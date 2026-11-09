Life Science Company OZQA Challenges Traditional Quality Management Consultancy with Ready-To-Implement QMS Solutions

OZQA introduces a scalable approach to pharmaceutical and biotechnology compliance, combining structured quality management systems, digital solutions and accessible professional support.

Danish quality and compliance company OZQA is challenging the traditional consultancy model in the life science industry by introducing ready-to-implement Quality Management System (QMS) solutions designed to help pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies establish and maintain regulatory compliance more efficiently.

For emerging life science companies, establishing an appropriate QMS is an essential part of progressing from research and development towards clinical trials and commercialisation. However, developing procedures, documentation and quality processes from scratch can require substantial financial resources and extensive consultancy support.

OZQA believes that much of this work can be approached differently.

A Different Approach to Quality Management

Instead of developing every quality management system from the ground up, OZQA provides structured, phase-appropriate QMS solutions that combine pre-developed documentation with company-specific adaptation, implementation guidance, training and professional quality oversight.

The company’s solutions are designed to support organisations at different stages of development, including preclinical and Phase I/II pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

“Many emerging life science companies face similar regulatory challenges, yet they repeatedly invest significant resources in developing the same fundamental quality procedures,” says Helena Christensen, Co-founder and Partner at OZQA. “We believe companies should invest their resources in the activities that genuinely require specialist expertise, rather than repeatedly paying for documentation to be created from scratch. A quality management system must always reflect the organisation’s actual operations and regulatory obligations, but that does not mean every element needs to be reinvented.”

Quality Systems Designed for Modern Life Science Companies

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors increasingly include virtual and highly outsourced organisations that rely on external manufacturers, contract research organisations and specialist service providers.

These companies remain responsible for ensuring appropriate quality oversight, even when operational activities are performed externally.

OZQA combine structured documentation with experienced professional support, OZQA aims to make quality management more proportionate to the size, complexity and development stage of each organisation.

Making Quality Knowledge More Accessible

Alongside its commercial QMS solutions, OZQA has introduced the OZQA Quality Member Hub, an online resource designed to make practical quality and compliance knowledge more accessible to professionals working in regulated industries.

The hub provides free access to selected implementation guides, regulatory checklists and other quality management resources, alongside AI-assisted quality support and opportunities to engage experienced QA consultants when specialist guidance is required.

The initiative reflects OZQA’s broader ambition to reduce unnecessary barriers to quality management knowledge while maintaining the importance of professional judgement and regulatory expertise.

Supporting Innovation Without Compromising Compliance

As life science companies face increasing pressure to manage development costs, secure investment and achieve regulatory milestones, OZQA sees an opportunity to modernise how quality management services are delivered.

The company’s approach is based on a simple principle: regulatory compliance requires appropriate systems, clear responsibilities and experienced oversight, but the process of establishing those systems should be as efficient and practical as possible.

“Your investors love science. Inspectors love systems. Companies need both,” says Hasse Herlevsen, Co-founder and Partner at OZQA. “Our ambition is to make quality management an enabler of development rather than an obstacle to it.”

OZQA is a Danish quality and compliance company providing Quality Management System solutions, regulatory support and outsourced quality assurance services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology and other regulated organisations.

The company specialises in phase-appropriate QMS implementation, quality system digitalisation, audits, supplier qualification, regulatory compliance and professional QA support.

Through its structured QMS solutions, international partner programme and Quality Member Hub, OZQA aims to make professional quality management more accessible, efficient and scalable.

The company was co-founded by Helena Christensen, who has a scientific background in cell biology and physiology and experience in quality and regulatory affairs, and Hasse Herlevsen, former Vice President of Global Quality & EHS at LEO Pharma.

Together, they bring scientific, operational and senior pharmaceutical quality management experience to a model intended to support both emerging and established life science organisations.

https://www.ozqa.net