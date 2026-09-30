Introducing the Rayove Watch: Smartwatch Featuring Online AI Translation in 73 Languages and Camera-Based OCR Translation

Rayove Watch is designed for two-way, real-time conversation. Users simply speak naturally to the smartwatch, and the device recognizes their speech, translates it into the other person’s language and plays the translation aloud from the wrist. The aim is to reduce the need to hold, unlock or hand over a smartphone in the middle of a conversation.

Rayove Watch supports 73 languages for online translation and is designed to deliver translations in under a second, with response times as fast as approximately 0.4 seconds under optimal conditions. The most accurate translation requires an internet connection, which can be provided by Wi-Fi, smartphone tethering or a mobile hotspot, or a SIM card.

Rayove Watch also handles specialist terminology in fields including medicine, construction, economics, information technology and science. Intended uses include international and domestic travel, hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, international business, and construction and manufacturing sites where employees speak different languages.

“We wanted translation to feel less like operating a device and more like a natural conversation. Rayove Watch is designed so that users can speak naturally with both hands free and hear the translated response directly from the watch,” said Yoshiaki Tanaka of Rayove Watch / Shinkalink Co., Ltd.

No need to pass a phone back and forth

Many translation tools require one person to hold a smartphone, tap buttons or pass the device to the other speaker. By moving translation controls to the wrist, Rayove Watch is designed to cut down on those interruptions.

A wearable that combines voice and visual translation

In addition to two-way voice translation, the built-in camera can translate text using OCR. Travelers can use the camera to translate written information at train stations, restaurants, supermarkets and elsewhere, saving them from having to translate unfamiliar text separately on a smartphone.

A smartwatch that goes beyond translation

Rayove Watch also works as a smartwatch, with health and activity features including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis and sports modes. These features are provided for general health management and reference purposes and are not intended for medical diagnosis.

Made, shipped and supported from Japan

Through this project, Shinkalink aims to raise awareness of Rayove Watch while establishing production in Japan, shipping from Japan and support for early backers. Final details on production, shipping and support will be announced through the Kickstarter campaign once confirmed.

Live now on Kickstarter

Rayove Watch is available now on Kickstarter. For current reward availability, campaign updates and shipping information, please visit the official campaign page.

Kickstarter: Rayove Watch campaign

Media kit: Rayove Watch media assets