VIVA In Vitro Diagnostics and ASKA Biotech Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance VIVA-ELISA® Industrialization

The Spanish biotechnology company and German CDMO join forces to advance the development and manufacturing of VIVA-ELISA®, targeting its first Research Use Only (RUO) product in Q2 2027. The agreement strengthens VIVA's transition from scientific innovation to industrial execution and reinforces its European biotechnology development roadmap.

VIVA In Vitro Diagnostics, a Spanish biotechnology company developing functional biomarker technologies for precision immunology, and ASKA Biotech GmbH, a German biotechnology development and manufacturing specialist, have entered into a strategic partnership to advance the industrial development and manufacturing of VIVA-ELISA®.

Under the agreement, ASKA will act as VIVA's CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), combining its expertise in immunoassay development, biotechnology manufacturing and quality management with VIVA's proprietary technology.

The first milestone is to progress towards a Research Use Only (RUO) product in Q2 2027, subject to successful development, quality requirements and product release.

From scientific innovation to industrial execution

VIVA is developing a functional NLRP3 biomarker platform for precision immunology.

Its technology evaluates the functional response capacity of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway through ex vivo stimulation and ASC specks detection, aiming to generate functional immune information for biomedical research.

VIVA-ELISA® is one of the first solutions being developed from this platform, with sepsis as its first clinical indication under investigation and potential applications in other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.

The partnership with ASKA represents a concrete milestone in the industrialisation of this technology, supporting the development of reproducible and scalable solutions for the research market.

ASKA Biotech, based in Hennigsdorf near Berlin, specialises in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, antibodies and diagnostic immunoassays, including ELISA-based technologies. Its experience in biotechnology production and quality management provides complementary capabilities for this stage of VIVA-ELISA® development.

Toni Vilaplana, CEO of VIVA in Vitro Diagnostics, stated:

"This partnership represents a major milestone in VIVA's transition from scientific innovation to industrial execution. By combining our proprietary technology with ASKA Biotech's development and manufacturing expertise, we are taking a concrete step towards bringing VIVA-ELISA® to the research market. It also reflects our commitment to building strong European partnerships that can accelerate the translation of innovative science into scalable solutions."

Anke Holzinger, Managing Director – Business Development, ASKA Biotech GmbH, commented:

"Turning innovative biomarker research into robust, scalable diagnostics is where our passion and strengths lie. VIVA’s functional NLRP3 platform has the potential to address an important unmet clinical need in precision immunology. We are thrilled to partner with Toni and his exceptional team as their CDMO, contributing our assay development and manufacturing capabilities to successfully bring the VIVA-ELISA® to the research market."

Building a European biotechnology company

The agreement strengthens VIVA's industrial capabilities and international positioning as the company progresses towards its next product development milestones.

VIVA's strategy is supported by proprietary technology, protected intellectual property and scientific collaborations with leading hospitals and research institutions.

The company has secured €2.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council's EIC Transition programme and has been identified as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar, which has also recognised the market potential of VIVA-ELISA®.

These recognitions support the company's innovation and market development profile but do not constitute clinical or regulatory approval.

Beyond the initial RUO development, VIVA plans to continue its roadmap towards future clinical IVD applications, subject to the corresponding analytical and clinical validation and regulatory requirements.

VIVA-ELISA® RUO is intended exclusively for research purposes and is not intended for clinical diagnostic use.

The ASKA partnership reflects VIVA's commitment to combining differentiated science with industrial execution and European collaboration.

From Scientific Innovation to Scalable Solutions.

VIVA in Vitro Diagnostics (www.vivaivd.com) is a Spanish biotechnology company developing a functional NLRP3 biomarker platform for precision immunology. Its technology evaluates the functional response capacity of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway through ex vivo stimulation and ASC speck detection.

VIVA-ELISA® is one of the first solutions under development from the platform, with sepsis as its first clinical indication under investigation and potential research applications in other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.

The company is supported by scientific collaborations, protected intellectual property and European Innovation Council funding.

ASKA Biotech GmbH (www.aska-biotech.de) is an independent German contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Hennigsdorf, near Berlin. The company specializes in the development, scale-up, and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, monoclonal and recombinant antibodies, and diagnostic immunoassays (ELISA and rapid tests). Operating under an ISO 13485-certified quality management system, ASKA Biotech partners with international diagnostic and biotech companies to reliably bridge the gap between initial scientific innovation and reproducible, commercial-scale production.