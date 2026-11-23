HealthRestore introduces an advanced personalised health assessment platform combining practitioner-developed questioning, AI-assisted analysis and remote physiological data to deliver detailed health and ageing insights in minutes.

After more than three decades of analysing human health, HealthRestore has announced the worldwide launch of AgeMap, a new AI-assisted health intelligence platform designed to provide individuals with a detailed, personalised assessment of their health and ageing patterns without attending a clinic.

Developed from the accumulated knowledge and experience of HealthRestore founder Derin Bepo, AgeMap represents the digital evolution of an assessment methodology refined through more than 30 years of practice and work with approximately 7,000 clients.

At its heart is a sophisticated analytical process that brings together structured health questioning, physiological information and artificial intelligence.

Unlike conventional consumer health devices that concentrate on recording individual measurements, AgeMap is designed to examine the relationships between multiple aspects of an individual's health.

The result is a comprehensive, personalised report exploring patterns across key areas of health and wellbeing.

The intelligence is in the analysis

AgeMap is not simply a smartphone scan.

The smartphone provides an accessible means of collecting selected physiological information through contactless optical technology. This information forms one component of a much broader assessment.

A major component is an extensive, purpose-designed health questionnaire developed around HealthRestore's established analytical methodology.

The questions investigate areas including nutrition, digestion, metabolism, sleep, stress, physical performance, health history, environmental influences and other factors associated with long-term wellbeing.

Each question serves an analytical purpose. The significance lies not only in individual answers but in the relationships between responses across different health domains.

Artificial intelligence assists in interpreting this interconnected information, identifying patterns, organising findings and translating the combined assessment into a detailed, individualised report.

The process brings together three distinct sources of intelligence: practitioner-developed assessment methodology, information provided by the individual and selected physiological measurements.

From decades of practitioner experience to global digital access

HealthRestore founder Derin Bepo has spent more than 30 years investigating the factors influencing health, degeneration, regeneration and human performance.

His work has combined natural health principles, nutritional analysis, advanced assessment technologies and individualised lifestyle programmes.

AgeMap builds on that foundation.

Rather than replacing practitioner experience, artificial intelligence enables the established analytical approach to be applied within a digital system, making detailed personalised assessments accessible to a much wider international audience.

Derin Bepo, Founder of HealthRestore, said:

"People are becoming increasingly interested in how long they will live, but the more important question is how well they are ageing.

"After more than 30 years working with thousands of individuals, one of the clearest lessons is that health is rarely explained by a single measurement.

"The human body is an interconnected system. Nutrition, sleep, metabolism, digestion, stress and environmental influences do not operate independently.

"AgeMap brings decades of accumulated health knowledge together with the analytical capabilities of artificial intelligence. The objective is not simply to collect more information, but to understand the relationships within that information and make those insights useful to the individual."

How AgeMap works

The remote assessment combines three complementary elements.

Advanced health questioning: A structured questionnaire examines multiple aspects of health, lifestyle and personal history. Its design reflects the assessment experience and analytical framework developed through HealthRestore's practitioner work.

Contactless optical measurement: Using a compatible smartphone, optical technology collects selected physiological information without requiring a conventional clinic appointment. The phone acts as a data-collection interface, not as the system performing the complete health analysis.

AI-assisted interpretation: Information from the questionnaire and optical assessment is combined and interpreted through a digital analytical process, generating a personalised report with observations, explanations and practical recommendations.

The platform is designed to deliver its detailed report within minutes of completion of the assessment process.

AgeMap provides personalised health and wellness insights. It is not a clinical diagnostic service, and its biological-ageing interpretations are not presented as definitive clinical measurements.

A new approach to personalised health intelligence

AgeMap's international launch reflects a wider transformation in the relationship between individuals, health information and technology.

Historically, detailed personalised assessments have depended heavily on access to specialist practitioners, dedicated facilities and time-consuming consultations.

Digital technologies now offer new ways to collect information, evaluate complex relationships and communicate findings on a global scale.

HealthRestore's approach combines these technological developments with a substantial foundation of practitioner experience.

AgeMap is the latest development in HealthRestore's expanding portfolio of remote health assessments, extending an established body of knowledge into a new digital format.

International availability

AgeMap is available through its dedicated online platform, enabling users in supported locations to complete the assessment remotely.

AgeMap: https://agemap.ai

HealthRestore remote health assessments: https://shop.healthrestore.net/pages/ai-health-scan

HealthRestore is a UK-based natural health and personalised wellness organisation founded by Derin Bepo.

Established more than 30 years ago, HealthRestore has worked with approximately 7,000 clients through practitioner-led health assessments, nutritional programmes, natural health methodologies and advanced assessment technologies.

Its latest developments combine this experience with artificial intelligence and remote digital health technology.

Website: https://www.healthrestore.net