Trauma Nurse Builds Clinical Apps Between Shifts

A trauma nurse in Corpus Christi, Texas, founded BlackFox Media LLC to build the clinical references and exam-prep apps he wanted for his workflow, and all 14 work offline with no ads, accounts or tracking.

Patrick Gartner spends his working hours in a hospital emergency department, caring for trauma, stroke and critically ill patients. In the hours around those shifts, he has built 14 medical apps for Android & iPhone. He founded BlackFox Media LLC in Corpus Christi for that purpose, and he remains its sole developer.

The apps, and the company, grew out of the job. "The study material and bedside references I wanted for my own workflow in an app did not exist," Gartner said. "I started BlackFox Media to build them, and I build them in the hours around my shifts."

The result is two kinds of tools: references a licensed clinician can open in the middle of a shift, and exam preparation for nurses, medical school applicants and emergency medical services (EMS) students.

Two questions from the bedside

Infusion Ready answers a question critical-care nurses face daily: can these two intravenous (IV) drips run through the same line? The app checks Y-site compatibility, shows documented conflicts, and groups everything a patient is ordered into the fewest IV lines in which every drug sharing a line is documented compatible. Its data is curated from standard injectable-drug compatibility references and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prescribing information. Where no reliable data exists, it says "No data" and keeps the drugs apart.

Patient Advocate Pro addresses a different moment: working out what else a presentation could be. A clinician enters a patient's comorbidities, vital signs and review of systems, and the app returns a ranked list of conditions to consider, with a suggested work-up and the basis for each suggestion shown. It covers 335 conditions and 388 clinical findings and cites more than 480 sources.

"In nursing, being the patient's advocate means asking what else could be going on," Gartner said. "I wanted a tool that helps with that question and shows its reasoning instead of hiding it."

The rest of the clinical shelf

Gartner's other reference apps follow the same pattern. Code Ready Pro is a resuscitation companion with CPR-cycle and epinephrine timers, shock tracking and a timestamped event log, and Code Ready Pro – Pediatric presents published per-kilogram dosing rules and weight-band tables without calculating patient-specific doses. Stroke Ready summarizes acute stroke guidelines and includes stroke severity and hemorrhage scales. MCI Triage Ready is a quick reference for mass-casualty incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive hazards. Its Toxidrome Wizard matches observed signs to the classic poisoning patterns, such as cholinergic, opioid and sympathomimetic, and its Biodrome Wizard does the same for syndromes caused by biological agents, each returning a ranked list drawn from cited public references.

For the next generation of clinicians

The exam apps cover the United States licensing and certification path. NCLEX Ready (1,000 questions) and LVN Ready (426 questions) prepare candidates for the US nursing licensure exams. TEAS Ready (1,284 questions) and MCAT Ready (391 questions) serve nursing and medical school applicants. EMT Ready and Paramedic Ready prepare EMS students for the US National Registry exams. TNCC Ready covers the Trauma Nursing Core Course, 9th edition, with 458 questions and 22 lessons, and Tactical Med Ready supports trained personnel studying tactical casualty care. Every question carries an explanation and a cited source.

Built for dead zones

Every app works without an internet connection, and none has advertising, accounts or tracking. That matters most in a disaster, when cell towers and internet service can be damaged or overloaded at the moment responders and hospital staff need their references, and an app that depends on a connection stops working with them. "Hospitals have basements, trauma bays and break rooms with no signal, and people study on their phones between shifts," Gartner said. "Nothing should stand between a nurse and the answer, and nobody's study habits should be anyone's business."

The apps are educational and reference tools for students and trained professionals. They do not replace clinical judgment, institutional protocols, official course materials or medical direction. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, ATI, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, the Emergency Nurses Association or the American Heart Association. NCLEX, TEAS, MCAT and TNCC are trademarks of their respective owners.

All 14 apps are available now on Apple's App Store and on Google Play for Android.

BlackFox Media LLC, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, is an independent developer of offline education and reference apps for healthcare, public safety and academic testing, founded by trauma nurse Patrick Gartner to build the clinical and study tools he and his colleagues needed.