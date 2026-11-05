Nearly 9 in 10 Professionals Work in Teams Carrying “Conversational Debt,” New Global Study Finds

The first Conversational Debt Index finds that people often agree quickly to avoid the issues they need to discuss most

Nearly 9 in 10 professionals surveyed work in teams carrying Medium or High Conversational Debt, according to new global research by Fearless Culture. The study introduces the Conversational Debt Index, a benchmark that measures the accumulated impact of conversations teams avoid, postpone, or handle poorly.

“Teams have become experts at getting along and amateurs at disagreeing,” said Gustavo Razzetti, CEO of Fearless Culture and author of Forward Talk. “Every hard conversation they skip and every nod to look aligned adds to their Conversational Debt. Organizations pay for it with poor decisions and lost trust, the two things healthy disagreement builds.”

Based on responses from 2,217 professionals across 39 countries, the study sets the Global Conversational Debt Index at 62 out of 100. Only 1 in 8 respondents say their teams routinely raise and resolve difficult topics.

Why leaders should care about conversational debt:

Conversational Debt is the norm. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents work in teams carrying Medium or High debt. Only 1 in 8 say their teams routinely raise and resolve difficult topics. Teams decide before everyone speaks and ignore early warning signs. 79% say decisions are often made before all opinions are heard. More than half (51%) say their teams often postpone tensions until they become urgent, and 48% say difficult topics get parked instead of resolved. Belonging Debt scores highest. At 64 out of 100, Belonging Debt is the highest of the three dimensions and is strongly correlated with the other two. When people choose harmony over honesty, concerns stay unspoken and decisions become harder to sustain. Alignment breaks down in middle management. Managers report the most Conversational Debt: 39% are in High debt, compared with 29% of executives. Half of managers say their teams often confuse alignment with agreeing with the leader.

“Conversational Debt builds through small compromises that seem reasonable in the moment,” Razzetti said. “People choose the easier conversation today, but the issue doesn’t disappear. They pay for it later, with interest.”

A new way to measure an invisible liability

The Conversational Debt Index measures 18 behaviors that signal lingering conflicts, superficial agreement, and ineffective collaboration. It results from three interconnected forms of debt:

Alignment Debt (62/100) – False agreement: people nod in the meeting, then leave with different ideas about what was decided

people nod in the meeting, then leave with different ideas about what was decided Belonging Debt (64/100) – Artificial harmony: teams choose comfort over honesty and harmony over tension, leaving concerns and disagreements unspoken

teams choose comfort over honesty and harmony over tension, leaving concerns and disagreements unspoken Collaboration Debt (61/100) – Lack of resolution: decisions never feel final, meetings never really end, and conversations drift toward blame

The debts rarely appear alone. More than 8 in 10 respondents with High debt in one dimension also report High debt in another.

The 2026 Conversational Debt Index is the first edition of an annual research initiative by Fearless Culture. Data was collected through an online survey in September 2026, with 2,217 professionals participating across 39 countries.

The index also gives organizations a benchmark to assess their own Conversational Debt and monitor changes over time.

The study measures 18 behaviors associated with Alignment, Belonging, and Collaboration Debt. Results are based on a voluntary survey sample and should not be interpreted as representative estimates of the global workforce.