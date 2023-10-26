EUROPEAN EXCELLENCE RECOGNISED: WINNERS OF THE PRESTIGIOUS EUROPEAN AWARDS UNVEILED – THE EUROPEAN AWARDS 2023

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies:

3J Capital Partners
Best Asset Management Company – Brazil

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany

Active Re
Reinsurance Company of the Year – Latin America & The Caribbean

Active Re
Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – Latin America & The Caribbean

Active Re
Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – Latin America & The Caribbean

Afore SURA
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 2023 – Mozambique

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 2023 – Mozambique

America Free Zone
Best Free Zone of the Year – LATAM

America Free Zone
Best Sustainable Transport Free Zone of the Year- LATAM

Arif Habib Ltd
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage

Arif Habib Ltd
Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App”

Arif Habib Ltd
Most Trusted Forex Broker

Artico Partners AG
Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland

AYA SOMPO Insurance
Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance
Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance
Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation

BAC
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC
Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica

Banca Generali
Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy

Banca Generali
Best Private Bank – Italy

Banca Generali
Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy

Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile

Banco de Chile
Bank of the Decade – Chile

Bankinvest
Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark

Bankinvest
Best Asset Management Services – Denmark

Bank Nizwa
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman

Bank Nizwa
Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman

Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best Bank – Macau 2023

Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau

Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best Bank for Cash Management

Bank of China – Macau Branch
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider

Bank of China – Macau Branch
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau

Bank of Industry
Banking CEO of the Year – Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan

Bank of Industry
Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria

Bank of Industry
Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria

Banque Misr
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt

Banque Misr
Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA

Banque Misr
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA

Banque Misr
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt

Banque Misr
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA

Baraka
Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East

Baraka
Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East

Bestinver
Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year

Bitwise-IT
Best IT Solutions Provider – UK

BlueRock Group AG
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland

Boursa Kuwait
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait

BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia

Caribbean Export Development Agency
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency

Caribbean Export Development Agency
Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean

Caribbean Export Development Agency
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth

Cogebanque
Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda

Cogebanque
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda

Cogebanque
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago
Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago
Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean

Coyol Free Zone
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America

Coyol Free Zone
Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

Coyol Free Zone
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

Dr Kohlhase GmbH
Best Wealth Management Team – Germany

Eccelsa Aviation
Aviation Best European FBO

Eccelsa Aviation
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator

Elaia Partners
Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France

Energiekontor AG
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany

EstateLogs
Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden

FairMarkets
Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia

FairMarkets
Most Reliable and Transparent Broker – Global

Fluence
Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany

Fluence
Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany

Fluence
Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany

HFM
Best Trading Conditions

IPification
Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry – Hong Kong – Stefan Kostic

IPification
Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution

IPification
Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year – Edward Sit

IronFX
Best Educational Broker

KAFD
Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions

Kasikornbank
Best Banking CEO – Kattiya Indaravijaya

Kasikornbank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

Kasikornbank
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service

Kasikornbank
Best CSR Bank

Kasikornbank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank

Kathrein Privatbank AG
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria

Kontora Family Office GmbH
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company

L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainable Projects of the Future

Links & Gains
Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt

Luka Koper d.d.
Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia

MAS Equity Partners
Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia

MAS Equity Partners
Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia

Nazca Ventures
Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM

Nazca Ventures
Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best Foreign Exhange Banking Provider – Tanzania

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania

NCBA Bank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya

NCBA Bank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya

Next.e.GO Mobile SE
Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany

Octopus Energy
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK

Octopus Energy
Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK

PC Capital
Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico

Prometeo OpenBanking
Open Banking Platform of the Year

Prometeo OpenBanking
Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform

Prometeo OpenBanking
FinTech Leader of the Year – Ximena Aleman CEO

Puente
Best in Private Banking – Argentina

Puente
Best Investment Bank – Argentina

Puente
Best in Private Banking – Uruguay

Puente
Best in Private Banking – Paraguay

Puente
Best Investment Bank – Paraguay

Resourcify
Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany

SeABank
Best Retail Bank – Vietnam

SilverCross Investment Management
Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands

Simply Sustainable
ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year

Simply Sustainable
ESG CEO of the Year – Nicola Stopps

St Helena Island
Best Eco Tourism

Standard Chartered
Banking CEO of the Year Europe & Americas – Torry Berntsen

StoreDot
Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry – Israel – Doron Myersdorf

StoreDot
Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel

StoreDot
Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel

Supernovae Labs
Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Italy – Carlo Giugovaz

Supernovae Labs
Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy

Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office

UAB Bank
Best Bank – Myanmar

UAB Bank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar

UAB Bank
Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar

UAB Bank
Best Retail Bank – Myanmar

UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited
Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania

Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development

Urban Shelter
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand

Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria

Vista Land
Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry

Vista Land
Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development

Vista Land
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand

Wesgro South Africa
Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 2022

Wesgro South Africa
Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner 2022

Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.
Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal

For more information visit http://www.the-european.eu

Notes to Editors

The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

For Media Enquiries, contact: enquiries@chasepublishing.co.uk

