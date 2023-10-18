TOUCH OF PEARLS JEWELLERY LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE FEATURING EXQUISITE HANDCRAFTED COLLECTIONS

The digital platform marks a new chapter for Touch of Pearls, allowing customers worldwide to purchase and admire their exquisite collections, each remarkable for their craftsmanship and unique aesthetics.

The online store showcases Touch of Pearls’ expanding range of high-quality, handmade jewellery plated with 24-carat gold. The collections feature necklaces, earrings, cuffs, rings, and hair accessories, including bridal collections and the brand’s signature Calligraphy Collection. The latter integrates Arabic lettering beautifully in both classic and modest designs with freshwater pearls. Working with recycled brass, for its outstanding malleable qualities, each piece of exquisite jewellery is plated in 24-carat gold, giving them the edge on the industry standard 18-carat. This flexibility ensures every piece of jewellery offers a perfect fit for women, whatever their shape or size.

The antithesis of fast-fashion jewellery, Touch of Pearls creates bold, statement pieces designed to be worn and treasured a lifetime. Touch of Pearls is the go-to for women who want to show off their unique, individual style. It’s your jewellery, your story.

“Our online store launch is a proud moment for everyone at Touch of Pearls,” said Jazy Rehmani, the brand’s lead designer and co-founder. “Our collections have always been distinguished by their craftsmanship and elegance, and we are excited to share our passion for handcrafted jewellery with a worldwide audience. We want our audience to tell their story through our jewellery.”

Touch of Pearls’ Bridal Collections, including the Daisy Branch Collection, the Dove Collection, the Ginkgo Collection, the Hibiscus Collection, and the Purity Collection, cater to those seeking extraordinary designs to adorn their special day. The brand’s artisans draw inspiration from diverse natural elements, crafting exquisite pieces to be treasured for generations.

Get a sneak peek of Touch of Pearls’ beautifully curated pieces on their Instagram page@touchofpearlsjewellery. The launch of the online store further strengthens the brand’s footprint in the affordable luxury jewellery market,

Touch of Pearls Jewellery is an esteemed maker of handcrafted statement jewellery specialising in 24-carat gold-plated pieces. With a diverse range of collections and a mixture of natural and cultural inspiration, Touch of Pearls has become synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

