Histofy today announced that its MitPro® software has achieved CE-IVDR approvals, becoming the world's first approved AI tool for mitotic counting in seven tumour types, supporting pathologists in cancer grading and diagnosis through faster and more consistent assessments.

Histofy Ltd, a UK-based company specialising in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced that its MitPro® software has achieved CE marking under the European Union's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). This milestone enables MitPro® to be used in clinical practice across Europe for seven tumour types, supporting pathologists in cancer grading and diagnosis through faster, more consistent assessments.

The artificial intelligence (AI) tool is cleared for use in Breast, Thyroid, Melanoma and Gastro-intestinal Neuroendocrine tumours, Leiomyomas, Sarcomas and Meningiomas. Accurate and timely counts of mitotic figures play a crucial role in grading these common tumours, helping doctors understand how a tumour is likely to behave and, alongside other factors, guiding treatment decisions.

Traditionally, mitotic counts are carried out manually by pathologists carefully examining tissue samples under a microscope. This is time-consuming, and results are known to vary, sometimes widely, between pathologists. With pathology laboratories facing increasing workloads and pressure to deliver timely results, these challenges can place additional strain on diagnostic services and potentially contribute to delays in treatment planning.

MitPro® addresses these challenges by using AI technology developed by the Histofy team to automatically identify and count dividing cells across digital images of tissue samples. The tool also highlights the three areas with the highest number of dividing cells, helping pathologists focus on the most relevant regions. Importantly, pathologists remain in full control, with the ability to review, adjust and verify the AI-generated results before making their final assessment.

The benefits of MitPro® have been demonstrated in a clinical study involving 13 pathologists across three centres. The study found that using MitPro® reduced the average time required for mitosis assessment by more than half, from nearly five minutes to just over two minutes, while significantly improving consistency between pathologists. These improvements have the potential to help laboratories manage growing workloads and support more timely, consistent assessments that inform patient care.

Key Highlights of MitPro®:

Automated mitosis detection: Identifies and counts dividing cells in digital tissue images to support cancer grading and diagnosis.

Identifies and counts dividing cells in digital tissue images to support cancer grading and diagnosis. Hotspot identification: Highlights the three areas with the highest numbers of dividing cells for targeted assessment.

Highlights the three areas with the highest numbers of dividing cells for targeted assessment. Pathologist oversight: Allows pathologists to review and verify AI-generated findings before making their final assessment.

Allows pathologists to review and verify AI-generated findings before making their final assessment. Improved efficiency and consistency: Enables faster, more consistent assessments, as demonstrated through clinical validation.

Enables faster, more consistent assessments, as demonstrated through clinical validation. Broad clinical application: CE marked for seven tumour types and designed to integrate with existing digital pathology systems.

Professor Nasir Rajpoot, CEO and CSO of Histofy, commented: “Achieving CE marking under the IVDR is a major milestone for Histofy and reflects our dedicated team’s commitment to developing AI solutions that are reliable, clinically validated and ready for use in everyday practice. Accurate and timely cancer grading and diagnosis are essential to helping clinical teams make informed treatment decisions.”

Professor David Snead, CMO of Histofy said: “For the first time, pathologists have access to a practical solution for mitotic counting across a range of tumours. We are excited about the improvement in agreement of mitotic scores between pathologists in the study and I believe it will be transformational.”

“By combining advanced technology with expert oversight, Histofy aims to address real challenges in pathology, support more efficient diagnosis and contribute to better-informed treatment decisions,” remarked Dr Simon Graham, CTO of Histofy.

This milestone is an important step towards Histofy’s goal of making trusted AI tools more widely accessible and, ultimately, supporting better care for patients. It reinforces Histofy's continued commitment to responsible AI innovation, rigorous clinical validation and high standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

About Histofy

Histofy Ltd is a UK company building pathology AI solutions to accelerate precision diagnostics and drug development. Its products are designed to perform specific tasks, show their working, and leave final judgement with pathologists and scientists.

For more information about MitPro®, visit https://www.histofy.ai/products-and-services/mitosis-profiling.

Mitotic figures are the visible signs of dividing cells in a tumour.

Grading of tumours refers to formal standardised assessments every pathologist makes when diagnosing a malignant tumour, that inform how aggressive the tumour is.

Histopathology is the analysis of tissue sections to identify and recognise any pathological process(es) present. It is often the pivotal step in deciding the diagnosis of a patient’s condition and provides key information on how it should be managed.

Histopathology is an interpretive specialty, frequently requiring pathologists to make subjective judgements on the interpretation of findings. The use of AI programmes to assist pathologists is emerging as an important tool in many areas of pathology but most particularly in cancer diagnosis and assessment.

Pathologists retain control in-so-much as they review the findings that MitPro® makes and can accept or reject individual objects recognised and add their own findings into those made by the device.