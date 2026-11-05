Pia and Joshua Filler Introduce KillerFillers Jump, Break, and Jump/Break Tip Line Developed with Titlist

The world No. 1 pool players have developed three cue tips with Florida billiards maker Dr. V’s Custom Shop, sold under its Titlist brand

Dr. V’s Custom Shop today announced the launch of KillerFillers Tips by Titlist, a three-tip line developed in partnership with professional pool players Pia and Joshua Filler, together known as the KillerFillers.

The German professionals hold the No. 1 positions in the WPA women’s and men’s world rankings, respectively. Based in Germany, the two compete internationally and share the KillerFillers identity across their professional activities.

The launch introduces a Break Tip, Jump Tip and Jump/Break Tip, marking the first product release from the Fillers’ development partnership with Dr. V’s Custom Shop, a Florida-based billiards equipment manufacturer operating under the Titlist brand. Each tip is priced at $25 and is available online at drvscustomshop.com.

“In a fast developing game as Pool, the Break and Jump shots became as essential and important as every other part of the game. Having tips that bring us more control and power with less effort, makes a real difference to our game, which is why we’re excited to partner with Titlist. It’s a product we can trust. We share the same passion for quality and excellence, and we look forward to achieving great things together,” said Pia and Joshua Filler.

KillerFillers Break Tip: Constructed from eight layers of resin-impregnated water buffalo hide, the tip combines leather grip with breaking power and cue-ball control.

Constructed from eight layers of resin-impregnated water buffalo hide, the tip combines leather grip with breaking power and cue-ball control. KillerFillers Jump Tip: Constructed from horizontally layered, spirally wound, resin-infused glass fiber, the tip is designed for lift and cue-ball control on jump shots.

Constructed from horizontally layered, spirally wound, resin-infused glass fiber, the tip is designed for lift and cue-ball control on jump shots. KillerFillers Jump/Break Tip: Constructed from paper Micarta, the tip is designed to provide power, grip and durability for both breaking and jumping.

“Each of these applications places different demands on the equipment,” said Dr. V, owner of Dr. V’s Custom Shop. “Working with Pia and Joshua brings the player’s perspective into development. The objective is straightforward: give each product a clear purpose and develop it around that job.”

KillerFillers Tips by Titlist ship from Orlando, Florida. Product information and ordering are available at drvscustomshop.com/products/killerfillers-tips.

About Titlist Billiards

Dr. V’s Custom Shop is a billiards equipment manufacturer based in Orlando, Florida, USA. Its Titlist brand includes the KillerFillers Tips, Titlist USA PRO Series chalk, TiteRack template racks, Titlist USA PRO Series playing tips, Titlist Trio Extension Kit, and Titlist billiard cues.

Media Contact

Dr. V

Titlist by Dr. V’s Custom Shop

+1 404 769 5264

drv@drvscustomshop.com