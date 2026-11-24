Original research involving 450 people in Japan who considered purchasing European products for work examines supplier discovery, purchase decisions and approval requirements.

BuilBridge has published original research examining how Japanese business customers discover European suppliers and what influences their purchasing decisions. The online survey, conducted on 16–17 November 2026, gathered responses from 450 people in Japan who had considered purchasing European equipment, inspection equipment, materials, consumables or software for work within the previous three years.

Search and Specialist Media Feature Prominently in Supplier Discovery

Among respondents, 76.7% had found the European supplier through at least one of three routes: web search, trade journals or industry news sites, and product comparison sites. Trade shows were cited by 26.0%, referrals from trading companies or distributors by 24.7%, and direct sales contact by 12.0%.

These findings suggest that European suppliers seeking customers in Japan should make product information available through the channels buyers consult when evaluating their options.

Performance, Functionality and Testing Influence Purchase Decisions

Among the 252 respondents who purchased, 85.7% cited performance, functionality or results from testing and demonstrations as a deciding factor. Price or total cost was cited by 43.7%. Respondents could select multiple reasons.

Purchase approval also depended on practical requirements. Safety and quality standards were cited as essential by 43.3% of purchasers, compatibility with existing equipment by 35.7%, and Japanese-language specifications and safety documentation by 33.3%.

Demand Extends Across Improvement Activities

Quality improvement, replacement of ageing assets or labour saving was cited as a reason for considering a purchase by 74.7% of respondents. Capacity expansion or the introduction of new processes was cited by 34.4%. Multiple responses were permitted.

For European exporters, the findings highlight opportunities to address operational needs while preparing the technical information and support arrangements required for approval.

The full report includes charts, product-category breakdowns and survey details: https://builbridge.com/blog/en/survey/

About the Survey

The main survey covered 450 respondents. Product categories comprised software, equipment, inspection equipment, consumables and materials. The findings describe the experiences reported by this survey sample.

BuilBridge supports European companies entering and expanding in Japan through competitor assessment, demand research and Japanese-language B2B marketing.