Dan Rather, Wavelength, Original Productions and Anchor Entertainment Partner to Make RATHER Documentary Free to Stream on YouTube Beginning Monday, October 26, in Support of Independent Journalism and Free Speech

Directed by Frank Marshall, RATHER explores the evolution of American journalism through the life and career of Dan Rather.

In celebration of Free Speech Week and the broader movement for independent journalism, Dan Rather, Wavelength, Original Productions and Anchor Entertainment are partnering to make RATHER, the critically acclaimed documentary directed by Frank Marshall, available to stream free on YouTube beginning Monday, October 26, 2026.

The release also celebrates Rather, who turns 95 later this month, and his commitment to journalism and freedom of speech. An Emmy, Peabody and Edward R. Murrow Award winner, Rather has reported on decades’ worth of events that shaped the world, from the Civil Rights Movement and Watergate to Tiananmen Square.

Through the personal lens of one of America’s most iconic journalists, RATHER explores pivotal moments in American history and the evolving role of journalism. The film chronicles Rather’s extraordinary career and enduring influence on journalism, exploring his evolution into one of America’s most recognizable and respected news voices and his continued relevance to a new generation. His story offers a window into the challenges journalists face in pursuing the truth, holding power accountable and protecting the free exchange of ideas.

At a time when independent journalism faces significant challenges, this free release aims to spark conversation about freedom of speech, journalistic integrity and the importance of a free press. Rather and the film’s production teams are leveraging this powerful moment to shine a spotlight on the work currently being done to protect the freedom of the press, including the work of organizations Rather has long supported in their efforts to safeguard the First Amendment, including the ACLU.

Streaming details

Film: RATHER

Availability: Free to stream on YouTube beginning Monday, October 26, 2026

Runtime: 95 minutes

Directed by: Frank Marshall

Produced by: Frank Marshall, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Jeff Hasler, Ethan Goldman, Aly Parker

Executive Produced by: Jenifer Westphal, Wayne Nelson, Jessica Sherif, One9, Ryan Suffern

Featuring: Dan Rather, Robin Rather, Martin Rather, Ronan Farrow, Mark Cuban, Andy Cohen, Samantha Bee, Soledad O’Brien, Shepard Smith, Andrew Young, Margaret Sullivan, Douglas Brinkley, Rick Perlstein, Susan Zirinsky, Sir Howard Stringer, Jim Murphy, Tom Bettag, Dana Roberson, Wayne Nelson, Larry Doyle

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ0AgBMML-c

Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gZUS2KsBAU

https://www.fremantle.com/