card and make their greetings count for more.

By choosing to send a charity-designed e-card through DontSendMeACard.com, users can share their festive wishes while helping raise money for causes that matter to them.

To send an e-card and support a charity, visit www.DontSendMeACard.com.

See the press release on DontSendMeACard’s Press Kit and download supporting images and logos

www.dontsendmeacard.com