EXCLUSIVE ONLINE PREMIERE OF COUNTRY GOSPEL SINGER ANDY MCGUIRE’S “ALL MIGHTY GOD” MUSIC VIDEO

Moravera Music is thrilled to announce an exclusive online premiere event for the highly anticipated music video of country gospel singer Andy McGuire’s song “All Mighty God.” This special premiere will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 7:00 PM and will be hosted on Andy McGuire’s official website at www.andyemcguire.com.

“All Mighty God,” a profoundly moving song by Andy McGuire, has touched the hearts of audiences around the world with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies. Moravera Music, under the creative leadership of founder Merari McGuire, has crafted a visually captivating music video that beautifully complements the song’s emotional depth.

This online premiere event is a unique opportunity for fans and music enthusiasts to be among the first to experience the powerful storytelling of “All Mighty God.” Mark your calendars for **Friday, November 3, 2023, at 7:00 PM** and visit (www.andyemcguire.com) to be part of this exclusive online premiere of “All Mighty God”.

