Defence Minister Israel Katz named two places Israeli forces have largely razed as the model for a new offensive. He also threatened Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who survived an Israeli strike in Qatar that killed his son.

Israel’s defence minister has threatened to send one million Palestinians south through Gaza if Hamas refuses to surrender its weapons. The figure amounts to roughly half the territory’s population. Israel Katz issued the warning on 26 November, the same day the United Nations reported that 1.36 million people in Gaza were already living in tents and makeshift shelters.

Katz described a campaign that would build on Operation Gideon’s Chariots II and involve “another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward”. He said Israeli forces would then clear the area as they had in Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Satellite images show what that meant for the people who lived there. Most of Rafah, a southern city once home to about 250,000 people, has been razed. In Beit Hanoun, in the far north, entire blocks of houses and flats have been levelled.

Katz also said Israel had arrangements in place for Palestinians who wanted to emigrate from Gaza. He gave no date for the offensive and did not identify where a million people could find shelter in the south or when they could return home.

Where could a million people go?

Even before the threat, aid workers were struggling to move families out of immediate danger. On 22 November, humanitarian teams visited a displacement camp in Deir al-Balah after a sand dune collapsed. The UN said overcrowding, a shortage of safe land and the need to stay within reach of basic services left families with few places to go. Across Gaza, aid agencies had secured just 35 per cent of the funding they needed for their minimum winter shelter response.

Olfat Magdoub, a displaced woman in Gaza City, had tried to sweep rainwater out of her tent earlier in November. A previous downpour had soaked the bedding and left her sleeping on blankets spread across the floor for four days. When the rain came again, she described what another night would mean. “Same now, the mattresses are wet so we sleep on the ground.”

Whether families have a genuine choice is central to the law on displacement. Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits forcible transfers in occupied territory. It allows temporary evacuation where civilian safety or imperative military reasons require it, and requires people to be taken home once hostilities in the area have ceased. The International Committee of the Red Cross says that imposing living conditions so severe that people have no genuine choice about leaving can itself amount to forcible transfer.

An independent UN commission of inquiry concluded in September 2025 that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a finding Israel rejected. South Africa’s separate genocide case against Israel remains before the International Court of Justice.

A threat against the man who survived the Doha strike

Katz also warned that the turn of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and his associates would come. On 9 September 2025, Israel struck a residential compound in Doha where Hamas leaders had gathered to consider a US ceasefire proposal. Al-Hayya, then the group’s chief negotiator, survived. His son Hammam and a Qatari security officer were among those killed. Qatar was mediating the negotiations.

The renewed threat came as Palestinians buried Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, 56, Gaza’s deputy education minister, and his wife, Abeer Mohammed Abu Nada, 49. An Israeli strike hit their apartment in Deir al-Balah. Hamas confirmed that Abu Nada was a member of its political bureau. The Israeli military said he also managed financial networks that funded the group’s armed activities.

Al-Hayya said Hamas would consult other Palestinian factions about how to respond to what he called “Israeli violations and the policy of daily killing”. By 26 November, Gaza’s health ministry had recorded 1,705 Palestinians killed and 6,163 wounded in Israeli attacks since the October 2025 ceasefire.

The dispute over disarmament turns on what each side is required to do first. In July, Hamas accepted a roadmap from the US-backed Board of Peace under which it would hand over weapons in stages as Israeli forces withdrew. Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas give up all its weapons before Israel withdraws troops. In the meantime, the proportion of Gaza under Israeli military control has grown from about 53 per cent when the ceasefire was announced to roughly 63 per cent.

Who would decide whether to launch the offensive?

Katz spoke for a caretaker government. Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, whom the president asked to form a government after the inconclusive 27 October election, has reached preliminary agreements with the left-wing Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu. Under the reported terms, Lieberman’s party would receive the defence portfolio that Katz now holds.

A handover is possible within days, but Eisenkot and his prospective partners won only 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. His initial deadline is 6 December. Netanyahu has publicly attacked the prospect of a government relying on Arab parties, telling Eisenkot in the Knesset that he wanted to govern with “terror supporters and Israel-haters”.

Discussing Katz’s threat, commentator Mahmood OD argued that Netanyahu’s departure could remove one political incentive for escalation while leaving Israeli policy towards Gaza substantially intact. For Palestinians weighing whether they might have to move again, the coalition agreements settle neither the future of Katz’s proposed offensive nor the timetable for an Israeli withdrawal.

A power cut in Israel and a deadly strike in Kuwait

Two other events discussed in the broadcast prompted speculation about a wider regional escalation. On the evening of 26 November, residents of Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Herzliya and several other Israeli cities lost electricity for about half an hour. The Israel Electric Corporation traced the disruption to a short circuit affecting a generating unit. Replacement units were brought online with the grid operator, Noga, and power was restored. Earlier that week, Israeli police had taken several internal communications systems offline while investigating a possible cyberattack. No public evidence linked the police incident to the power cut.

In Kuwait, a drone strike on an air-defence site killed two Italian technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia and injured a Kuwaiti army captain and a Pakistani national. Kuwait and Italy blamed Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied responsibility and offered to cooperate with both countries in an investigation.

Iranian academic Seyed Mohammad Marandi alleged that Ukraine might have staged the attack to impress Donald Trump. He offered no evidence tying Kyiv to the strike. An earlier allegation cited in the broadcast concerned a different country and incident. In July, an Iraqi national security adviser said detainees questioned over attacks in Iraq had claimed to work for Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry denied the allegation, and the Iraqi adviser himself said investigators still had to establish responsibility.

The deaths in Kuwait have already had diplomatic consequences. Italy said it would lodge a complaint with the Iranian embassy, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for greater pressure on Tehran. Neither development establishes who launched the drones.

Sources and attributions