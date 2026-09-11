VIORA and BioTeke Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Advance Saliva Pregnancy Testing Across Europe

VIORA and BioTeke have formalized an expanded partnership covering manufacturing, exclusive commercial rights across eight markets, and international distribution development, with both companies set to collaborate at MEDICA 2026.

VIORA, a women's health diagnostics company advancing the commercialization and distribution of its innovative saliva-based pregnancy test across European markets, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with BioTeke, its China-based technology and manufacturing partner.

The announcement follows an October 2026 visit by members of VIORA's leadership team to BioTeke's manufacturing facilities in China, culminating in a formal signing ceremony on October 21 and marking an important milestone in the companies' international collaboration.

The expanded relationship supports VIORA's commercialization strategy through exclusive commercial rights across eight markets, increased manufacturing commitments, additional product configurations, and discussions regarding further international territories.

The company is focused on building distribution partnerships across retail pharmacy, healthcare wholesale, and e-commerce channels.

Introducing VIORA: A New Approach to Pregnancy Testing

VIORA is strengthening its position in the women's health diagnostics market with a saliva-based pregnancy test designed to offer a convenient, non-invasive alternative to traditional urine-based testing.

Using a saliva sample rather than urine, the test is designed to simplify the testing experience while offering results in as fast as 20 seconds, under the conditions specified in the product's instructions for use.

The technology is intended to address an established consumer need through a different sample collection method, with a focus on convenience, privacy, and ease of use.

VIORA's initial international strategy combines innovative diagnostic technology with a scalable commercial model, bringing together manufacturing expertise, regulatory planning, regional distribution, and digital commerce.

The company's objective is to establish a recognizable international women's health brand, beginning with its saliva pregnancy test and building a foundation for future growth.

Expanding a Strategic Partnership with BioTeke

The visit by VIORA representatives to China marked a significant development in its relationship with BioTeke.

During the visit, representatives from both organizations reviewed production capabilities, discussed commercial expansion plans, and formalized an expanded agreement supporting VIORA's international market development.

The agreement builds on the companies' existing collaboration, with exclusive commercial rights covering eight markets and further territorial expansion under discussion.

The partnership also supports increased manufacturing volumes and the development of additional product packaging configurations and languages to meet the requirements of international distribution channels.

“Our expanded partnership with BioTeke marks a significant milestone in VIORA's development,” said Reilly Schueler, Managing Partner of VIORA. “By combining BioTeke's manufacturing expertise and innovative diagnostic technology with VIORA's international commercial strategy, we're building a strong foundation for long-term growth. This partnership positions us to bring a new approach to pregnancy testing to European consumers and expand into additional international markets.”

BioTeke's leadership also emphasized the importance of combining its diagnostic development and manufacturing expertise with VIORA's international commercialization strategy.

“We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with VIORA as we bring this technology to new markets,” Zhou ZhiTu, Managing Director and Owner, BioTeke. “VIORA's international market development capabilities complement our expertise in diagnostic innovation and manufacturing. We believe this collaboration creates a strong foundation for the successful introduction and continued expansion of the product.”

Europe: The Foundation for VIORA's International Commercialization

VIORA has identified Europe as a priority region for its international commercial rollout, recognizing the opportunities presented by established pharmacy networks, developed healthcare infrastructure, and multiple interconnected markets.

The company's commercial strategy focuses on developing relationships with national and regional distributors, pharmacy groups, healthcare wholesalers, and e-commerce partners.

VIORA is advancing its European commercial activities while developing the infrastructure needed to support a phased, country-by-country expansion.

“Our decision to begin VIORA's international expansion in Europe is deliberate,” said Gil Coelho, Director of International Business Development & Commercial Strategy, VIORA. “Europe offers an attractive combination of established pharmacy networks, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and access to multiple markets through a coordinated regional strategy. We believe saliva-based pregnancy testing has significant commercial potential, and our focus is on establishing the right distribution partnerships to build a sustainable international business.”

The company's approach is designed to balance market opportunity with regulatory readiness, distribution capabilities, and long-term commercial development.

Beyond its initial European priorities, VIORA continues to evaluate additional international markets as part of its broader expansion strategy.

Commercial Production: Turning Innovation into Market Readiness

A significant milestone during the visit was the opportunity for VIORA representatives to observe commercial production and packaging operations at BioTeke's manufacturing facility.

The visit provided direct engagement with the production, technical, and operational teams responsible for manufacturing VIORA's saliva pregnancy tests.

The companies are coordinating manufacturing capacity, product configurations, and packaging requirements to support VIORA's ongoing European commercial expansion.

The VIORA team also met with BioTeke's wider manufacturing workforce, recognizing the expertise and collaboration required to bring the product from development into commercial production.

This operational milestone represents an important transition for VIORA as the company continues strengthening its commercial operations and international expansion.

VIORA and BioTeke to Collaborate at MEDICA 2026

VIORA's next major international milestone will take place at MEDICA 2026, November 16-19, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Representatives from BioTeke will join VIORA's team during the exhibition to meet with distributors, pharmacy groups, healthcare organizations, and prospective commercial partners.

The event will provide an opportunity to showcase VIORA's saliva-based pregnancy testing technology, discuss distribution opportunities, and advance the companies' shared international growth objectives.

VIORA welcomes inquiries from organizations interested in representing or distributing its products in European and other international markets.

Schedule a meeting at MEDICA 2026:

https://calendly.com/gil-vioratest/medica2026

VIORA is a women's health diagnostics company focused on introducing innovative, convenient, and accessible testing solutions to international markets. Its flagship product is a saliva-based pregnancy test designed to offer consumers an alternative to traditional urine-based testing.

Through strategic manufacturing relationships, international distribution partnerships, and an omnichannel commercial strategy, VIORA aims to expand access to consumer-friendly diagnostic technologies.

Website: www.vioratest.com

BioTeke is a China-based biotechnology and diagnostics manufacturer specializing in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic technologies.

Through its partnership with VIORA, BioTeke provides technology and manufacturing support for the international commercialization of VIORA's saliva pregnancy test.