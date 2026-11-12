Manser Group of Switzerland and Casa Crypto partner on an overwater resort and residences built for the builders, artists and entrepreneurs of tomorrow

BANURU Resort & Residences, a new overwater hotel and residential development on Zanzibar's Michamvi peninsula, has held its groundbreaking ceremony and is moving full speed ahead. Construction is already midway, and the partners are targeting a launch in 2028.

BANURU is a partnership between Manser Group, led by Swiss entrepreneur Patrick Manser, and Casa Crypto Group, founded by entrepreneur and investor Evan Luthra. The partners describe it as the first of its kind: overwater residences and a hotel designed for the builders, artists and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. The project is led by Alain Giger, CEO of BANURU.

The beachfront site covers about 55,000 square metres on the south-east coast of Zanzibar, right opposite the Blue Lagoon. The plan includes a 119-key hotel, 29 serviced apartments and 71 branded residences, including overwater villas. The masterplan was designed by Swiss architects Trunz Wirth AG. Designs are complete and building permits are secured.

BANURU extends the vision behind Casa Crypto, the living spaces for entrepreneurs and creators that Luthra first established in Tulum, Mexico. It is also the first step in a wider partnership. Manser Group and Luthra plan further projects in Zanzibar, Tanzania and the greater Africa region.

"I have travelled to more than 110 countries and spent thousands of nights living in hotels," said Evan Luthra. "Then I came across Zanzibar and decided to build this piece of paradise. BANURU is where the people building the future can live, work and create together."

"Our ambition is to bring the world to Zanzibar," said Alain Giger, CEO of BANURU. "We are building a place where people from every continent come to live, create and invest, with Swiss quality in every detail. BANURU is our first project here, and we intend it to be the start of much more for Zanzibar, Tanzania and the wider region."

Manser Group AG is an owner-managed, independent Swiss holding company that has invested in businesses for more than 25 years. It holds more than 20 companies, with around 900 employees. Its real estate and construction division covers design, development and construction in-house, and its technology division supplies machinery and tools. The group has built and delivered thousands of apartments across Switzerland. www.mansergroup.com

Evan Luthra is an entrepreneur, investor and the founder of Casa Crypto. He serves as General Partner at KOL Capital, through which he has invested in more than 700 companies, and as Minister of IT at Liberland. He has travelled to more than 110 countries and has a community of more than 2 million followers across his social networks.

More information: www.banuruzanzibar.com