RS Skip navigation Search Create Avatar image UN Gaza Watchdog BARRED From Costa Rica! Then The University Did Something Nobody Expected Times Now World Times Now World 1.3m subscribers Join Subscribe 2.1k 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 , 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 views 28 Nov 2026 #francescaalbanese #costarica #gaza United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese received an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica on Friday, November 27, despite being denied entry into the country by migration authorities on alleged public security grounds. Albanese participated in the ceremony remotely from Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose, where she had

More than 20,000 children had been killed in Gaza, Francesca Albanese told the University of Costa Rica on Friday. “Twenty thousand. A thousand classrooms emptied for ever.” The UN special rapporteur who documented evidence of genocide in Gaza was accepting an honorary doctorate by video from the floor of Juan Santamaría International Airport. In the university auditorium, the chair reserved for her stood empty.

Albanese asked her audience to consider what it meant for Palestinians to watch the world watching them. “Words such as catastrophe or catastrophic fall short of describing the despair the Palestinian population is living through today,” she said. “A despair not only due to the destruction it continues to suffer, but also to seeing how the atrocities it endures are broadcast to the entire world 24 hours a day while its future still offers no hope.”

Costa Rican immigration officials had refused her entry the previous evening, citing an international alert over alleged links to terrorist acts. They had neither identified its source nor named a single act. The university went ahead with the ceremony on 27 November. Albanese’s assistant, Teresa Rasella, received the degree on her behalf.

The rector’s apology

University rector Carlos Araya Leandro addressed Albanese directly. “I deeply regret that the migration authorities of our country have prevented you from entering Costa Rica and from being physically present with us today. I offer you our most sincere apologies.”

The invitation, he said, had come from Costa Rica’s leading university. Albanese had travelled to take part in a strictly academic event and to receive the highest distinction the institution could bestow. “What has happened is unacceptable and constitutes a situation that shames us as a university and as a country.” The audience broke into applause and cheers.

Speaking from the terminal, Albanese asked how the work the UN Human Rights Council had entrusted to her could make her a threat to the country that had invited her. She called for an investigation into whether sanctions imposed on her by the US Treasury had influenced the decision.

“From the outset, I am deeply outraged that the Costa Rican government has disseminated false information linking me to terrorism,” she said. “Let me be clear. Defending human rights is not terrorism.”

This was her first visit to Central America. She thanked the citizens, activists and academics who had welcomed her and explained why she had refused to leave before the ceremony. “I have decided to remain in Costa Rica at the airport, yes, because I am going to take part in the ceremony from the very ground that symbolizes your people’s historic struggle against imperialism.”

What Albanese documented in Gaza

In March 2024, Albanese’s report Anatomy of a Genocide found reasonable grounds to believe that Israel’s conduct in Gaza met the threshold for genocide. Barred by Israel from visiting, she drew on Palestinian testimony, evidence gathered by organisations on the ground and consultations with experts. She documented killings, serious physical and psychological harm, and the destruction of the conditions Palestinians needed to survive. Israel rejects the genocide accusation and says it was fighting Hamas. Albanese’s report also condemned the crimes Hamas and other armed groups committed on 7 October 2023 and called for the hostages’ release.

Her later investigations traced the foreign supply chains behind the destruction, from the heavy machinery used to demolish homes to the cloud computing services available to the Israeli military. On Friday she described displaced families sleeping in contaminated floodwater on Gaza’s coast while restrictions on shelter materials left them exposed to winter storms. She challenged governments, including her own, over what they continued to supply.

“It pains me to say it, but not even this hell on earth has prevented governments like mine, yours, from continuing to send weapons, share their intelligence, sustain Israel economically or politically, and provide political protection to its blood-stained military industrial complex.”

Albanese also accused Israeli ministers of overseeing the construction of what she called “torture centers” and celebrating “the discriminatory death penalty as one of the latest tools of systematic annihilation aimed at eliminating the Palestinian population”. She questioned how a prisoner could challenge evidence kept secret from them. In March, UN human rights chief Volker Türk had called for repeal of an Israeli law making hanging the default penalty for Palestinians convicted in the occupied West Bank of lethal attacks against Israelis. He said the law applied almost exclusively to Palestinians and raised serious concerns about due process.

“It also feeds its war machine”

Albanese reserved one of her sharpest criticisms for a decision Costa Rican legislators still had the power to make. “Despite all the evidence of the crimes that continue to be committed, Costa Rica has decided to seal its relations with apartheid Israel,” she said. “That free trade agreement is not limited to granting Israel economic advantages. It also feeds its war machine.”

Costa Rica and Israel had signed the agreement in Jerusalem on 8 December 2025. It still required approval by Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly. On 12 November 2026, a fortnight before Albanese arrived, the government removed the bill from the agenda for the legislature’s extraordinary sessions, pausing its examination.

Albanese urged legislators to reject it. Her argument was that trade and economic cooperation helped sustain the occupation, giving Israel both material support and political legitimacy. She reminded her hosts that Costa Rica had recognised the State of Palestine in 2008.

A night at Gate 12

Albanese had flown in from Paris on Thursday 26 November. In an interview that night from Gate 12, she said officials had threatened to force her aboard a flight back to Paris when she refused to go. “Honestly, they say that I’m not detained, but I cannot get out of here.” A woman watching over her held her passport. After 20 hours of travel, she said, the only room officials offered her smelt so bad that she felt sick.

Albanese said she first learnt of the terrorism allegation when Costa Rica’s migration director, Omer Badilla, made it public. Nobody had shown her the alert. “Unless he has evidence supporting that I have ties with terrorism, he better prepare an apology.”

Journalists, diplomats and people who had come to welcome her were still waiting outside. She said she had texted them to go home and rest before the ceremony. Of her own arrangements for the night, she said: “If the people in Palestine and Gaza can sleep in tents, I can sleep in this chair.”

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber blocked her forced removal while it considered a habeas corpus petition. Former president Rodrigo Chaves, now minister of the presidency, accused the judges of overstepping their authority. On Friday evening, a judge ordered officials to arrange for Albanese to rest at a nearby hotel. She left the terminal shortly after midnight and flew to Mexico City on Saturday, where supporters carrying Palestinian flags met her with flowers.

Israeli and US ambassadors welcome the ban

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, commended Costa Rica and accused Albanese of using her mandate to “spread vile propaganda” and “legitimize terrorist organizations”. People who did so, he wrote, “should face consequences”. Jeff Bartos, the US ambassador to the UN for management and reform, said he was “grateful to Costa Rica for keeping this liar and lunatic out of their beautiful country”.

Washington had sanctioned Albanese in July 2025. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited her efforts to have the International Criminal Court investigate US and Israeli nationals. The US Treasury listed her under an executive order concerning the ICC. Costa Rican officials offered no public explanation connecting that designation to their allegation of terrorist links.

Türk urged Costa Rica to reconsider. Three former Costa Rican presidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Óscar Arias, criticised the decision. The country’s ombudsman also challenged the authorities’ treatment of an independent UN expert.

The appeal to Costa Rica’s candidate for UN secretary-general

Rebeca Grynspan, an economist and former vice-president of Costa Rica, has been secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, known as UNCTAD, since September 2021. She is on special leave from 1 April to 1 December 2026. Her deputy, Pedro Manuel Moreno, is serving as UNCTAD’s acting secretary-general during her absence.

Costa Rica formally nominated Grynspan on 3 March for the separate office of secretary-general of the United Nations. As of 28 November, she remained the frontrunner to succeed António Guterres when his term ends on 31 December. The appointment was still open. She received ten votes in favour and four against in the Security Council’s informal ballot on 20 November. Two of the opposing votes came from permanent members, either of which could veto the formal recommendation the General Assembly needs to appoint her.

An open letter signed by 438 people and organisations asked Grynspan to urge her government to reverse the ban. The signatories left her free to disagree with Albanese’s findings on Gaza. What they wanted the candidate to defend was the right of a UN investigator to reach an independent conclusion and to stand before a university audience and explain it.

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