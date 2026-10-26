Will Artificial Intelligence Replace the Doctor—or Set the Doctor Free?

At an October 3, 2026, gathering of the Association of Yale Alumni in Medicine, physician Richard Low, MD, challenged a central assumption of healthcare AI: recording what physicians say is not the same as understanding their clinical reasoning.

As artificial intelligence rapidly enters medical practice, a fundamental distinction is emerging between recording what physicians say and understanding what physicians actually know, think, and conclude.

That distinction was at the center of a presentation delivered on October 3, 2026, by Richard Low, MD, a physician, medical software innovator, and 1976 graduate of Yale School of Medicine, during the Association of Yale Alumni in Medicine’s alumni weekend.

Titled “Will AI Replace the Doctor—or Set the Doctor Free?”, the presentation challenges a central assumption underlying much of today’s medical AI: that accurately transcribing a clinical encounter necessarily captures the physician’s understanding of the patient.

A transcript may record every spoken word and still fail to represent the clinical reasoning behind a medical decision. Physicians draw on years of experience, knowledge of the individual patient, and information that may never be explicitly spoken.

Dr. Low argues that the future of medical AI should not be defined by how effectively computers imitate physicians, but by how effectively they enhance physicians’ ability to care for their patients.

Much of today’s medical technology, he argues, has inadvertently reversed the natural relationship between physicians and their tools. Instead of technology adapting to the way physicians think, physicians have increasingly been required to adapt to the demands of technology. The arrival of generative AI presents an opportunity to reverse that relationship.

The presentation places these questions in the broader context of medical education, professional autonomy, and the growing administrative burdens that have contributed to physician dissatisfaction and burnout.

Drawing on his experience as a practicing physician and medical technology developer, Dr. Low offers a perspective grounded in both clinical medicine and medical software development.

Richard Low, MD, graduated from Yale School of Medicine in 1976 and practiced medicine in California for approximately two decades, including leadership of three emergency departments. He subsequently founded Praxis EMR, a medical software company, and has spent decades exploring how computer technology can support, rather than interfere with, physicians’ clinical reasoning.

The complete presentation is available to physicians, medical educators, students, and the public at https://www.praxisemr.com/richard-low-yale-ai.html