DUSK Submits Updated Feasibility Study for the Dusk Critical Metals Project to the Government of Gabon

DUSK, the Gabonese subsidiary of UAE-based New Energy Metals (NEM), is pleased to announce that it has completed, in a remarkably short timeframe, an updated Feasibility Study for the Dusk critical metals project, based on the Mabounié polymetallic deposit, and has formally submitted the report to the Government of the Gabonese Republic.

The study was prepared with the support of leading international engineering firms and technology suppliers, including Hatch, SRK Consulting, China ENFI Engineering Corporation (ENFI), Mecater and CCCC First Harbor Engineering Company. ENFI is currently the main engineering contractor, focusing on mineral processing, infrastructure, utilities, and niobium, tantalum and titanium refining, while the other critical metals are handled by other engineering companies. The study confirms the robust technical and economic foundations of the project. DUSK is highly encouraged by the results, which mark a decisive step towards development.

A country-changing project

With a planned investment of over US$2 billion, the Dusk project is set to become one of the largest industrial projects in Gabon’s history and one of its leading non-oil exports. At full capacity, it is expected to produce approximately 16,000 tonnes of niobium per year. The project is designed to process its resources locally, transforming ore into high-value products on Gabonese soil, including niobium and other critical minerals.

The investment will benefit the entire value chain, including the mine, river logistics, the port and the processing plants. It will create more than 2,000 jobs, build local skills and supplier networks, and develop lasting infrastructure. DUSK is committed to prioritising Gabonese employment, training young Gabonese talent in mining and processing trades, and working with local businesses wherever possible.

After several years of dormancy, the deposit, located in the Moyen-Ogooué province, is now positioned to become a world-class source of critical minerals, supplying global markets from Gabon.

The project is fully aligned with the Government’s ambition to process Gabon’s natural resources locally and to diversify the national economy. DUSK will develop it to international environmental and social standards, in close dialogue with local communities and authorities.

A private investment strengthening UAE–Gabon ties

The project supports the vision of His Excellency Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of the Gabonese Republic, to attract private investment, develop Gabon’s mining sector and promote the local transformation of its resources. As a UAE-based investor, NEM is proud to contribute to the growing partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Gabonese Republic.

Mr. Eric Tizon, Chief Executive Officer of DUSK, said:

“Our team and our engineering partners have completed this study in a remarkably short timeframe, and the results confirm what we have always believed: the Dusk project is a world-class asset. Building on the work carried out in the past, we have made key structural improvements to the project. These include an optimised mining plan, simplified logistics, the development of an industrial park near Port-Gentil, and an optimised process design that achieves higher recoveries and recovers a broader range of critical metals. Together, these changes have significantly improved the project’s economics.

“By developing a fully integrated chain from mine to port, we will create lasting value for Gabon and bring a new, reliable source of niobium and other critical minerals to the world. We thank the Government of Gabon for its trust and support, and we are ready to move into the next phase in close partnership with the Gabonese authorities and communities.”