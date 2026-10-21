UBEO Announces Leadership Transition to Drive Next Phase of Growth

UBEO, a national leader in business technology solutions, today announced key executive leadership changes that took effect October 1, 2026. Founder and CEO Jim Sheffield has now assumed the role of Vice Chairman of the Board, Jim Morrissey has transitioned from President to CEO, and Tracy Galow, formerly Central Region President, has been appointed President of UBEO.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter for UBEO as the company continues its trajectory toward becoming the nation’s leading business technology provider. Sheffield will remain closely involved with UBEO as Vice Chairman, ensuring the company stays true to its founding values and culture as it pursues continued growth. In his new role, Morrissey will serve as a key advisor to the Board of Directors, drawing on his experience leading the company through a long period of exceptional expansion. Galow has assumed full responsibility for UBEO’s strategic vision and the day-to-day execution of that vision. Galow joined UBEO in 2021 after holding leadership roles at Ricoh and IKON Office Solutions.

“We’ve spent years building on the foundation of excellence laid by Jim Sheffield, and now it’s time to take it to the next level,” said Morrissey. “UBEO is well positioned to dramatically increase its market share in the next few years, and we plan to do just that.”

UBEO’s leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for the business technology industry, as organizations navigate rapid technological change, including the rise of artificial intelligence, alongside shifting customer expectations.

Tracy Galow commented, “As we move into this next phase of growth, our customers are faced with changing market conditions around AI in the workplace and heightened security and workflow requirements. Customers are looking for reliable partners to help manage, move, and secure their information,” Galow continued. “UBEO has never been in a stronger position to capitalize on these exciting new opportunities, and I’m very optimistic about what lies ahead for both our customers and our 1,500 talented employees.”

UBEO is a national business technology company providing managed print services, IT solutions, and related technologies to organizations across the United States. Built on a foundation of innovation and customer-focused service, UBEO partners with businesses to streamline operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and support long-term growth. With a nationwide footprint and a commitment to its founding values, UBEO continues to pursue its vision of becoming the leading business technology company in the country. For more information, visit www.ubeo.com.