EUROPEAN EXCELLENCE RECOGNISED: WINNERS OF THE PRESTIGIOUS EUROPEAN AWARDS UNVEILED – THE EUROPEAN AWARDS 2023

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies:

3J Capital Partners

Best Asset Management Company – Brazil

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany

Active Re

Reinsurance Company of the Year – Latin America & The Caribbean

Active Re

Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – Latin America & The Caribbean

Active Re

Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – Latin America & The Caribbean

Afore SURA

Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 2023 – Mozambique

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 2023 – Mozambique

America Free Zone

Best Free Zone of the Year – LATAM

America Free Zone

Best Sustainable Transport Free Zone of the Year- LATAM

Arif Habib Ltd

Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage

Arif Habib Ltd

Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App”

Arif Habib Ltd

Most Trusted Forex Broker

Artico Partners AG

Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation

BAC

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC

Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica

Banca Generali

Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy

Banca Generali

Best Private Bank – Italy

Banca Generali

Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Decade – Chile

Bankinvest

Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark

Bankinvest

Best Asset Management Services – Denmark

Bank Nizwa

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman

Bank Nizwa

Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best Bank – Macau 2023

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank – Macau

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best Bank for Cash Management

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau

Bank of Industry

Banking CEO of the Year – Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan

Bank of Industry

Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria

Bank of Industry

Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria

Banque Misr

Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt

Banque Misr

Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA

Banque Misr

Liquidity Management Provider – MENA

Banque Misr

Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt

Banque Misr

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA

Baraka

Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East

Baraka

Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East

Bestinver

Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year

Bitwise-IT

Best IT Solutions Provider – UK

BlueRock Group AG

Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland

Boursa Kuwait

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia

Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia

Caribbean Export Development Agency

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency

Caribbean Export Development Agency

Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean

Caribbean Export Development Agency

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth

Cogebanque

Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda

Cogebanque

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda

Cogebanque

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago

Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago

Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean

Coyol Free Zone

Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America

Coyol Free Zone

Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

Coyol Free Zone

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

Dr Kohlhase GmbH

Best Wealth Management Team – Germany

Eccelsa Aviation

Aviation Best European FBO

Eccelsa Aviation

Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator

Elaia Partners

Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France

Energiekontor AG

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany

EstateLogs

Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden

FairMarkets

Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia

FairMarkets

Most Reliable and Transparent Broker – Global

Fluence

Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany

Fluence

Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany

Fluence

Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany

HFM

Best Trading Conditions

IPification

Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry – Hong Kong – Stefan Kostic

IPification

Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution

IPification

Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year – Edward Sit

IronFX

Best Educational Broker

KAFD

Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions

Kasikornbank

Best Banking CEO – Kattiya Indaravijaya

Kasikornbank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

Kasikornbank

Most ESG Responsible Banking Service

Kasikornbank

Best CSR Bank

Kasikornbank

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank

Kathrein Privatbank AG

Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria

Kontora Family Office GmbH

Best Wealth Management Services – Germany

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

L.E.K. Consulting

Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company

L.E.K. Consulting

Sustainable Projects of the Future

Links & Gains

Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt

Luka Koper d.d.

Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia

MAS Equity Partners

Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia

MAS Equity Partners

Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia

Nazca Ventures

Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM

Nazca Ventures

Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Best Foreign Exhange Banking Provider – Tanzania

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania

NCBA Bank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya

NCBA Bank

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya

Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany

Octopus Energy

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK

Octopus Energy

Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK

PC Capital

Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico

Prometeo OpenBanking

Open Banking Platform of the Year

Prometeo OpenBanking

Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform

Prometeo OpenBanking

FinTech Leader of the Year – Ximena Aleman CEO

Puente

Best in Private Banking – Argentina

Puente

Best Investment Bank – Argentina

Puente

Best in Private Banking – Uruguay

Puente

Best in Private Banking – Paraguay

Puente

Best Investment Bank – Paraguay

Resourcify

Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany

SeABank

Best Retail Bank – Vietnam

SilverCross Investment Management

Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands

Simply Sustainable

ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year

Simply Sustainable

ESG CEO of the Year – Nicola Stopps

St Helena Island

Best Eco Tourism

Standard Chartered

Banking CEO of the Year Europe & Americas – Torry Berntsen

StoreDot

Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry – Israel – Doron Myersdorf

StoreDot

Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel

StoreDot

Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel

Supernovae Labs

Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Italy – Carlo Giugovaz

Supernovae Labs

Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy

Toledo Capital AG

Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office

UAB Bank

Best Bank – Myanmar

UAB Bank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar

UAB Bank

Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar

UAB Bank

Best Retail Bank – Myanmar

UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited

Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania

Urban Shelter

Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development

Urban Shelter

Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand

Urban Shelter

Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria

Vista Land

Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry

Vista Land

Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development

Vista Land

Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand

Wesgro South Africa

Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 2022

Wesgro South Africa

Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner 2022

Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.

Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal

For more information visit http://www.the-european.eu

Notes to Editors

The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

